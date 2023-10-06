NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Flames, Wild

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, William Nylander says he’s open to negotiating a new contract during the season, with one exception. The Calgary Flames are getting a new arena and construction will begin this year. Meanwhile, the Minnesota Wild received less-than-ideal news when it comes to the status of defenseman Jared Spurgeon. Finally, are the Wild looking at an early contract extension for Kirill Kaprizov?

Will Nylander Sign or Be Traded During the Season?

Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander is taking an unorthodox approach to contract negotiations as he embarks on the final year of his current deal. Unlike many players, Nylander has chosen to maintain an open channel for talks throughout the upcoming season. He has granted his agent, Lewis Gross, the freedom to negotiate with the Leafs, but with a unique condition – Nylander prefers not to receive updates until both parties are on the brink of reaching an agreement.

William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

This unconventional stance, as pointed out by Jonas Siegel of The Athletic, suggests that Nylander likely has a specific contract figure in mind.

Siegel writes:

Ideally, the Leafs entice Nylander to stay well before next summer, even if it costs them more than they would like. Nylander could score 50 goals and post 100 points this season, which would only raise his price tag heading into a summer when he might be the top available free agent. source – ‘William Nylander is willing to negotiate with the Maple Leafs during the season’ – Jonas Siegel – The Athletic – 10/06/2023

Meanwhile, speculations about Nylander’s future have emerged, with NHL Network’s Steve Konroy expressing the belief that the Leafs might trade the 27-year-old forward during the season. This speculation arises from the financial challenge of re-signing Nylander, who could potentially seek a substantial annual salary, possibly close to $10 million. Early projections are the salary cap may hit $88 million, which might not be enough to get that deal done.

Flames Getting New Arena

An official agreement has been reached among the City of Calgary, the Province of Alberta, CSEC, and the Stampede to construct a state-of-the-art event center and entertainment district. The city’s mayor confirmed the finalization of the preliminary deal, initially announced in April, outlining plans for a groundbreaking $1.2 billion events center and entertainment hub.

Related: Flames’ New Arena Will Help Them Improve as a Team

Central to this development is a cutting-edge arena for the Flames, slated to open its doors in 2027. Construction for the event center is set to commence in 2024, marking a significant milestone in Calgary’s efforts to enhance its cultural and entertainment offerings.

Jared Spurgeon Out With An Injury For the Wild

Wild supporters are hoping early updates on the condition of their captain, Jared Spurgeon take a positive turn. Following a heavy blow in Thursday night’s preseason game, Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff reported that Spurgeon is presently being evaluated, with signs pointing towards him being out of action for several weeks.

Latest News & Highlight

Head coach Dean Evason expressed his worries about Spurgeon’s injury, mentioning, “It’s not positive, but we’ll get a better evaluation tomorrow.” The uncertainty surrounding Spurgeon’s availability for the upcoming opening night has left fans of the Wild on the edge of their seats, anxiously awaiting updates on their captain’s recovery. If he is indeed out for an extended period, it could pose significant challenges for the team as they prepare for the upcoming season.

Wild Already Thinking About Kaprizov Extension

The Wild have their sights set on securing Kirill Kaprizov’s future with the team, with contract extension talks looming as early as July 1, 2025. Team owner Craig Leipold expressed his eagerness, acknowledging Kaprizov’s exceptional talent and his integral role in the team’s quest for a Stanley Cup. He emphasized the strong bond the Wild share with Kaprizov, highlighting his positive experiences in the team and his growing familiarity with American culture and language.

Kirill Kaprizov, Minnesota Wild (Photo by Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The team’s financial flexibility is set to improve with the conclusion of the cap constraints resulting from the buyouts of Zach Parise and Ryan Suter. With an expected cap increase, Kaprizov will have the opportunity to negotiate a deal reflective of his elite player status. Leipold assured that the Wild are prepared to meet Kaprizov’s demands, recognizing his impressive performance and anticipating a substantial, long-term contract to solidify his place within the team’s future plans.

Sign up for our Daily NHL News & Rumors Substack newsletter