NHL Rumors: Oilers, Sharks, Blue Jackets, Senators

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Edmonton Oilers lost again and got another poor goaltending performance from Jack Campbell. There is talk now that a big change could be coming. Meanwhile, the San Jose Sharks are a mess and that has led to questions about the job security of head coach David Quinn. Johnny Gaudreau was benched for the final 16 minutes of the game Saturday. Is there something personal going on there? Finally, Brady Tkachuk snaps back at fans who aren’t supporting the Senators.

Coaching and Goaltending Changes Coming in Edmonton?

In the wake of the Oilers’ disappointing 2-7-1 season start, sports analyst Mark Spector suggests that significant changes may be imminent. The team’s precarious position, teetering on the edge of early playoff elimination, has raised concerns. Spector wonders if a coaching shake-up might be in the cards, pointing out the lackluster performance under current head coach Jay Woodcroft, reminiscent of past regimes that ended with Dave Tippett and Todd McLellan being ousted. Spector also suggests that the organization might not be too far out from making a drastic change with Jack Campbell.

Jack Campbell, Edmonton Oilers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Spector’s colleague, Elliotte Friedman, observed a subdued atmosphere in Edmonton after the Oilers’ 5-2 loss to the Nashville Predators. Speculation looms over the team’s internal discussions in the coming days. Friedman even speculated about the possibility of goalie Stuart Skinner stepping in, considering Campbell’s recent subpar showing.

David Quinn’s Job Security in San Jose a Question

San Jose Hockey Now’s Sheng Peng asked head coach David Quinn about his job security after last night’s loss, to which Quinn responded: “I guess it’s an obvious question, but if you’ve been around long, I mean, I don’t think about that for two seconds. I’ve got a job to do.” Peng noted, “I don’t think Quinn & his staff should be fired now. It’s a long season. But I believe #SJSharks need to show real improvement, and relatively soon. Even if it’s just by competing consistently & not getting embarrassed.”

With how badly the Sharks have played this season, the logical assumption is that major changes could be coming to the team, including a coaching change. That said, it is not believed there is an issue between the players and the coach as the players have all stood up and defended Quinn, noting it’s not his fault the team is too easy to play against.

Johnny Gaudreau Benched by Blue Jackets’ Coach

Johnny Gaudreau did not play final 16:07 for the Columbus Blue Jackets in their game on Saturday. Coach Pascal Vincent said, “I didn’t like his game.” He added, “I’m coaching a team and the guys that are going are going to play.” Saying it’s not about what your name is, but what you earn that dictates your ice time, Vincent said, “And we know Johnny can make a difference when he’s skating and when he’s involved, but tonight I felt he wasn’t there.”

This game was one day removed from Gaudreau’s absence from the Blue Jackets’ practice due to a personal matter. He independently traveled to Washington, D.C., not joining the team flight. Whether his absence on Friday was linked to his performance on Saturday remains uncertain.

Brady Tkachuk Blasts Unsupportive Senators Fans

Senators’ captain Brady Tkachuk expressed his deep discontent with the Ottawa fan base following a disheartening game against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Prior to the game, fans voiced their dissatisfaction with chants demanding the firing of head coach D.J. Smith, just days after general manager Pierre Dorion had already been dismissed. The situation worsened as the game progressed, culminating in the Senators’ 6-4 defeat and subsequent booing from their own fans.

Brady Tkachuk, Ottawa Senators (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Tkachuk, visibly frustrated, addressed the fan response after the game. He acknowledged the passionate fan base but lamented the negativity, constant booing, and what he described as “bulls–t” from the crowd. Tkachuk defended the team’s effort, emphasizing their resilience and determination, despite the challenging circumstances. He expressed his disappointment, highlighting the frustration felt by the players amid the adversity and the lack of unwavering support from the fans.

