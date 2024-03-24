NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Blackhawks, Blue Jackets, Canadiens

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, what is the status of Ilya Samsonov after leaving the game for the Toronto Maple Leafs with an injury Saturday night? Meanwhile, are the Chicago Blackhawks going to go hunting for some big-ticket forward free agents this summer? How many GM candidates are the Columbus Blue Jackets considering? Finally, the Montreal Canadiens are looking to take the next step this summer and accelerate their ability to be competitive.

Ilya Samsonov Injury Not Serious

The injury that took Samsonov out of the game on Saturday between the Maple Leafs and Edmonton Oilers is not said to be serious. The netminder went down in the third after stretching to make a save and lay there for minutes. He eventually left the game and was replaced by Martin Jones who finished things out for Toronto and helped the Leafs earn a 6-3 win.

Ilya Samsonov, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Julian Avram/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Head coach Sheldon Keefe commented on Samsonov’s status:

“Looks like he is going to be fine. He got injured … it’s not anything near what it appeared or what I thought it might have been. I’m not going to get into too many details, but it looks like he will be fine and won’t miss any time.”

This is good news for the Maple Leafs as Samsonov has played well since his return. After going down to the AHL to clear his head, he’s returned and gone 14-4, with a .910 SV% and a 2.53 GAA.

Blackhawks Could Go Forward Hunting This Summer

According to Scott Powers of The Athletic, there are a handful of names who might be on the radar for the Chicago Blackhawks as they look to use some of their cap space this offseason. The Blackhawks are in the midst of an interesting phase. They are signing short-term contracts with productive veterans as their prospects get ready for the NHL. Powers lists 12 names that the team may focus on.

Related: Blackhawks Prospect Report: Hayes, Nazar, Rinzel & More

He categorized Sam Reinhart and Jake Guentzel as long shots. Jonathan Marchessault, Teuvo Teravainen, Tyler Bertuzzi, Stefan Nosen, Anthony Mantha, Daniel Sprong, Tyler Toffoli, Jake DeBrusk, and Jonathan Drouin make up the next tier. He even suggests the Blackhawks should take a look at Patrick Kane again.

Powers writes:

He’s proving he can still play at a high level. In 36 games with Detroit, he’s just short of a point a game with 14 goals and 20 assists. He’s also probably willing to sign exactly the type of contract the Blackhawks want to give out. Kane isn’t holding out hope to return to Chicago, but he’s also said he hasn’t completely closed that door. source – ‘Blackhawks free agent targets: 12 forwards Chicago could sign to play with Connor Bedard’ – Scott Powers – The Athletic – 03/19/2024

Blue Jackets GM Search Is Going to Be Extensive

TSN’s Pierre LeBrun noted that the Columbus Blue Jackets’ initial GM candidates list included between 30-40 names. They have started reaching out to candidates, but no interviews have taken place yet. LeBrun explained that other candidates who want to be considered have started to contact the Blue Jackets.

LeBrun notes:

“…candidates have reached out directly to them, and some other front offices have forwarded some names that they feel the Blue Jackets should speak with. They may add other names to it when the regular season ends there next month, depending on what happens with some teams missing the playoffs. The most important criteria in this search – led by John Davidson and Mike Priest – experience, which doesn’t necessarily mean you have to be a GM or a former GM, but you certainly will need NHL front office experience to get an interview when that process begins.”

Canadiens Ready to Make a Push This Summer

According to Eric Engels of Sportsnet, the Montreal Canadiens are determined to expedite the rebuilding process in the upcoming offseason. Bolstering their scoring depth is Kent Hughes’ priority and he is eager to take significant strides forward.

Engels highlighted Hughes’ wealth of assets available for potential trades in the summer. With a surplus of promising young defensemen, along with four first-round picks and three second-round selections in the next two drafts. In short, Hughes possesses ample bargaining power to make trades at the draft. Additionally, the Canadiens have considerable salary-cap space at their disposal and the ability to take on contracts.