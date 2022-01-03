NHL Stat Corner: Penguins, Maple Leafs, Blues, Jets, Rangers, Oilers

As the New Year changes over, there are lots of storylines, stats, and milestones still being reached every day. A ton happened with the Pittsburgh Penguins and St. Louis Blues in their last games, while some other players and teams also have been leaving their mark.

Penguins’ Hat Tricks, Goals, & Streaks

Evan Rodrigues recorded his first career hat trick. Bryan Rust recorded his fifth career hat trick. It was the first time two Penguins had two hat tricks in a game since 2008 (Pascal Dupuis and Petr Sykora). They are also the second pair of teammates to record a hat trick in the same game in the NHL over the past 10 years, joining Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (2019). In a game that saw the Penguins score eight goals, it was a close call with both hat tricks, as each of them came in the last 2:01 of the game.

Evan Rodrigues, Pittsburgh Penguins (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

It was the first time the Penguins scored six goals in a period since 2019 and 16th time in franchise history. The Penguins have only scored more than six goals in a period three times in their history, and most recently in 1995. They tied the franchise record with the most goals scored in the first period of a game (6). Kasper Bjorkqvist also scored his first career goal. He is the sixth current Penguins’ player to score in his debut.

The Penguins have recorded a win streak of at least eight games for the 11th time in franchise history. It was their first 8-game win streak since 2018-19. Jake Guentzel is the second Penguins’ player to record a point streak of 14 consecutive games in the past 10 years, joining Dupuis (17 GP in 2011-12). Everything seemed to go right offensively in the first game back from a long layoff.

Maple Leafs Get a Boost Shorthanded

The Toronto Maple Leafs tied a franchise record for quickest two shorthanded goals (27 seconds) from 1933-34. The goals came from Justin Holl and Ilya Mikheyev. The Maple Leafs also scored two shorthanded goals in the first period for the first time since 1963. The goals allowed them to quickly run away with the game vs the Ottawa Senators. John Tavares also played his 900th career game.

A Wild 2022 Winter Classic

Jordan Kyrou recorded the most points in an outdoor game with four (2G, 2A), doing so in one period. Vladimir Tarasenko has scored the second-most goals in an outdoor game in NHL history with three. He scored one in the game and trails only David Pastrnak (4) for goals in outdoor games.

Jordan Kyrou, St. Louis Blues, 2022 Winter Classic (Photo by Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Blues scored the most goals in a period in an outdoor game in NHL history with five in the second period. The Blues and Minnesota Wild also tied the record for most goals scored in an outdoor game with 10. It was a fun and exciting game in the coldest outdoor game in NHL history.

Jets Powered By Kyle Connor

Kyle Connor is the ninth-fastest American-born player to score 150 career goals (336 GP). The only active player to do it faster is Auston Matthews. He powered the Winnipeg Jets to a victory after scoring the overtime winner.

Mark Scheifele played his 600th career game and Kristian Reichel scored his first career goal.

More Hat Tricks for Mika Zibanejad

Mika Zibanejad recorded his seventh career hat trick for the New York Rangers, moving into a tie with Rod Gilbert for the second-most in franchise history. Only Bill Cook (9) has more. Zibanejad also recorded his sixth hat trick since 2019-20, tied for the most in the NHL over that span with Connor McDavid and David Pastrnak.

Mika Zibanejad, New York Rangers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Zibanejad has started slow with scoring for the past couple of seasons, but when he turns it on, he is one of the most dangerous goal-scorers in the NHL and can completely take over games.

Leon Draisaitl is a Scoring Machine

Leon Draisaitl is the first player for the Edmonton Oilers to score 25 goals in a season since 1988-89, Jimmy Carson. Draisaitl is one of two players who have scored at least 25 goals in six consecutive seasons, joining Brad Marchand.

Related: NHL Stat Corner: Capitals, Oilers, Panthers, Hurricanes, Flyers

Draisaitl once again leads the league in goals, staying one step ahead of the close competition from Alex Ovechkin and Matthews.

Player, Team Stats & Milestones From Around the NHL

Team

The Carolina Hurricanes are the only team with seven or more wins in each of the first three months of the season.

Bruce Boudreau is the third head coach (4th time) in NHL history to start his tenure on a new team with a 9-game point streak. The others: Peter Laviolette (11 in 2001-02 and 9 in 2020-21), and Bob Berry (10 in 1981-82).

Todd McLellan recorded his 500th win as a head coach. He is the 27th coach in NHL history to win 500 games.

Player

Kirill Kaprizov is the fastest player in Minnesota Wild franchise history to score 40 goals, doing so in 86 games. The next closest was Brian Rolston (90 GP).

Nathan MacKinnon has recorded the fourth-most 10-game points streaks in franchise history (5). Only Joe Sakic (10), Peter Stastny (10), and Michel Goulet (7) have more.

Jack Hughes has the second-most consecutive multi-point games at age 20 or younger in franchise history with three. Only Brendan Shanahan (5) has more.

Viktor Arvidsson scored the fourth-fastest goal in franchise history to begin a regular-season game (12 seconds). He is the quickest to do so since Wayne Gretzky also scored 12 seconds into a game in 1991.

Logan Couture played his 800th career game.

Gustav Nyquist played his 600th career game and 100th as a member of the Blue Jackets.

Columbus Blue Jackets’ Sean Kuraly played his 300th career game.

Seattle Kraken’s Will Borgen scored his first career goal.

The Hurricanes continue to roll right out of 2021 after being one of the best teams overall last year. Two coaches are making strides in the Pacific Division and gaining ground, while Kaprizov, MacKinnon, and Hughes are leaving their marks on their franchises. Come back every few days for the latest stats and milestones from around the NHL in the NHL Stat Corner.