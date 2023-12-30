Swiss Offense Breaks Out vs. Norway for First Win of 2024 WJC

Going into this game, both teams had one goal in common: win. Though Norway has never beaten the Swiss in four games all-time at the World Juniors. Both teams came out firing with all they had, hoping to avoid the fate of playing in a regulation game and potentially being eliminated from the tournament. Each team had been outscored heavily, with Switzerland coming into the game being outscored 14-3 and Norway 12-2.

This game showed the different sides of both teams, as desperation and the need to win kicked in; plenty of shots, physicality, and plenty of penalties were taken. At the end of the first, with Switzerland down 2-1, it looked rough for the Swiss out there, especially with the game misconduct by Leon Muggli, but after that, the team flipped a switch. They took total control of the game, capitalizing on the many penalties taken by Norway, and secured themselves a chance to play in the quarter-finals.

Alessio Beglieri Continues To Stand Tall

After playing well but still falling short in the tournament opener against Slovakia, Alessio Beglieri looks like the man to help take Switzerland far into the playoffs. He didn’t get the start in the onslaught game against the United States but looked solid against Norway again. Despite having a bit of a rough start, not only did Beglieri turn it around, but the whole team followed suit. He was shutting out any opportunity that came his way after the first period. This included stopping multiple powerplay chances in the first when Switzerland was committing too many mistakes but was saved by his play.

Coming into the tournament, I thought that Ewan Huet would be the man for the Swiss, while Beglieri and Gurter Lorin would fight for backup, but I was wrong, which showed in his performances. So far in the tournament, Beglieri has faced 40 shots and has only allowed three; avoiding entering the United States game has also helped his numbers. Making multiple saves, sparking life into Switzerland to keep them in the game for a fighting chance or, for this game, securing their first win, especially an important one.

Capitalizing On The Opportunites Given

Norway once again faced a tough defeat today, as its lack of discipline and success in penalty killing became its downfall. They entered the game surrendering nine powerplay goals (and a third seconds after the expiration of another penalty), the most in the tournament. They continued this trend in this game as Switzerland scored another two powerplay goals against them, all coming in the second period, which was their highest-scoring period of the game and tournament so far. Switzerland’s Leo Braillard, Taibel, Dionicio, and Schild scored four goals in the second period, securing their lead in the game.

Switzerland was able to take advantage of the momentum they were given and secure the win, something they had struggled with in previous tournament games. They created numerous high-danger shots and odd-man rushes and crashed the net for loose pucks. They took full advantage of their opportunities and converted countless defensive stops into high-scoring chances to move the game in their direction.

Offense Finally Beginning To Shine

After a shutout against Slovakia and an 11-3 barnburner loss to the United States, Switzerland needed a game to show what they are capable of offensively, which they showed today. Scoring six goals, four at even strength and two on the powerplay (again, one was just seconds after a powerplay ending), showed what the Swiss could accomplish offensively. The starting five of Thierry Schild, Jonas Taibel, Miles Miller, Rodwin Dionicio, and Simone Terraneo combined for 11 points across the board, with Taibel leading the way with four points.

🇨🇭Rodwin Dionicio with his second! @swissicehockey have found their rhythm and lead 6-2🙌 #WorldJuniors #SUINOR pic.twitter.com/C5lZFaMCVf — IIHF (@IIHFHockey) December 30, 2023 It took some time, but Taibel finally scored his first goal of the game late in the second period. He had a total of three points, all coming from the three consecutive goals Switzerland scored to close out the second period. Taibel led all players with three chances in the first period, showing great effort in front of the net. He wasn’t afraid to get feisty and battled hard to win the puck along the boards. This kind of effort is what you would expect from a 19-year-old first-liner.

Moving On To The Next One

Switzerland’s next game will be tomorrow, Dec. 31, against the Czechs. They are coming off a rather impressive game against the United States in a shootout loss. They will have a chance to take third place in Group B on Tuesday if they can beat the Czechs in their final round-robin game.

