NHL Rumors: Blackhawks, Canadiens, Maple Leafs, Devils, Oilers

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Chicago Blackhawks are getting a key player back to their roster on Saturday. Meanwhile, the Montreal Canadiens are still struggling with goaltending concerns as they have an extra netminder they’d like to move. Sheldon Keefe is not happy with his team’s lack of response to the Timothy Liljegren injury. Jack Hughes also went down to an injury. How bad is it? Finally, how long is Connor Brown out and who is replacing him for the Edmonton Oilers?

Taylor Hall to Return for Blackhawks

Winger Taylor Hall’s first month in Chicago was marred by shoulder issues, restricting him to just five games. However, there’s good news as he’s now cleared to return. Scott Powers of The Athletic reported that Hall will play tonight, indicating his activation from injured reserve.

Chicago currently boasts a complete 23-man roster, requiring a move to officially bring Hall off IR. Speculation points to Isaak Phillips as the possible casualty, given his recent call-up on Sunday and waiver exemption.

Canadiens Still Trying to Move a Goaltender

TSN reports the Montreal Canadiens face a challenging situation with three goaltenders, complicating plans to rotate their goalies and get each some playing time. Darren Dreger highlights the urgency for Sam Montembeault, an impending unrestricted free agent who wants to get a few starts to enhancement has standings among other teams that might be interested.

Meanwhile, the Canadiens acknowledge Cayden Primeau’s waiver exemption status, making him unlikely to pass through waivers if demoted. A crucial decision looms, with the possibility of a trade in the cards, though specific details and timelines remain undisclosed.

Maple Leafs Management and Coaching Upset With Players

Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe expressed strong disapproval over the team’s lack of physical response when Brad Marchand injured Timothy Liljegren on Thursday night, stating, “I hated everything about it.” According to Darren Dreger of TSN, it seems the sentiment is shared by the GM and President, hinting at potential repercussions for players who don’t step up in such situations.

Elliotte Friedman noted that some might not have noticed the incident immediately, but players and coaches discussed it afterward. Liljegren’s injury, diagnosed as a high-ankle sprain, will sideline him for a considerable period. The incident has sparked internal discussions within the team, suggesting a possible shift in approach to ensure a more proactive response to similar situations in the future.

Multiple members of the Maple Leafs media have confirmed that both Ryan Reaves and John Tavares said the lack of response to the Liljegren incident has been addressed by the team going forward. There is an understanding that this scenario will not repeat itself this season.

The Maple Leafs made a couple of roster moves after learning of Liljegren’s situation. Blueliners Max Lajoie and Simon Benoit have been recalled from AHL Toronto.

Jack Hughes Going to Give Injury Some Time

Following an awkward fall into the boards during Friday night’s game against the St. Louis Blues, Jack Hughes left the ice and headed down the tunnel. Elliotte Friedman reports that it might take a day or two to assess the seriousness of Hughes’ injury.

Hughes had an impressive start to the season, becoming the first player this season to reach 20 points in just his ninth game, a feat that placed him in an elite category. If Hughes were to miss significant playing time, it would pose a significant concern for the New Jersey Devils. His absence could impact the team’s performance, given his remarkable contributions on the ice, making it crucial for the Devils to monitor his condition closely in the coming days.

Connor Brown Day-to-Day for Oilers

Connor Brown left the Oilers last game with a lower-body injury, but the winger is day-to-day, which is good news for the team. In the short-term, the Oilers have called up Raphael Lavoie, who will make his NHL debut against the Nashville Predators on Saturday afternoon.

Sam Gagner has already been elevated up the depth chart after one game and Lavoie is expected to see some decent ice time in an attempt to get him involved early.