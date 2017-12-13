NHL Trade Rumors: Kane, Karlsson, Vatrano, More

In today’s Rumor Rundown, we discuss the likelihood of a few rumored trades. What is the status of Erik Karlsson, Evander Kane and others who have been rumored to be in trade talks as their teams struggle?

Evander Kane Going Before The Freeze?

According to Bob McKenzie, on TSN Insider Trading, teams are talking to the Buffalo Sabres about Evander Kane and the seriousness of these talks goes up and up with each passing day. Whether or not he gets moved before the trade roster freeze over the holidays is still a question.

Apparently, the asking price is more than a first-round pick, a prospect, and a conditional pick and that asking price could hold a number of teams off until later in the season. Talks are intensifying, but it doesn’t mean he’ll be traded before the holiday roster freeze. Among the teams interested are the San Jose Sharks, St. Louis Blues, Anaheim Ducks and maybe the Calgary Flames.

Elliotte Friedman has mentioned that he believes the Sabres are looking to hit a home run with a Kane trade. Friedman notes the Sabres want more than what the Jets got for Andrew Ladd (Marko Dano and a 1st) or Martin Hanzal (with Ryan White for a 1st, 2nd and 4th).

Blues Looking For a Top-Six Forward

On the same Insider Trading episode, Pierre LeBrun said the Blues are looking for a top-six forward to add before the trade deadline. LeBrun says it is less about the Blues injury situation but more about their desire to move Vladimir Sobotka to the third line but need a higher-end forward to put in his place.

Sobotka is one of those guys that most fans in St. Louis understand is helping the team but is also catching a lot of flack. He missed a wide-open net on Tuesday and heard a lot about it.

Jeremy Rutherford said after interviewing Sobotka, “I missed the empty-net. It is what it is, you know. It happens … I miss the net, it could be 1-1 and they score next shift … It just slide. I just taped the front of the stick and not back of it. I miss it, you know. It is what it is.”

Oilers and Bruins Talking

According to Jimmy Murphy, the Oilers have shown interest in Bruins forward Frank Vatrano. This season Vatrano hasn’t done a lot in terms of on-ice production but the Bruins believe he has a lot more to give and, as such, are asking a higher price for Vatrano than expected.

The Oilers have three strong centers and Vatrano could succeed in an environment like that. In 19 games this season, Vatrano only has two goals.

Senators and Karlsson

With how badly the Senators are struggling, the rumors that Karlsson could be considered a tradeable piece get louder and louder. Most insiders think the trade seems unlikely but at the same time, these same insiders are starting to speculate as to what a trade like this might look like.

Darren Dreger said if general manager Pierre Dorion gets an offer too good to refuse before the trade deadline Dreger believes the GM will take that trade to owner Eugene Melnyk and it will be considered.

There is some debate about the coaching status in Ottawa. AJ Jakubec believes Boucher might be on thin ice while Dreger believes that Senators coach Guy Boucher isn’t at risk of losing his job so moving the players comes first in Ottawa. If the Sens decide to start moving players, Mike Hoffman, Jean-Gabriel Pageau, Zack Smith or Cody Ceci are all possible trade chips. The Senators are looking to add draft picks for this year’s draft and if the Sens continue to lose, they could clear the roster in an effort to stockpile first and second-round selections.

Karlsson did confirm that he submitted his 10-team trade list to the Senators in the event of a move.