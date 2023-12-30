Norway Faces Possible Relegation After 6-2 Loss to Switzerland

Norway will play in the relegation game against the fifth-place team from Group A on Thursday, Jan. 4 in the new year. While the first period was competitive, Norway’s effort went downhill in the final 40 minutes of the game. Switzerland’s 6-2 defeat of Norway secures their first win of the tournament and positions them to potentially win third place in Group B if they manage to beat Czechia on Sunday, Dec. 31. Norway’s extended break will allow them to regroup and potentially avoid relegation back down to Division 1A of the World Junior Championship (WJC).

Swiss forward Simon Meier scored first, beating Norwegian goaltender Markus Stensrud high just 6:05 into the game. Norway fought back, two goals from Martin Johnsen and Patrik Dalen just 54 seconds apart would give them a 2-1 lead in the first period. This lead was a glimmer of hope for the team that worked so hard to be promoted to the top division.

A terrible second period for Norway shut down any hopes they had of securing their first win of the 2024 WJC. Switzerland scored four goals in the second period and continued to pressure Norway, giving them confidence heading into the third period. Leo Braillard, Jonas Taibel, Rodwin Dionicio, and Thierry Schild were the four goal-scorers of the second period. Dionicio scored the game-winning goal five minutes into the third period to secure Switzerland’s win.

Norway awaits their opponents now; it could be one of Germany, Latvia, or Finland. Each potential opponent is a tough opponent, but if Norway wants to avoid being relegated, they must prepare to play a tough opponent.

Norway Slowed Down In The Final 40 Minutes

This has been something that has affected Norway in each of their games except for their game against Team USA. They keep up and seem to give up all their energy in the first period. Once they start playing in the second period, they look sluggish and tired.

It doesn’t help when a team plays back-to-back days; Norway has had two back-to-backs in this tournament. They looked great in game one of the first back-to-back, the second game was an issue for them. Their consistency heading into that second game proved to be the issue in their second-period lulls. They played Slovakia on Friday, Dec. 30 and lost 8-4, this game also contained a terrible second-period showing. Norway needs to replicate the effort that they showcased against Team USA if they want to have a fighting chance to stay in the top division.

Switzerland Killing A 5-Minute Major Kept Them In The Game

Early in the game, Switzerland defenseman Leon Muggli was assessed a five-minute major and a game misconduct for cross-checking a player in the head. This play could have also been called a five-minute major for boarding, but the referees chose the cross-check call.

Norway World Junior Championship (The Hockey Writers)

Switzerland’s penalty-kill units had three shorthanded breakaway opportunities and seven high-danger scoring chances. Even though they failed to score shorthanded, Norway certainly felt the pressure from the Swiss penalty-killers. The energy that went into the Swiss team after they had successfully killed the five-minute major was clearly seen in the way they started to play. Switzerland went into intermission with their head held high.

Switzerland’s Pressure Was Too Much For Stensrud

While the five-minute major was more favorable for Switzerland, the remainder of the first period was more evenly matched. Switzerland outshot Norway 10-8, but Norway’s five high-danger scoring chances were more effective. Norway scored twice, a power-play goal from Johnsen and a goal from Dalen 54 seconds apart matched the teams evenly. Switzerland continued to rush into the offensive zone and put a handful of shots on Stensrud, but his saves made it seem that the Swiss could potentially be heading to the relegation game.

The second period added additional pressure on Stensrud; out of the 13 shots he faced, Switzerland scored four times. Norway looked slow and out of position most of the time, this gave Switzerland the needed space to secure the win. The Norwegians had a few good looks, but their poor zone entries and lack of structure added to their downfall. Norway got 10 shots on goal, and Alessio Beglieri was able to make easy saves to keep Switzerland’s lead intact.

The Swiss took over completely in the third period, outshooting Norway 11-3 and dominating puck possession in all three zones. Norway looked defeated from the first faceoff of the period to the final buzzer. Stensrud only allowed one more goal as Dionicio scored his second of the game to finalize Switzerland’s 6-2 win.

Magnussen’s 5-Minute Major Was The Final Nail In The Coffin For Norway’s Comeback Hopes

The third period wasn’t any better than the second period. Norway played as if they had already lost, as they continuously turned pucks over and allowed the Swiss to walk into the offensive zone. Their emotions had gotten the better of them and frustrations started to grow.

Kasper Magnussen displayed this emotional takeover as he was assessed a five-minute major and game misconduct for an illegal check to the head. The Swiss player who was hit stayed on the ice for an extended time and eventually skated off on his own. Switzerland finished the third period with a five-minute power play.

Before Magnussen was ejected, Norway started to play better. Norway being on the penalty kill for the last five minutes of the game took away any momentum they were starting to build. Switzerland controlled the puck for the entire third period and outshot Norway 11-3.

Refusing To Pull Stensrud Was A Huge Mistake

Norway’s head coach Christer Nylund made a huge mistake after he chose not to pull Stensrud once Switzerland gained a 3-2 lead. The way the Norwegian goaltender looked after Taibel’s goal told the story; his confidence was shot. Norway had nothing to lose if they pulled him either, as Switzerland had all of the momentum.

Stensrud stayed in the net for Norway and allowed three more goals. Nylund’s refusal to switch goaltenders sealed the team’s fate. This was combined with his reluctance to call a timeout to settle his team down. The only thing this displays is a lack of leadership that Norway desperately needs. These mistakes could be the reason that they get relegated back down to Division 1A of the WJC.

Switzerland Destined For Quarterfinals, Norway Destined for Potential Relegation

Switzerland is set to play their fourth and final preliminary game on Sunday, Dec. 31 against Team Czechia. Their win over Norway improves their win-loss record to 1-2. It’s less than ideal, but they have made their way into the quarterfinals. If Switzerland can do the unthinkable and beat Czechia, they will finish in third place in Group B.

Unfortunately for Norway, they have finished fifth in Group B. Four losses at the 2024 WJC for the recently promoted team have put them in the relegation game. They will wait for their opponent for the relegation game which is set for Jan. 4, at 5:00 am EST.