NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Flames, Hurricanes, Jets, Senators

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Toronto Maple Leafs have recalled Nick Robertson and there are two players from the Calgary Flames the Leafs are rumored to be keenly interested in. Meanwhile, Jaroslav Halak is working out with the Carolina Hurricanes. Nino Niederreiter is interested in re-signing with the Winnipeg Jets. Finally, who is among the leading candidates to take over as new general manager of the Ottawa Senators?

Robertson Recalled, Maple Leafs Interested in Zadorov and Tanev from Flames

The Toronto Maple Leafs have taken a familiar step in their roster management. They have officially called up forward Nicholas Robertson from the Toronto Marlies, the team’s AHL affiliate. Robertson, who hasn’t had the chance to play in the NHL this season, exhibited his skills with the Marlies by scoring five goals and leading the team with six assists in a mere nine games. His remarkable performance has ignited optimism among fans, raising hopes for a successful stint in the NHL.

Nikita Zadorov, Calgary Flames (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Meanwhile, Elliotte Friedman noted on his latest 32 Thoughts podcast that the Maple Leafs could be looking at a major shakeup if things continue to go sideways. Among the names he believes GM Brad Treliving is keenly interested in are Nikita Zadorov and Chris Tanev of the Calgary Flames. He notes:

“I think they’re looking for defensemen all summer. They just haven’t found the mix. The one I could see if Zadorov. I’ll bet you this, if they could find a way to get Zadorov and Tanev, I bet you they would do it. I bet you they would do both of them if Calgary was willing to do that.”

Jeff Marek responded that Brad Treliving knows them well. Friedman added, “I’m not saying it’s going to happen, but if you showed me a path where that could occur, I could see it.”

Halak Working Out With Hurricanes

According to Elliotte Friedman, “There is also word that 17-year veteran Jaroslav Halak will practising with Carolina today. He’s not signed — appears to be a PTO — but the Hurricanes are bringing him in to take a look.” Halak, a veteran goaltender who has yet to sign an NHL deal this season, has signed a free agent tryout deal with the Hurricanes. Meanwhile, Frederik Andersen is undergoing medical evaluations due to an issue. Further updates will be provided in due course; no additional comments will be made until then.

Latest News & Highlight

In his 38 years, the goaltender has amassed an impressive record of 295 wins, 189 losses, and 69 ties, with a stellar 2.50 goals-against average, a .915 save percentage, and 53 shutouts. These achievements came over the course of 581 games, with 555 starts, playing for various teams including the Montreal Canadiens, St. Louis Blues, Washington Capitals, Islanders, Boston Bruins, Vancouver Canucks, and Rangers.

Sign up for our Daily NHL News & Rumors Substack newsletter

Speaking of the Hurricanes, Friedman has disclosed that the team is actively exploring options to trade a defenseman. While Tony DeAngelo is a prominent name circulating in trade talks, Friedman has hinted at other possibilities the Hurricanes might be contemplating.

Niederreiter Wants to Stay With Winnipeg

Over the weekend, Nino Niederreiter’s desire to continue with the Jets surfaced, igniting fan enthusiasm. The winger, concluding his two-year, $4 million annual contract, will become an unrestricted free agent next July.

Related: Today in Hockey History: Nov. 6

Reports reveal that Niederreiter’s agent, Andre Rufener, plans to visit this week for contract talks, underscoring the player’s eagerness to prolong his tenure. Reflecting on Winnipeg, Niederreiter commented that the fan base is exceptional and the players are well-supported. He says that the city get a bit of a bad rep, but it’s better than many perceive.

According to Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun, there’s speculation that Shawn Horcoff, assistant GM of the Detroit Red Wings, might be considered as a potential general manager candidate for the Ottawa Senators. He writes:

Keep an eye Detroit Red Wings assistant GM Shawn Horcoff once the actual search for a replacement for Pierre Dorion kicks into high gear and there will be a lot of names floated between now and the the time a decision is made. source – ‘ SNAPSHOTS: Add Detroit exec Shawn Horcoff to list of Ottawa Senators GM candidates’ – Bruce Garrioch – Ottawa Sun – 11/05/2023

Anaheim Ducks center Shawn Horcoff (22) during the NHL game between the Anaheim Ducks and the Carolina Hurricanes at the PNC Arena.

Horcoff, who previously played alongside Steve Staios in Edmonton, has steadily climbed the ranks in management. He spent nine seasons in player development under Ken Holland in Detroit, and in 2022, Steve Yzerman promoted him to assistant GM.

It’s worth noting that the Senators are taking a measured approach to their GM search. Steve Staios emphasized the importance of not hurrying the decision-making process, stating, “We don’t want to rush into anything. I feel confident in the group we have in the front office to continue moving forward with our vision and execute on that.” He added that the organization is dedicated to ensuring they select the right individuals to build a best-in-class team, aligning with owner Michael Andlauer’s aspirations for the franchise.