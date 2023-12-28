Snuggerud, Brindley Shine in USA’s Blowout Victory over Switzerland

Looking to build off of their 4-1 victory over Team Norway, the United States took on Team Switzerland on the third day of the U-20 World Junior Championship tournament. After a flat start to their opening game of the tournament, Team USA was looking to get all four lines rolling from the moment the puck dropped.

Here’s a look at three takeaways from the United States’ 11-3 victory against Switzerland and their second game of the tournament.

The First Period Belonged to Snuggerud

The first game of back-to-back games for Team USA resulted in only one change in the lineup as the head coach David Carle opted to start goaltender Jacob Fowler in net against Team Switzerland.

Jimmy Snuggerud USNTDP (Rena Laverty / USA Hockey’s NTDP)

The Americans came out flying, needing only 1:20 to open up the scoring. Forward Will Smith found an opening just past goaltender Lorin Gruter off of an offensive zone faceoff. The goal would be the first of four allowed in the opening 20 minutes of play with forward Jimmy Snuggerud scoring a first-period hat trick.

Snuggerud’s first goal of the period came two minutes after Smith’s only 3:21 into the period. The goal marked two quick goals from below the goal line that the goaltender would like to have had back with their team down 2-0. Nearly five minutes later, Snuggerud notched his second goal of the game came off of a faceoff won by the United States and a bouncing puck that the forward jumped on directly in front of the net. His shot bounced off of Switzerland defender Simone Terraneo’s stick and fluttered past the goaltender’s glove.

Jimmy Snuggerud has a first period hat-trick, burying moments after the faceoff for the SECOND time! #WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/m5zoiGKJHy — TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 28, 2023

Not taking their foot off the gas, Team USA continued to press against Team Switzerland. Snuggerud reclaimed his team’s three-goal lead 12:36 into the period to claim the natural hat trick for his team. Switzerland opted to replace their goaltender and brought in Ewan Huet in relief.

With the period ending, defenseman Zeev Buium notched a goal at the 18:29 mark as the puck bounced off of defenseman Leon Muggli’s skate. The first period was all Team USA looking to reassert themselves as a dominant force in the tournament.

Brindley and Nazar Connection Dominates Second Period

The US defenders had a few early-period breakdowns and blown coverage, allowing Switzerland opportunities to get back on the board with, but goaltender Fowler showed resilience keeping his team’s lead and swallowing up pucks as they came his way.

Frankie Nazar finds Gavin Brindley, Team USA moves up 6-1 in what is becoming a blowout against the Swiss. #WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/gUvGkbrL4X — TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 28, 2023

The story of the second period came thanks to University of Michigan teammates Frank Nazar and Gavin Brindley. On Brindley’s first goal of the period, Nazar broke into the offensive zone, spun near the goal line, and fed Brindley a backhanded pass as his club took a 6-1 lead. The duo connected again on their team’s eighth goal of the game with Nazar sending a saucer pass past two defender sticks to Brindley who quickly buried past Huet’s glove. Brindley’s two goals, along with goals from Ryan Leonard and Issac Howard brought the United States to a commanding 9-1 lead after 40 minutes of play.

Nazar Continues to Provide Opportunities for Team USA

Looking to wrap up the game and close out their second victory of the tournament, the USA headed into the third period on the penalty kill due to a late second-period penalty to Snuggerud. As a result, Switzerland started the third period with 20 seconds on the power play. After killing off the penalty, Team USA allowed their second goal of the game as seventh defender Gaël Christe notched his first goal of the tournament.

Failing to convert on the man-advantage, Quinn Finley notched Team USA’s 10th goal of the game on a one-timer goal only one second after his team’s power play expired. The goal marked Nazar’s third assist of the game.

The United States notched their second goal of the period on their second power play of the period as Nazar set up defenseman Eric Pohlkamp, sealing their 11-3 victory. Nazar ended the game with four assists. Snuggerud, who finished the game with three goals, was named the United States’ Player of the Game.

The United States plays again Saturday morning taking on an impressive and determined Czechia squad (1-1) who will look to build off of an 8-1 victory over Norway. Puck drop is scheduled for 11 am ET.