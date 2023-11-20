NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Blue Jackets, Oilers, Bruins

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, talks between the Toronto Maple Leafs and William Nylander have not gone off the rails, according to one insider. That said, the cost to keep him is going up. Meanwhile, Patrik Laine didn’t take the news that he was being scratched very well. What’s next for the Columbus Blue Jackets? The cost to move Jack Campbell could be very high for the Edmonton Oilers. Finally, after news of his arrest, what’s going on with Milan Lucic and the Boston Bruins?

What is a Fair Price For William Nylander?

Noting that things are moving along, but a deal is not imminent between the Maple Leafs and Nylander’s camp, the Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun offered an update on where things are at with negotiations. He notes he spoke to a number of NHL executives and asked what a fair contract price would be. He got many who said north of $11 million and a few that wouldn’t go that high.

Estimates ranged from a minimum of $9 million Average Annual Value (AAV) to a maximum of $12.25 million AAV. Most assumed it would be for maximum term.

William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

As for what the Leafs are thinking, that’s hard to tell. LeBrun writes:

As I talked about on TSN’s Insider Trading on Thursday, it has been mighty quiet on the Nylander contract front, and that’s by design. Both sides in that negotiation have a desire to keep a tight lid on things and have mutually agreed to do so, and that’s what they’ve done so far. But Leafs fans should not confuse that silence as a red flag. When it comes to the talks themselves, nothing has gone off the rails. My understanding is that the dialogue is ongoing and both sides remain committed to figuring it out between now and July 1. source – ‘LeBrun: Rival NHL execs on a fair price for a Maple Leafs, William Nylander contract extension’ – Pierre LeBrun – The Athletic – 11/20/2023

Laine Didn’t Take Being Scratched Well

The Columbus Blue Jackets made Patrik Laine a healthy scratch in Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Flyers – a game the Blue Jackets ultimately lost. Laine, who has accumulated two goals and one assist in nine games, has faced recent challenges, remaining point-less in his last four games and experiencing reduced ice time in the past two matchups. Being told he was sitting did not go over well.

Latest News & Highlight

According to Aaron Portzline of The Athletic:

On Sunday, Vincent made it clear that Laine did not handle it well when told by coaches that he wasn’t going to play against the Flyers. As a player well-known to be hard on himself and more than a little stubborn, the ramifications of this could land somewhere between fascinating and ugly. source – ‘Portzline: Nothing but losses and chaos in Columbus, as another season goes off the rails early’ – Aaron Portzline – The Athletic – 11/19/2023

Portzline hints that there might be a trade on the horizon in Columbus because it’s difficult to envision head coach Pascal Vincent facing dismissal less than two months into his role. While GM Jarmo Kekäläinen has been criticized by Blue Jackets’ fans on social media and in comment sections, president John Davidson has consistently demonstrated unwavering confidence in Kekäläinen.

Cost to Move Campbell Could be Equivalent of 3 Valuable Picks

In the second year of his five-year contract with a $5 million annual salary, if the Oilers were to successfully trade Jack Campbell, it would have significant financial implications. The Los Angeles Kings set a precedent by successfully trading two seasons of Cal Petersen’s $5 million AAV contract last summer. In return, they acquired a highly productive right-handed defenseman (Sean Walker), a promising defensive prospect (Helge Grans), and a second-round pick in a three-way trade involving the Philadelphia Flyers and the Columbus Blue Jackets. At the least, the Oilers would have to give up the same.

Jack Campbell, Edmonton Oilers (Photo by Curtis Comeau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

To move Campbell, the cost in assets starts at three valuable prospects or picks. According to Allan Mitchell of The Athletic, the Edmonton Oilers might explore a deal involving their 2024 first-round selection, top forward prospect Xavier Bourgault, and a more established asset, such as Philip Broberg or the presently injured Dylan Holloway. This approach could be the management’s preferred route, given the considerable asset cost associated with shedding Campbell’s cap hit.

As for what the ideal fit might be, Mitchell writes:

The best option, based on how things look right now, may well be Vladar in Calgary. He is signed for this season and next, the $2.2 million will fit in with Skinner’s cap ($2.6 million) and allow the Oilers to run the goalie tandem under $5 million annually. source – ‘Lowetide: Why the Oilers making a productive goalie trade is an expensive proposition’ – Allan Mitchell – The Athletic – 11/20/2023

Milan Lucic Arrested, Taking Leave From Bruins

Boston Bruins forward Milan Lucic is scheduled for arraignment on Tuesday, facing charges of assault and battery against a family or household member, as announced by the Suffolk County District Attorney’s press office on Monday. The arraignment is set to occur in Boston Municipal Court.

Lucic has been on an indefinite leave of absence from the Bruins since Saturday, prompted by an unspecified incident that occurred the previous night.