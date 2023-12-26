Team Switzerland Players to Watch at the 2024 WJC

With the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship (WJC) starting up in Gothenburg, Sweden, Team Switzerland could catch some people off guard even with eyes looming on the usual powerhouses, Team Canada, Team USA, and hometown Sweden. This year’s tournament will be challenging for every team, including Switzerland and their road ahead in Group B, with Czechia, Norway, Slovakia, and the USA in their way as they try to compete for a medal.

Canada, the United States, and Sweden have many highly touted prospects who are eligible or have already been drafted into the NHL. Switzerland has no “star” player on their team, compared to Canada’s Macklin Celebrini or the United States’ Cutter Gauthier or Jimmy Snuggerud. This team is built on young talent ready to make a name for themselves through hard work alone. Here are some Swiss players to keep an eye on heading into the tournament.

Ewan Huet

Goaltending will be a significant factor for the Swiss this year, and all eyes will be on Ewan Huet to help them secure a medal. Now with the Western Hockey League’s (WHL) Regina Pats, Huet has been less than formidable, posting a .891 save percentage (SV%) with a 6-10-0 record. However, he is coming off a solid 2022-23 season with the Lausanne team in the U-20 Elite Swiss league, where he posted a 14-12-2 record with a 2.73 goals-against average, and a run with Switzerland’s U18 team in the International Juniors, where he had a mediocre 5-7-1 record with a .855 SV%.

Bit of a wild sequence, including a diving save attempt from Ewan Huet.



But David Edstrom has his second of the game on the PP to make it 2-0. #WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/zhd5mIEVwW — Steven Ellis (@SEllisHockey) December 19, 2023

Huet isn’t a big goaltender, at 6 feet and 183 pounds, but he will battle for every opportunity. Thankfully, the net is his to lose, with backups Alessio Beglieri and Lorin Gruter – both promising goaltenders who will show their worth but are not yet up to his level.

Sign up for our NHL Prospects & Draft Substack newsletter

Group B consists of the powerhouse teams of the United States and Sweden, who are capable of turning the game in their favor at any moment. However, to gain momentum and confidence throughout the tournament, Switzerland must remain strong while playing against teams like Czechia, Norway, and Slovakia. If they can do so, they can look forward to taking a game away from the stronger teams. Huet is expected to play a crucial role in Switzerland’s success this year, and if they want to win a medal, they will need to bank on him not only playing well personally but playing well in front of him as a team. Limiting high-danger shots and moving bodies in front is crucial as stated by Huet’s lack of height. With some big-body players this tournament, making sure he has eyes on the puck at all times will be crucial.

Rodwin Dionicio

With Lian Bischel not joining the team this year, Switzerland’s defense is not as good as other teams. However, don’t be surprised to see Rodwin Dionicio run the blue line from both the offensive and defensive aspects of the game. Dionicio was selected in the fifth round of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft by the Anaheim Ducks, and this will be his third run with the Swiss team at the World Juniors.

Related: 2024 Guide to the World Junior Championship

Playing in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) for the Saginaw Spirit, Dionicio is a skilled player who is always looking to create scoring chances for his teammates. He uses fakes, changes of pace, and exceptional puck-handling skills to manipulate the game in his favor. He often draws in opponents before passing the puck to an open teammate, whether on the point or during the breakout.

Rodwin Dionicio, Saginaw Spirit (Natalie Shaver/OHL Images)

He began the season playing for the Windsor Spitfires, scoring five goals and 15 assists in 16 games. He was then traded to the Spirit, where he has played ten games with six goals and three assists to rank fourth in points by a defenseman and 14th in team scoring. He is expected to quarterback the power play for Switzerland and will be expected to be a physical presence.

Miles Muller

Look for Miles Muller from the Moncton Wildcats of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) to be one of the Swiss’ highest point producers in this tournament. He has been scoring at an impressive rate this season, with 29 points in 30 games, and has already surpassed his point total from last season in just half the number of games. Although he had a slow start in the QMJHL, he has been improving every season by enhancing his aggressiveness when looking for shots and carrying the puck into the offensive end, looking to make plays more.

Related: 2024 World Junior Championship Team Switzerland Final Roster

Latest News & Highlights

He has struggled in international play and has been unable to find the back of the net. However, this will be his second appearance at the World Juniors, and in four games for the Switzerland U20 team this year, he has five points. Maybe that shows a boost in confidence and of what’s to come at this tournament.

Honorable Mention

Leo Braillard’s game is unpredictable. While he found it challenging with the Shawinigan Cataractes in the QMJHL, he has excelled in the WHL with the Lethbridge Hurricanes. He has also performed exceptionally well internationally and was among the best U-18 Swiss players last year. Although his work ethic can fluctuate from game to game, he is a force to be reckoned with around the net. This tournament could significantly impact his draft potential, as many teams scout for skills and overall potential in this tournament.

While the Swiss don’t have star-studded names on their roster, they have a well-constructed lineup that can pull off an upset or two if opponents take them lightly. These players are just a few to keep an eye on in this tournament, as they will be the ones to make a difference if Switzerland wants to head home with a medal.