NHL Rumors: Red Wings, Bruins, Islanders, Flames

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, speculation that Patrick Kane might be looking towards the Detroit Red Wings as an option made waves this weekend. Meanwhile, there is talk about how the Boston Bruins might react to a season in which they struggle. Could the New York Islanders have a secret deal worked out with Tomas Tatar? Finally, is there anything cooking between the Calgary Flames and Elias Lindholm?

Is Patrick Kane Eyeing the Red Wings and a DeBrincat Reunion?

John Dietz of the Chicago Daily Herald recently reported that Patrick Kane may consider signing with the Detroit Red Wings to reunite with his former teammate, Alex DeBrincat. However, it’s important to note that while his report picked up steam and was being heavily discussed this weekend, there’s currently no indication that Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman has expressed interest in acquiring Kane.

Latest News & Highlight

In a tweet, Dietz stated, “Keep an eye on Patrick Kane possibly joining the Detroit Red Wings. According to a close source, Kane has expressed a desire to follow Alex DeBrincat if the opportunity arises. Of course, mutual interest would be essential, so it remains to be seen if Detroit will explore this possibility.”

Related: Red Wings Forwards vs. Atlantic Division Foes

For die-hard Blackhawks fans, the prospect of Kane donning a Red Wings jersey would be a tough pill to swallow as a franchise legend aligning himself with their longstanding rivals might not sit well. Then again, it’s been a while since the animosity between these two teams was at a really high level.

Bruins Could Be Sellers This Season

Ty Anderson of 98.5 The Sports Hub remains optimistic about the Bruins’ chances in the Atlantic Division but also suggests that, in the event of a downturn, the Bruins should consider parting ways with some or all of their eight unrestricted free agents slated to play on opening night. Among the notable names on the list of unrestricted free agents are Jake DeBrusk, James van Riemsdyk, Milan Lucic, A.J. Greer, Matt Grzelcyk, Derek Forbort, Kevin Shattenkirk, and Jakub Zboril. Such departures could facilitate a necessary re-tooling process if the Bruins opt for that path.

(Michael Tureski/Icon SMI)

Additionally, Anderson and others believe that the Bruins may become buyers in the summer of 2024 when the salary cap increases and bonuses no longer burden Boston’s finances. One crucial aspect to consider is the fate of Boston’s first-round pick for the upcoming season, which was traded in the Tyler Bertuzzi deal. The pick is protected within the top 10, offering the possibility for the Bruins to secure a high draft pick if they fall in the standings during a re-tooling year. This move would entail giving Detroit their 2025 pick when the Bruins presumably have rebuilt their NHL roster.

The inherent risk lies in the potential of repeating a poor performance in 2025, which would result in surrendering a top-10 pick to the Red Wings. However, this outcome seems unlikely given that the team will still have a solid core in place and possibly some reinforcements to strengthen their position.

Is Something Brewing Between Tatar and the Islanders?

Stefen Rosner of The Hockey News recently highlighted the conspicuous absence of updates regarding Tomas Tatar. Despite a commendable 48-point season with the New Jersey Devils, the 32-year-old winger finds himself still available in this summer’s unrestricted free agent (UFA) market.

Rosner raises the intriguing possibility that Tatar could have quietly secured a contract with an NHL team, one that remains unannounced to the public. He draws attention to the shrewd offseason tactics of New York Islanders GM Lou Lamoriello, known for his penchant for secretive signings.

Flames’ Talks with Lindholm Have Gone Quiet

According to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, there isn’t much going on when it comes to talks between the Calgary Flames and forward Elias Lindholm. He said during a recent edition of 32 Thoughts: