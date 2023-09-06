NHL Rumors: Bruins, Oilers, Maple Leafs, Ducks

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, one report suggests the Boston Bruins had a “fair” offer on the table in a trade that would have seen Linus Ullmark dealt to another team. Meanwhile, rumors suggest that the Edmonton Oilers might look to make at least one more signing before training camp. Respected insider Chris Johnston offered a bit more detail regarding the negotiations between Tyler Bertuzzi and the Toronto Maple Leafs. Finally, what’s the hold-up with the Trevor Zegras contract extension in Anaheim?

Did the Bruins Turn Down a Trade to Move Linus Ullmark?

During the offseason, the Boston Bruins were reportedly presented with a trade offer for Linus Ullmark, which, according to Ty Anderson, an insider at 98.5 The Sports Hub, matched the criteria of “fair, market value.” Despite this offer, the Bruins opted not to proceed with the deal due to a combination of challenges they faced. These challenges included salary cap constraints and Ullmark’s no-trade clause, which further complicated the negotiation process.

Calle Jarnkrok of the Toronto Maple Leafs battles for position in front of Linus Ullmark of the Boston Bruins (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

It’s not clear which team was trying to make an offer but the hint was that they were trying to jump on a trade when the Bruins were in a tight cap situation, the offer potentially being the catalyst that saw the Bruins trade Taylor Hall’s contract to the Chicago Blackhawks for minimal return.

Are the Oilers Trying to Sign Someone Else?

“I’m hearing some whispers though that the Oilers might sign another guy here to a league minimum salary…” were comments made by Edmonton Oilers journalist and Sports1440 host Jason Gregor on Tuesday. It was Gregor’s first show opening the new AM radio station in Edmonton and he was dropping an interesting piece of news he’d heard about the team’s plans heading into training camp.

When asked if it might be his nephew, Noah Gregor, Jason responded, “Not likely.”

The question Oilers fans might be asking is how the team would make another signing fit under the salary cap. Not only do they not have room, but they’ve got limited spots and players like Sam Gagner, Brandon Sutter, and Lane Pederson trying to make the team. This could be a signing focused on improving the blue line.

Bertuzzi and Maple Leafs Get a “Chance to See What The Fit Looks Like”

Expanding on reports that Tyler Bertuzzi and the Toronto Maple Leafs did talk about a long-term deal before he ultimately signed for one season in free agency, TSN’s Chris Johnston noted that there were lingering questions about Bertuzzi’s injury history and how he would fit with the Leafs and the city.

Johnston noted that if the first couple of months go well, the plan would be to revisit conversations and see if both sides can't take advantage of the window to get Bertuzzi extended on January 1, 2024. Johnston called it a strange free-agent period for Bertuzzi who wasn't at all expecting teams to cower away from a long-term commitment like they did.

Johnston noted that if the first couple of months go well, the plan would be to revisit conversations and see if both sides can’t take advantage of the window to get Bertuzzi extended on January 1, 2024. Johnston called it a strange free-agent period for Bertuzzi who wasn’t at all expecting teams to cower away from a long-term commitment like they did.

What Is Taking So Long For Trevor Zegras to Get Signed?

Despite Trevor Zegras‘ electrifying performances on the ice, Ducks’ fans wait for news on contract negotiations with the Anaheim Ducks’ talented forward. This silence surrounding the talks has left fans pondering the underlying factors causing the delay.

Speculation swirls that the Ducks and Zegras might be contemplating a bridge deal, drawing parallels to Alexis Lafreniere’s agreement with the New York Rangers. Notably, respected NHL insider Elliotte Friedman recently provided insights during a podcast episode, hinting that a bridge deal grants both parties the flexibility to reevaluate their positions and expectations as time progresses.