NHL Rumors: Canadiens, Oilers, Bruins, Sharks, More

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Montreal Canadiens have announced that Cole Caufield is slightly banged up. How much time will he miss? Meanwhile, the Edmonton Oilers aren’t expected to bend over backward for Josh Archibald. Charlie McAvoy talks about the pressures of a pending contract extension, while Tomas Hertl says he’d be willing to take a discount to stay with the San Jose Sharks under one condition.

Cole Caufield To Miss One Week With Injury

On Sunday, the Canadiens confirmed that Caufield is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury. There’s a little more clarity on the severity of his injury just one day later. Caufield played in Saturday’s preseason game against the Toronto Maple Leafs but was only able to participate in intra-squad warmups in Sunday’s scrimmage. The reasoning was that the organization is taking precautionary measures.

Forward Cole Caufield participated in the Red vs. White intra-squad game warmups before being pulled out for precautionary reasons. He will not return and is listed as day-to-day. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) September 26, 2021

Head coach Dominique Ducharme confirmed today that Caufield’s injury will keep him out for about one week but it isn’t anything serious. He says they’re just being extra cautious not to bring him back too quickly. This should mean that he won’t miss any of the regular season.

Oilers Won’t Cater to Archibald

Mark Spector was on Oilers Now with Bob Stauffer on Friday and said he doesn’t believe the Edmonton Oilers will work around Josh Archibald and his choice not to be vaccinated. Considering he’s a depth forward who is replaceable on this roster, the Oilers are being patient here but Spector suggests that when preseason is close to ending, the team will require a decision from the forward.

Because there are so many buildings in the United States players can’t even get into without proof of double vaccination and because the Bakersfield Condors are among those that don’t allow unvaccinated people inside, the Oilers might be waiting for Archibald to opt-out of this season. There’s no confirmation he’ll do so, but should he not, it doesn’t sound like Edmonton will find a way to squeeze him into the lineup.

If you look at how a number of younger players and bubble forwards played in the Oilers’ first pre-season game on Sunday, there is a ton of confidence the Oilers won’t have an issue replacing Archibald’s production.

McAvoy on Contract Talks with Bruins

Jimmy Muphy of Boston Hockey Now quotes Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy when he writes that the blueliner is not distracted by looming contract negotiations. In the final year of a deal that pays him $4.9 million annually, McAvoy is due a massive raise. That’s not weighing on him, however.

Charlie McAvoy, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

McAvoy was asked about the other defensemen who signed for big money and if that’s on his mind at all. He responded:

“No, just playing hockey. That’s it. That’s it. You see all those D-men, I’m very happy for them. I know quite a few of them and I couldn’t be happier for them. They’re all very well deserved. But I’m excited about this year, excited about the group we have. Being back together, seeing everyone is always so awesome. I feel like we’ve had a good few days here to start, and I just want to keep building on it.”

Hertl Willing to Accept Discount For Competitive Sharks Team

There has been a lot of chatter about how both the San Jose Sharks and center Tomas Hertl are waiting until the end of the season to talk contract extension. Speculation is that he’ll likely be among the most sought-after trade assets at the deadline. That said, there’s good news for the Sharks.

Tomas Hertl of the San Jose Sharks (Photo by Kavin Mistry/NHLI via Getty Images)

According to Curtis Pashelka of The Mercury News, Hertl hinted he’d be willing to accept a hometown discount to stay with the Sharks, assuming they are competitive. Hertl explained that if he knows the Sharks will be contenders, he likes the idea of sticking around.

“(Joe Thornton) was one of the guys, he could take way more money but he takes less because he wants a really good team. I like that idea. You can go somewhere else, sign the maximum, maybe even too much, but you’re losing for the next eight years. I don’t want to be in this position.” source – ‘Would Tomas Hertl take a hometown discount? Maybe, but the Sharks have to win first’ – Curtis Pashelka – Mercury News – 09/24/2021