3 Takeaways From Bridgeport Islanders’ 5-4 Loss vs Bruins

The Bridgeport Islanders entered their Dec. 27 game against the Providence Bruins with a three-game point streak. With the team starting to find their footing, the hope was they would return from the holiday break with a win on their home ice.

They lost 5-4 in a back-and-forth game that was tied at the end of both the first and second periods but got away from them in the final period of play. The loss drops the Islanders to 8-17-2 on the season and they remain in last place in the Atlantic Division. The struggles are largely a symptom of the poor defensive play and the struggles in the goal.

Skarek Struggles

The Bruins only generated 25 shots on the net and the defense mostly held up, limiting the opposition to tough angle shots and minimal second-chance opportunities. However, Islanders’ goaltender Jakub Skarek had a rough night in the net, allowing goals on a handful of shots he’d like to have back. He allowed five goals and has given up nine goals in his last two starts as he allowed four in the 4-3 overtime defeat to the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Jakub Skarek, New York Islanders (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

After the fifth goal, Skarek was pulled for Ken Appleby, putting an exclamation point on a rough night and what has been a difficult season. He entered this season with hopes of taking a step forward and proving that he belongs at the American Hockey League (AHL) level and could make a leap soon to the NHL. With a .881 save percentage (SV%) and a 3.38 goals-against average (GAA), it looks like he’ll continue to split starts with Appleby moving forward.

Kuhlman’s Big Goal

The highlight of the night was the goal by Karson Kuhlman that gave the Islanders a brief 2-1 lead. He darted up the ice with the puck and with a quick move to navigate the Bruins’ defense, he backhanded the puck to the back of the net. He was the only skater in the offensive zone and his shot was either going to result in a turnover or a goal. He picked the right corner to cap off the highlight-reel play and kickstart a second period that saw four goals scored.

The goal was Kuhlman’s sixth goal of the season and he’s tied with Otto Koivala for the second-most on the team. The Islanders’ offense has been a weak link this season, averaging only 2.35 goals per game. However, Kuhlman is one of the skaters who can turn the offense around along with another two-way player who helped the team score four goals in the recent game.

Salo Makes The Game Close

Down 5-3 with three minutes remaining, the Islanders played with an empty net in hopes of keeping the point streak alive. Defenseman Robin Salo flipped the puck on the net, something that was a theme with the offense throughout the game. Dennis Cholowski scored his goal in the second period in the same manner as he shot the puck on the goal from the point and it found the back of the net. With the game on the line, Salo zipped the puck through traffic and found the goal to cut the deficit to only one goal.

Latest News & Highlights

The goal was too little and too late as the Islanders, who continued to apply pressure after finding the net, failed to score and lost by one. That said, the goal was a bright spot for Salo, who has four on the season and 10 points as he found the back of the net for the first time since his overtime winner in the Dec. 16 4-3 win against the Charlotte Checkers. While he’s not the promising young prospect that he once was at 25 years old, he is still one of the best two-way players on the Islanders and if needed, he can always leap to the NHL to fill in for an injured defenseman.

Other Takeaways From The Islanders’ Loss

Ruslan Iskhakov assisted on the Brian Pinho goal in the first period. It was his team-leading 13th assist and his 21st point, which is also a team-high (he also leads the Islanders with eight goals, making him the focal point of an otherwise hapless offense).

The Bruins goaltender Brandon Bussi struggled the last time he was in the visitors net against the Islanders as he allowed three goals in the 3-1 Nov. 19 defeat. In this game, he willed the Bruins to a victory with a 33-save performance.

What’s Next For The Islanders

The Islanders head back on the road for a Dec. 29 matchup against the Springfield Thunderbirds. The last meeting went to overtime and the Islanders are hoping to bounce back and win their third game of the season against their divisional opponent.

The Islanders are in last place in the Atlantic Division and the recent loss only made the hole tougher to climb out of. This season is looking like a lost one for the AHL team and there are still three months left in the season but any hopes for a playoff spot are starting to look bleak.