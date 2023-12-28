Robin Salo Has a Complicated Future with the Islanders

One of the few bright spots for the Bridgeport Islanders this season has been defenseman Robin Salo. He’s a reliable defenseman, and with four goals and six assists, he’s one of the best playmakers on the team from the point. He scored the overtime-winning goal on Dec. 16 against the Charlotte Checkers, and his goal in the third period put the Islanders within striking distance in the Dec. 27, 5-4 loss to the Providence Bruins.

Robin Salo, New York Islanders (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Salo has been one of the best skaters on the American Hockey League (AHL) team, but at 25 years old, he’s no longer a promising young prospect. He’s in the prime of his career, and the New York Islanders must decide on his future. He’s capable of starting at the NHL level, yet he hasn’t been called up this season.

Related: 3 Takeaways From Bridgeport Islanders’ 5-4 Loss vs Bruins

The question is why the Islanders, who gave him the nod last season for 11 games, have passed on him this season? Moreover, what happens next for Salo?

Islanders Logjam on Defense

To be fair to Salo, he would be a starter on many teams in the NHL. The Islanders have a deeper unit than most, even with Adam Pelech, Ryan Pulock, and Scott Mayfield all out with injuries. When those three are in the lineup, the defense not only is a talented veteran-heavy one, but it also has Noah Dobson, who has emerged as one of the league’s best two-way players, and Alexander Romanov, the hard-hitter on the unit.

Noah Dobson, New York Islanders (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Last season, Salo was fighting for the final spot, and looked like he’d win the starting job. However, Sebastian Aho took over on the left side and never looked back. On top of that, when the unit started to deal with injuries, the Islanders called up Samuel Bolduc, who is a younger option than Salo at 22 years old.

The pile-up of injuries made it look like Salo would get the call again, but Islanders general manager (GM) Lou Lamoriello addressed the issue by acquiring Mike Reilly and making a move for Robert Bortuzzo, which indicated that Salo is expendable and on the way out. However, there’s a chance for him to make an impact on the Islanders roster.

Salo Can Still Get the Call

The Islanders seem to have seen the worst of the injuries to their lineup. The expectation is that the three veterans will return in the coming weeks if not in a few games. However, the injury woes can continue to hurt the unit, and it will create an avenue for Salo to join the roster. The Islanders may not feel the need to add him, but he would add a specific skillset and a unique dimension to the unit.

Robin Salo, New York Islanders (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

He would be a two-way presence from the point with a good shot and the ability to move the puck up the ice. It’s something the Islanders lack outside of Dobson, and it’s an issue they must address if they hope to make a run at the Cup. While Dobson has five goals and 29 assists this season, the rest of the Islanders’ defense has seven goals and 26 assists. Salo would open up the offense from the point and help create scoring chances for a resurgent offense that is averaging 3.03 goals per game.

If the Islanders remain healthy, a big if considering how this season has unfolded, Salo is the eighth or even ninth defenseman in the pecking order. The six starters are set and Bolduc, Bortuzzo, and Reilly have all made strong arguments to remain in the lineup moving forward. In that case, Salo would likely be placed on the trade block.

Salo’s Trade Value

Salo can be one of the many young players Lamoriello uses as part of a blockbuster trade. Last season, he used Anthony Beauvillier and Aatu Raty, a young skater on the roster and a top prospect, to acquire Bo Horvat, and he might look to do the same this season. Salo fits the bill as one of those expendable yet valuable parts of any deal the Islanders can make.

He won’t swing the pendulum in any trade but will certainly play a key role in landing a star if the Islanders end up making a splash. Jake Guentzel is the ideal forward to add, but whenever dealing with the rival Pittsburgh Penguins, there are significant hurdles to overcome. Likewise, Elias Lindholm could be on the move with the Calgary Flames staring at a potential rebuild, and Salo would be an NHL-ready defenseman who could step up and round out their unit for years to come.

Jake Guentzel, Pittsburgh Penguins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Ideally, Salo remains a part of the Islanders’ plans, and that’s still possible considering what he can bring to the NHL roster. However, the recent moves signal that the top defenseman on the AHL team could be paying elsewhere at some point.