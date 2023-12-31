Augustine, McGroarty Lead Team USA Past Slovakia

Battling for the top spot in Group B, the United States and Slovakia faced off in the first matchup on the final day of the preliminary matchup games. Team USA, who is currently battling the flu bug, got goaltender Trey Augustine back after missing their most recent game due to the virus. However, top forward Jimmy Snuggerud was a late scratch due to it. The United States squad squeaked away with a narrow 4-3 shootout victory against Czechia and looked to quickly rebound.

Here’s a look at the key period-by-period takeaways from Team USA’s 10-2 victory against Team Slovakia.

Team USA Capitalized on Early Opportunities

Rutger McGroarty, the 2022 first-round draft pick of the Winnipeg Jets, notched the first goal of the game. Team USA won a face-off draw, with defenseman Ryan Chelsey shooting the puck on the net. Stopping the initial shot by Chelsey and rebound attempt by forward Oliver Moore, McGroarty picked up the loose puck, looped it around the back of the net, and found twine on a wraparound goal.

Zeev Buium with some UNREAL DANGLES to give USA a 2-1 lead.#WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/I7aXLz4XFG — TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 31, 2023

On their second goal of the game, defenseman Zeev Buium scored his first goal of the tournament. Buium dangled his way into the offensive zone and shot the puck past Samuel Urban, beating him between the legs. After Slovakia challenged the outcome, the goal was reviewed, and it was determined the goaltender was not interfered with and deemed a good goal. While the two teams were evenly matched trading opportunities throughout the first 20 minutes of play, it was Team USA who was able to secure the early lead in the game.

Augustine and Quick Offense Lead USA Through Middle Frame

Throughout the first half of the second period, Team USA was limited to only one true scoring opportunity, coming thanks to a short-handed goal by forward Gavin Brindley 29 seconds into the middle frame. The club continued to see a consistent push offensively from the Slovakians but was able to weather the storm thanks to Augustine. The 18-year-old Detroit Red Wings goaltending prospect exhibited a calm, cool, and collected presence despite returning to action from illness.

Trey Augustine, USNTDP (Rena Laverty / USA Hockey’s NTDP)

After receiving a two-minute penalty for roughing, Filip Mesar scored his club’s second goal of the game, bringing Slovakia back within one. However, the United States did not sit back to kill off the remaining 1:40 of the period and continued to attack and defend their lead. Forwards Ryan Leonard and McGroarty each scored 34 seconds apart from one another in the final two minutes of the period to take a 5-2 lead heading into the third period. After being hospitalized only a few weeks ago after sustaining an injury in a hand collision with the boards, the United States captain, McGroarty, is finding his groove and returning to form with Team USA.

United States Secures Top Spot in Group B

The third period continued the offensive push by the United States, with McGroarty scoring his third goal of the game 4:06 into the period to secure the hat trick. The opening goal to the period appeared to be the final nail in the coffin for Team Slovakia, while Team USA continued to pile on goals throughout the remaining 20 minutes of play.

Isaac Howard’s goal to make it a 7-2 game resulted in a goaltending change for Team Slovakia, removing Urban from the game for Toronto Maple Leafs goaltending prospect Rastislav Elias. The United States concluded the game doubling up its first two-period goal totals and claiming a 10-2 victory over Slovakia, receiving two goals from Howard and one each from Eric Pohlkamp and Cutter Gauthier.

The victory by Team USA secured their spot in the quarterfinals and the top seed in Group B. The United States will play either Latvia or Germany in the quarterfinals