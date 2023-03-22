NHL Rumors: Flames, Senators, Canadiens, Oilers, Rangers

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there are major issues in Calgary when it comes to the players and head coach Darryl Sutter. What’s the latest? In Ottawa, have the Senators made a plan for Alex DeBrincat and his next contract?

Was Josh Anderson seriously hurt at the end of the game on Tuesday versus the Tampa Bay Lightning? Finally, who did the Edmonton Oilers get when they signed Carl Berglund on Wednesday?

Flames Players Ready to Walk Out on Sutter Next Season?

Speaking on his latest 32 Thoughts Podcast, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman explained that Nazem Kadri shared his opinion on the struggles of the Calgary Flames and notes that things have reached a boiling point. Friedman noted, “I’ve heard that Kadri’s been very vocal about what he sees going on in Calgary and why they aren’t firing on all cylinders.” He added, “He’s been very blunt about the communication between players and the coach there. So, I’m betting some of that frustration boiled over in that game on Saturday night. I’m curious to see where this is all going to go.”

Darryl Sutter, Head Coach of the Calgary Flames (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Since Saturday, things have only gotten worse. The Flames did beat the Anaheim Ducks on Monday but lost to the Los Angeles Kings 8-2 on March 20. Boomer from the Flames Barn Burner Podcast added what he’d heard: “But this goes beyond that (Elliotte’s report). What I’m hearing is that there’s some players that have basically said “I’m not coming back if this guy is behind the bench. I’m f—ing done”

He said he would be shocked if Sutter comes back, or if he even wants to come back. Brad Treliving could be out too at the end of the season and it will be intriguing to see where things go with the Flames in the offseason.

Julian McKenize of The Athletic writes:

It might not be something these next 10 games will solve — perhaps the damage has been done already — but these next few games are an ideal time to see the team, Treliving and even Sutter take a moment of reflection to consider what is best for the Flames and themselves going forward. source – ‘Should Dustin Wolf get an NHL game? 3 Flames keys for their final 10 games’ – Julian McKenzie – The Athletic – 03/22/2023

Senators and Qualifying Alex DeBrincat

Shawn Simpson of TSN notes that his guess at this point in time is that the Ottawa Senators will bring forward Alex DeBrincat back next season on his $9 million qualifying offer. DeBrincat is a restricted free agent and the Senators gave up a lot to acquire him. A $9 million one-year deal brings his cap hit up by $2.6 million but his actual salary would stay the same.

There were other teams that called about DeBrincat’s availability before the March 3 trade deadline but GM Pierre Dorion had no interest in moving the 25-year-old left winger. The plan was always to try and retain him on a new deal, but a long-term one might have been challenging given the status of ownership in Ottawa. Once a new owner is in place, the team will have a lot more financial security to lock DeBrincat in.

Josh Anderson Not Traveling With the Canadiens

Forward Josh Anderson did not practice with the team on Wednesday and will not be traveling with the Canadiens to Boston on Thursday. He is set to undergo tests on his ankle and leg today to determine the severity of the injury suffered against Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday night.

Nick Suzuki said of Anderson’s injury: “It didn’t seem like he could put much pressure on his legs. It’s a scary play going into the post like that; I don’t know if there will be any extra-disciplinary stuff going on but hopefully, he is OK…” There were a lot of people surprised Mikhail Sergachev wasn’t assessed a match penalty on the play.

In other Canadiens injury news, the team also announced that Kaiden Guhle would be out for the remainder of the season after suffering a high ankle sprain.

Oilers Sign Carl Berglund to 2-Year Deal

The Oilers have signed Swedish center Carl Berglund to a two-year entry-level contract. The forward scored 12 goals and 15 assists in 36 games as a senior with UMass Lowell River Hawks in 2022-23 and will report to the Bakersfield Condors on an amateur tryout. He’s a smart player, a two-way type, who has a chance of playing in the NHL.

The New York Rangers were also said to be interested in the player. He was in attendance at their development camp in July.