NHL Rumors: Flames, Flyers, Hurricanes, Oilers, Bruins

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, are the Calgary Flames and Elias Lindholm stuck? Negotiations are ongoing, but it seems like neither side is moving. Meanwhile, are the Philadelphia Flyers declaring they are open for business, especially when it comes to helping teams alleviate their salary cap issues? The Carolina Hurricanes might be ready to lock up head coach Rod Brind’Amour, while the Boston Bruins could be a team the Edmonton Oilers call in a hurry if goaltending goes south.

Flames and Lindholm Stuck, Even With Scheifele Deal Finalized

Securing a contract extension for star forward Elias Lindholm has proven challenging for the Calgary Flames. Despite initial optimism about finalizing the deal before the season began, negotiations have hit an impasse, according to TSN’s Pierre LeBrun.

Elias Lindholm, Calgary Flames (Photo by Gerry Thomas/NHLI via Getty Images)

While Lindholm has expressed a desire to stay, he has specific financial expectations. But, with Mark Scheifele’s $8.5 million annual cap hit getting signed this week, the Flames have a benchmark. Despite Lindholm’s impressive career, bridging the financial gap seems daunting. The Flames are contemplating an offer of around $9 million but they’re not sold it’s the right play. As both sides stand firm, the negotiation represents a critical juncture for Lindholm’s future in Calgary, with fans anxiously awaiting a resolution.

Flyers Open to Taking on Salary

Teams grappling with cap constraints should look to the Philadelphia Flyers, hints General Manager Daniel Briere. He has confirmed their willingness to engage in deals that alleviate other teams’ salary cap pressures and is planning to utilize LTIR to free up some of their own cap concerns, making room for other team’s bad deals.

Briere outlined this approach in an interview with TSN1200, shedding light on the Flyers’ proactive stance amid financial constraints faced by various NHL teams. In return, Briere expects these teams to provide promising young talents, fostering a mutually beneficial partnership. It will be intriguing to see what conversations pop up and how willing teams are to give valuable pieces to move money.

Is Rod Brind’Amour the Next Coach to Be Signed?

As contract extensions are secured for coaches Lindy Ruff of the New Jersey Devils and Todd McLellan of the Los Angeles Kings, the spotlight now falls on Rod Brind’Amour of the Carolina Hurricanes and D.J. Smith of the Ottawa Senators. Both are the remaining NHL coaches entering the final year of their contracts.

In the case of Brind’Amour, the Carolina Hurricanes’ head coach and the 2021 Jack Adams Award winner expressed his desire for resolution. In a recent Got Yer Back podcast, he mentioned, “I’d like to get it done if it’s going to get done, just because I don’t want to have the next (media) guy ask me the same question.” Brind’Amour isn’t worried about a deal not getting done, but he’d like the contract talks not to be a distraction.

Will the Oilers Have the Bruins on Speed Dial?

It’s too soon to panic in Edmonton, but a few more games like Wednesday’s where both Jack Campbell and Stuart Skinner were lit up for four goals each by the Vancouver Canucks and the Oilers will be looking for an upgrade in goal. One executive noted to Boston Hockey Now: “I can tell you right now, a few more of those from either goalie, and Kenny is on the horn looking for a goalie.”

Of course, that brought up the name Linus Ullmark. Jimmy Murphy wonders if Holland would look to a team like Montreal and grab one of Samuel Montenbeault, Jake Allen, or Cayden Primeau. Or, would he swing for the fences and try to get an established goalie like Ullmark, the 2023 Vezina Trophy finalist? “If he’s getting a goalie, he’s getting the solution, not a stop-gap,” the same source opined. “I heard they definitely looked in on Ullmark and Swayman over the summer, so if that’s true, Kenny is calling Donny soon, maybe.”