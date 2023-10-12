NHL Rumors: Sabres, Flames, Blackhawks, Avalanche

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Buffalo Sabres are, once again, being linked to Patrick Kane and one insider suggests the Sabres have an inside track. Meanwhile, will the Mark Scheifele signing in Winnipeg have a cascading effect on a deal for Elias Lindholm? How long will Taylor Hall be out of action with his injury? Finally, are the Colorado Avalanche and Devon Toews getting any closer to an extension?

Sabres Have Emotional Connection to Patrick Kane

In a recent segment on the Jeff Marek Show, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman delved into the latest developments regarding potential landing spots for Patrick Kane. Marek discussed the possibility of Kane joining Dallas and when asked if that was fair, Friedman said “I think why not” but then highlighted the sentimental allure of a return to Buffalo.

Patrick Kane, New York Rangers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

He emphasized the significant connection between Kane and Buffalo’s GM Kevyn Adams, citing their history as roommates in Chicago. According to Friedman, this bond could play a pivotal role in Kane’s decision-making process. Additionally, sports analyst Rory Boylen from Sportsnet pointed out Buffalo’s historical knack for strong starts, despite their playoff drought. This positive beginning to the season might enhance Buffalo’s appeal to Kane, positioning them favorably when the star player is ready to make his decision.

Related: Maple Leafs News & Rumors: ZAR, Minten, Samsonov & Gregor

The team also locked up Owen Power to a seven-year term. Apparently, that deal was being done some time ago and the team wanted to announce it at the same time as the Rasmus Dahlin extension. A couple of little intricacies delayed things, but it eventually got done.

Will Lindholm Talks With Flames Be Affected By Sheifele’s Deal?

Following news that the Flames might be shifting gears and focusing negotiations on Chris Tanev and Noah Hanifin, it will be intriguing to see if the recent deal signed by Mark Scheifele in Winnipeg brings both Lindholm and the Flames back to the negotiating table.

Friedman wonders if it will, saying:

You know, Lindholm, like I think Lindholm, I thought last year that Lindholm was looking for $8.5 (million), which is now Scheifele’s number and was initially (Bo) Horvat’s number. I think, I think right now it’s higher than that. I think it’s in the nine range and, you know, maybe this, I wouldn’t be surprised if Calgary goes back to Lindholm and says, ‘what do you think of this deal or something like this?’

Taylor Hall Out Week-to-Week

During the Chicago Blackhawks’ game against the Boston Bruins, veteran forward Taylor Hall suffered a significant setback after an injury sustained in the first period. The incident unfolded in the neutral zone when former Bruins teammate Brandon Carlo delivered a hit, raising immediate concerns about Hall’s well-being.

Latest News & Highlight

Despite briefly returning for a powerplay shift in the second period after Carlo’s hit, Hall swiftly exited the ice, heading straight to the tunnel. Chicago coach Luke Richardson confirmed that Hall is now labeled as “week-to-week” due to Carlo’s illegal hit. Richardson expressed strong disapproval of the blindside hit, emphasizing that such moves are no longer tolerated in the league.

In Hall’s absence, seasoned player Andreas Athanasiou stepped up but Mark Lazerus reports: “Luke Richardson said Lukas Reichel is an option to play alongside Bedard in Hall’s absence. He said with creative players like that, starting position isn’t a huge concern. “It was a good look tonight, in case we need it.”

Toews and Avalanche Not Close Yet on New Deal

According to Adrian Dater, negotiations for Devon Toews’ contract extension are ongoing, indicating some progress. That said, a final agreement has not been reached yet. It remains uncertain whether Toews will pause talks as the new season deadline approaches. There’s a sense that both parties are willing to continue discussions for a resolution.