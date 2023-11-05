Sabres News & Rumors: Levi, Johnson, Tuch & Peterka

Last night, the Buffalo Sabres defied expectations and managed to beat a fresher Toronto Maple Leafs by a score of 6-4. Given the Sabres’ difficult schedule, I imagine that Toronto was highly favored to win.

The Sabres had played back-to-back games and three games in four nights and were coming off a disappointing loss to the Philadelphia Flyers. On the other hand, the Maple Leafs had a relatively lighter schedule. It was just their third game in seven days.

However, every time the Maple Leafs made a positive play, the Sabres came back to recapture the game’s momentum. Whenever Toronto managed to score a goal, there was a positive response from the Sabres. In the end, Buffalo just wouldn’t go away and won the game 6-4.

In this edition of Sabres News & Rumors, I’ll take a look at the players who made a difference for Buffalo in this victory. I’ll also share some other news from the team.

Item One: Ryan Johnson Called Up from Rochester

Ryan Johnson played his first NHL game last night after he was called up from the American Hockey League (AHL) Rochester Americans. In nine games with Rochester this season, Johnson has put up four assists. The move was made because Buffalo had placed defenseman Mattias Samuelsson on the injured reserve list due to a lower-body injury.

In the game, Johnson registered his first NHL point with an assist. He was selected by Buffalo as the No. 31 overall pick in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. He’s a promising prospect, and it was good to see him get his first point against his former University of Minnesota teammate Matthew Knies who’s playing with the Maple Leafs this season. Congratulations to the 22-year-old left-shot defenseman.

Item Two: Devon Levi Returns After His Injury with a Tough Win

After being on the shelf for about two weeks, Devon Levi started in Saturday’s game against Toronto. It was his first start since October 19, and he was returning from a lower-body injury. He had been healthy enough to serve as the backup goaltender in the previous two games.

In Saturday’s game match, Levi made 25 saves in a 6-4 win over the Maple Leafs. Although he faced a difficult challenge from Toronto’s top players Mitchell Marner and Auston Matthews, he was able to make enough saves to hold his team in the game.

There are high expectations for this 21-year-old rookie. Last night wasn’t his strongest game, but his teammates had an answer for each of the Maple Leafs scores. It was Levi’s second win of the season.

Item Three: Alex Tuch Finally Scores – Twice

Alex Tuch had been having a tough start to the season. However, he put up a solid game against the Maple Leafs last night when he scored twice in his team’s 6-4 win. His first goal was a fluke, but it still counts. It was the result of a deflection off his shoulder of a point shot by Rasmus Dahlin. His second goal was an empty-netter. Neither highlight reel goals, but they add up.

Before last night’s game, Tuch had only scored a single goal in 11 games. But, he’s been warming up recently. He now has put up nine points in 12 games, with eight points in his last six games.

Item Four: JJ Peterka Continues to Shine in Sabres’ Victory

JJ Peterka just keeps on impressing. He added another goal and assist last night against the Maple Leafs. His goal came in the first period when he scored on a well-aimed shot from the top of the left circle. In his current hot streak of five games, he has now scored three goals and added three assists (for six points).

Peterka is looking to improve on his strong rookie season, where he registered 32 points. With five goals in 12 games this season, he seems to be doing just that.

Item Five: Dylan Cozens Missed Saturday’s Game With an Injury

Dylan Cozens missed Saturday’s game with an upper-body injury. He’s gotten off to a good start this season, with three goals and seven points in 11 games. Although he’s considered day-to-day, there’s a chance he might return for Tuesday’s game against the Carolina Hurricanes.

In his absence, Victor Olofsson drew back into the lineup after being a healthy scratch in Buffalo’s previous three games. Olofsson registered an assist on the evening.

What’s Next for the Sabres?

The Sabres are now even on the season with a 6-6-0 record. Fortunately for the Sabres, the rest of the Atlantic Division has not seen strong performances so far this season.

The silver lining for Buffalo is that only the Boston Bruins are playing keep away in the division. Although the Bruins have put up an impressive 9-1-1 record, the other teams in the Atlantic Division (including the Detroit Red Wings, Tampa Bay Lightning, Montreal Canadians, Toronto, and the Florida Panthers are all struggling to win.

Only four points separate all these teams. The division remains highly competitive; and, for their early-season struggles, the Sabres are still in the mix.