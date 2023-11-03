Canucks News & Rumors: Pettersson, Maurice, Brunette & More

In this edition of the Vancouver Canucks News & Rumors, the NHL named Elias Pettersson as the second star of October. Also, multiple NHL coaches comment on the Canucks start this season, including Florida Panthers’ Paul Maurice and Nashville Predators’ Andrew Brunette.

Pettersson Named Second Star of October

The NHL released their three stars for October on Wednesday, and Pettersson was named the second star of the month. The Canucks forward ranked second in points with 16 and led the club to a 6-2-1 record in the first month of NHL action. He had the fourth-best start through nine games in franchise history behind Tony Tanti’s 19 points in 1983-84, Patrik Sundstrom’s 17 points in 1983-84, and Paul Reinhart’s 16 points in 1989-90.

Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Pettersson capped off his impressive start with his second career hattrick in the club’s 5-2 win over the Predators on Halloween night. He finished the month with five goals. Pettersson’s start has helped the Canucks start the regular season off strong as well. Personally, he can reach his goal of 50 goals and 100 points this season. Furthermore, his play proves he deserves the lucrative deal he wants.

The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun reached out to multiple NHL head coaches to discuss the Canucks impressive start to the 2023-24 season (from ‘LeBrun rumblings: Phil Kessel eager to return, and what’s behind the Canucks’ hot start?,’ The Athletic, November 2, 2023). He talked to Panthers head coach Maurice, who the club beat 5-3 on Oct. 21. Maurice said the Canucks played a great game, and he wasn’t overly upset with his team.

“They were good. Very, very structured. They look like they’re all on the same page. They played a very consistent game for 60 minutes.”

Latest News & Highlight

Tampa Bay Lightning head coach Jon Cooper also had a similar statement, saying the Canucks are a well-balanced team with high-end skill surrounded by workers. He added Thatcher Demko gives the team confidence, and head coach Rick Tocchet gets the most out of the club. Meanwhile, Predators’ head coach Brunette, who had seen the Canucks twice this year, losing 3-2 on Oct. 24 and 5-2 on Oct. 31, praised the group buying in.

“They have gotten complete buy-in from their group, and especially their higher-skilled players. They have been the best team we have seen this year in pressuring both sides of the puck, taking time and space away.”

St Louis Blues’ head coach Craig Berube said the Canucks’ three best players lead the way. The Canucks beat the Blues 5-0 on Oct. 27 as Quinn Hughes scored twice, J.T. Miller scored a goal and registered two assists, and Pettersson recorded two assists. Meanwhile, Demko recorded a 22-save shutout.

“Strong goaltending. But Tocc has the team playing with urgency and pace and they are competitive.”

All four coaches’ comments summarize why the Canucks have been successful this season. Their top players have been their top players, and they’ve received good goaltending while getting the most out of their role players. Tocchet has done a great job coaching the team since taking over last season. He has held everyone accountable, including top players like J.T. Miller, who was benched in the second period in the Oct. 31 game against the Predators but responded with a goal in the third (from ‘Canucks: In benching J.T. Miller, Rick Tocchet sent a clear message to team,’ The Province, November 1, 2023).

J.T. Miller, Vancouver Canucks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

“I love Millsy and he has played unreal for me,” Tocchet said. “I felt he needed to sit with accountability and he responds with a goal. He’s fine. He came up and apologized to me and I apologized to him. I love the kid. I have no problems with J.T. Miller.

“He’s an emotional leader for this team and we’re a quiet team. We give him crap sometimes because he’s got to draw the emotion for a lot of guys. Sometimes, he’ll go over an edge and he got back. I have no problems with his emotions.”

Canucks Busiest Team in NHL

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman commented on the rumor that the Canucks are working the phones and attempting to make a move. Earlier in the week, Rick Dhaliwal said the Canucks are working the phones to make a trade after their start to the season.

“Most active team behind the scenes: Vancouver,” Friedman said. “The Canucks like what they’ve seen so far. Their best players look great. They want to add, and don’t want to toss in sweeteners to do it. A hockey move with the hope to create cap room. When others are ready, they’ll be waiting.”

The Canucks will likely take a patient approach to make a trade for a few reasons. First, it’ll likely be difficult to make a deal at the time as most teams are seeing what they have with their club. Additionally, the Canucks are playing well, and the club isn’t desperate to add.