NHL Stats News: Maple Leafs, Avalanche, Blackhawks & More

On the latest edition of NHL Stats News, we look again at Auston Matthews‘ spectacular goal-scoring, the tear Cale Makar has been on, and a historic night for the Chicago Blackhawks. Then we go to more scoring outbursts from the Arizona Coyotes, Johnny Gaudreau’s rise in the Calgary Flames history books, and much more stats and milestones from around the NHL.

Auston Matthews Bursting Up Scoring Lists

Matthews is the first player to score 40 goals this season. He is the second player in franchise history to record four 40-plus-goal seasons, joining Darryl Sittler (four). He also has the third-most 40-goal seasons among active players, trailing Alex Ovechkin (11) and Steven Stamkos (five). Matthews recorded the fifth-fastest season in franchise history to reach 40 goals in a season (52 GP). It is also the sixth-fastest a player has reached 40 goals in a season in the past 25 years.

Matthews scored his 61st career power-play goal, ninth in franchise history, passing Lanny McDonald (59). Matthews also moved into ninth in franchise history with 181 even-strength goals passing Wendel Clarke. Matthews has the sixth-most goals by a player in their first 54 games of the season since 1995 (43).

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Matthews has recorded the second-most multi-goal games among U.S.-born players before the age of 25 in NHL history (50), trailing only Pat Lafontaine (51). He recorded his 11th multi-goal game of the season, trailing Rick Vaive (15 in 1983-84, 14 in 1981-82, and 12 in 1982-83) as the only times it has been done more in franchise history. He has also recorded the 10th-most multi-goal games before the age of 25 in NHL history. Matthews has recorded the fifth-most hat tricks in a season in franchise history (three).

Mitch Marner is the second player in franchise history to record six consecutive 60-point seasons to begin his career, joining Matthews. Marner is the fifth active player to reach 60 points in his first six seasons, joining Ovechkin (seven), Matthews (six), Anze Kopitar (six), and Sidney Crosby (six). Michael Bunting has scored the third-most road goals by a rookie in franchise history (16), trailing Matthews (24) and Daniel Marois (17). Jason Spezza recorded his 990th career point, 94 in NHL history, passing Paul Kariya.

Cale Makar’s Historic Season for the Avalanche

Makar has recorded the ninth-longest point streak by a defenceman aged 23 or younger in NHL history (13 GP). He is the second defenceman in franchise history to record a point streak of at least 13 GP, joining Steve Duchesne (15 GP). Makar has the eighth-most goals by a defenceman in franchise history (41). He has also scored the most by a defenceman in their first three seasons in franchise history, passing John-Michael Liles.

Makar is the fifth-fastest defenceman since 1943-44 to reach 40 career goals (154 GP), trailing Mark Howe (122 GP), Phil Housley (129), Ray Bourque (133 GP), and Sandis Ozolinsh (147 GP). He recorded the longest assists streak in franchise history (13 GP), passing Joe Sakic, and has scored the second-most goals by a defenceman in a season in franchise history (21), trailing only Ozolinsh (23 in 1996-97). Makar has the most goals in a season by a defenceman since Brent Burns (29 in 2016-17).

Patrick Kane Lights it Up in Big Win

Patrick Kane is the fourth player in franchise history to record four points in the first period. He joins Grant Mulvey (five in 1982), Pit Martin (four in 1969), and Dick Redmond (four in 1973). He recorded the third-most points in a game in franchise history (six), trailing Mulvey (seven in 1982) and Max Bentley (seven in 1943). Kane is the only player in franchise history to record five-plus assists in a six-point performance or better in franchise history and one of three players in the last 15 seasons to do so, joining Nick Schmaltz (2022) and Jamie Benn (2013).

Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Blackhawks scored five goals in the first period for the first time since 2019. It was the second-most goals by a team in a period this season. Only the Pittsburgh Penguins have scored more (six on Jan. 2).

Nick Schmaltz Leads Coyotes to Nights to Remember

Schmaltz recorded the third-most points in a two-game span (11) since 1986-87, trailing only Bernie Nicholls (12) and Mario Lemieux (12).

The Coyotes are the first team since the Penguins (1995-96) to score eight goals in consecutive games. The team scored 17 goals in a two-game span for the fourth time in franchise history. It was the first time since the team has been in Arizona. The other times: 1985 (18), 1985 (17), and 1982 (17). They are the first team to score 17 goals in a two-game span since the Colorado Avalanche in 1995 (18). The Coyotes are the first team to score at least eight goals in a game and then score more the next game since the Detroit Red Wings (1992).

Johnny Gaudreau Rises in Flames Leaderboards

Gaudreau has scored the 10th-most goals in franchise history (193), tying Guy Chouinard and Hakan Loob, and he has the sixth-most 50-plus assist seasons in franchise history (three). Gaudreau is the fifth-fastest player in franchise history to reach 50 assists in a season (55 GP).

Johnny Gaudreau, Calgary Flames (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Calgary Flames recorded their fifth-longest home point streak of 13 GP (12-0-1) until it was snapped by the Washington Capitals. Mikael Backlund played his 800th career game.

Player & Team Stats & Milestones From Around the NHL

Team

The Florida Panthers lead the NHL in first-period goals this season (73). The Panthers have scored the most non-shootout goals in the first 56 games of a season (231) since the Penguins (253) in 1995-96.

Player

Ovechkin tied Jaromir Jagr with the third-most goals in NHL history (766). Only Wayne Gretzky (894) and Gordie Howe (801) have more. Ovechkin and Nicklas Backstrom played their 1000th game together. They are the first teammates in franchise history to do so and the second active, joining Kopitar and Dustin Brown.

Zach Werenski has recorded the most points among defencemen in franchise history (224), passing Seth Jones.

Carter Hart is the third goaltender in franchise history to record 47 saves and win, joining Antero Niittymaki (54 in 2008, 47 in 2008) and Darren Jensen (48 in 1986).

Aaron Ekblad is the fourth defenceman in franchise history to record 50 points in a season. He joins Keith Yandle (62 in 2018-19, 56 in 2017-18), Robert Svehla (57 in 1995-96), and Brian Campbell (53 in 2011-12).

Josh Norris is the third-fastest centre to score 20 goals in a season in franchise history (40 GP), trailing Matt Duchene (38 GP in 2018-19) and Spezza (39 GP in 2006-07). Norris is the second-fastest player in franchise history to score 15 goals on the road in a season (23 GP), trailing Milan Michalek (20 GP in 2011-12).

Jack Hughes has recorded the fifth-most points by a player before turning 21 in franchise history (95).

Blake Wheeler recorded his 500th assist with the franchise.

Trevor Moore scored the Los Angeles Kings’ latest tying goal (59:34) since 2019-20 (59:52).

Tomas Tatar recorded his 400th career point.

Anders Lee scored his 200th career goal.

Bryan Rust played his 400th career game. He is the 32nd player to play 400 games with the Penguins and the 19th to play his first 400 with the franchise. Rust has recorded 257 points in his first 400 games, the seventh-most among players to begin their career with Pittsburgh.

Brock McGinn played his 400th career game.

Eeli Tolvanen played his 100th career game.

Evan Rodrigues played his 100th game with the Penguins.

Ovechkin has started scoring again and is just 128 goals from the NHL record as he and Backstrom continue on their journey together. Hart’s bounce-back season continues despite the team’s performance while there were quite a few points and games played milestones. Stay up to date with all the latest stats and milestones from all your favourite teams and players on NHL Stats News.

Stats via NHL Public Relations, StatsCentre, Sportsnet Stats.