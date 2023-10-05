NHL Rumors: Canadiens, Maple Leafs, Avalanche, Canucks

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Montreal Canadiens might keep three goalies, while also looking at an extension for Mike Matheson. Meanwhile, does Fraser Minten have a legitimate shot of making the Toronto Maple Leafs? And if so, does it change the experiment of William Nylander at center? Where are talks at with Devon Toews and is there any reason to think the Colorado Avalanche might trade him? Finally, are the Vancouver Canucks thinking about claiming Cal Foote off of waivers?

Canadiens With Some Decisions to Make

According to Sportsnet’s Eric Engels, there’s a possibility the Montreal Canadiens might consider re-signing defenseman Mike Matheson if his strong performance continues, rather than trading him. Matheson, 29, has a contract until 2025-26 with a $4.875 million cap hit. He writes, “… if the Canadiens get to where they hope to be as Matheson nears the end of his contract, they’re going to need quality veterans to help push them through to their ultimate goal, and Matheson is a quality veteran.”

Mike Matheson, Montreal Canadiens (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Engels also noted the potential inclusion of Cayden Primeau in the Canadiens’ opening night roster. He noted that it is, in part, due to the risk of losing him on waivers. Montreal might opt to retain three goalies temporarily to mitigate this risk, even though it’s not a long-term solution. The Canadiens currently lack depth in their goaltending lineup, making this a short-term strategy to secure their assets.

Fraser Minten Has a Shot to Make Maple Leafs

Toronto Maple Leafs’ head coach Sheldon Keefe has hinted at the possibility of Fraser Minten securing a spot on the team this season. Keefe’s statement that “everyone still here has a chance to make this team” suggests Minten is being seriously considered, even if the odds of him not making it at the start of camp were high.

Latest News & Highlight

This potential roster addition raises questions about William Nylander’s role. The Maple Leafs’ decision to move Nylander back to the wing during Wednesday’s practice session indicates a reevaluation of their lineup strategy. Analyst Chris Johnston highlighted the significance of the experiment to shift Nylander to the center position, emphasizing the team’s lack of a clear backup plan if it doesn’t succeed. Minten’s potential inclusion as a third-line pivot offers the Maple Leafs additional flexibility and options, underscoring the team’s commitment to finding the optimal lineup configuration as they approach the new season.

Regardless of Contract Status, Devon Toews Won’t Become a Trade Target

According to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet, contract negotiations between Devon Toews and the Colorado Avalanche have hit a snag. Toews understands it’s just business and that’s why things have been delayed, but there’s a growing concern that the two sides are farther apart than is healthy and that the longer this drags out, the more likely it is he leaves in the off-season.

Related: Bruins News & Rumors: Brunet, Waivers, Swayman & More

Friedman projected Toews to earn between $56 million and $64 million on an eight-year deal, but he questions how this figure can align with a five-year term. But, despite the ongoing contract discussions, Toews is not on the trade block this season. The Avs consider him crucial to their Stanley Cup aspirations, emphasizing their commitment to keeping him on the team regardless of the contract complexities. Toews could probably tell the team he’s leaving and it seems unlikely they would trade him.

Rick Dhaliwal is reporting: “For those asking, sources say the Canucks like D Cal Foote who is on waivers but the feeling is, it is not the right situation to have a player on a team where his dad is a coach.” Undoubtedly, this will open up the debate about a team choosing not to take a player who could help them versus making sure there’s no drama or preferential treatment perceived by having a father coaching his son.

Sign up for our Daily NHL News & Rumors Substack newsletter