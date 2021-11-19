Today in Hockey History: Nov. 19

This date in National Hockey History has seen quite a bit of action in New York, both on Broadway and Long Island. Plus, one of the game’s all-time greats has his number retired three years before he wears it again. Some of the best players and coaches of their generations hit significant milestones on Nov. 19. So, let’s hop aboard the THW time machine to relive all the best moments.

66 Heads to the Rafters

Just two days after being inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame, on Nov. 19, 1997, Mario Lemieux had his No. 66 retired by the Pittsburgh Penguins. He was joined by numerous special guests during the pregame ceremony and made an emotional speech to a packed house at the Mellon Arena.

His number stayed in the rafters for just over three years before it returned to Lemieux’s back when he got back on the ice on Dec. 27, 2000. He showed that he hadn’t lost much during his time away by scoring 35 goals and 76 points in the final 43 games of the 2000-01 season. He retired for good in 2006 with 690 goals and 1,033 points in 915 games played.

A Banner Day for the Blue Shirts

Some of the biggest names in the history of the New York Rangers had memorable moments on this date over the decades.

Starting on Nov. 19, 1958, Dean Prentice scored four goals for his second career hat trick in a 7-4 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs. He finished his 22-season career with six hat tricks, four of which came in a Rangers uniform. Andy Bathgate scored a goal and picked up four assists in the winning effort. He led the team with 40 goals, 48 assists, and 88 points during the 1958-59 season.

Don Marshall scored twice to give him 200 career NHL goals on Nov. 19, 1967, in the Rangers 5-2 win over the Minnesota North Stars. This was the first-ever game between these two franchises.

On Nov. 19, 1991, Mark Messier scored his first hat trick as a member of the Rangers in a 4-3 win at the Vancouver Canucks.

Messier scored his first hat trick with the Rangers on this date. (Photo by Dave Sandford/Getty Images/NHLI)

His third goal of the night was not only the game-winner, but it was also No. 400 in his remarkable career. He also had an assist on the only Rangers’ goal he didn’t score, a shorthanded tally by Adam Graves.

Exactly 15 years later, on Nov. 19, 2006, Jaromir Jagr scored his 600th career goal in New York’s 4-1 win over the visiting Tampa Bay Lightning. He got the major milestone out of the way early by scoring less than two minutes into the game.

Good Times on the Island

The Rangers weren’t the only team in the Empire State to enjoy success on this date, as the New York Islanders had some highlights of their own, as well.

The foundation of their early 1980s dynasty started to take shape at the end of the 1970s. On Nov. 19, 1976, Clark Gillies scored his first career NHL hat trick to lead the Islanders to a 6-4 road win in Vancouver.

One year later, Bryan Trottier scored a goal and added four assists to lead the way in another win over the Canucks, this time on home ice. Rooke Mike Bossy scored a pair of goals and added two assists in the 9-2 blowout victory.

Gillies, Trottier, and Bossy all had big nights on this date. (Photo by Bruce Bennett Studios via Getty Images Studios/Getty Images)

The Islanders beat the Rangers 2-1 on Nov. 19, 2007, at Madison Square Garden, to become the first team in NHL history to play in seven straight contests decided by one goal, all ending in regulation. Goaltender Rick DiPietro made 18 saves for his 100th career victory and the team’s 500th road win in franchise history.

Milestones in Vancouver

Bobby Schmautz scored four goals on Nov. 19, 1972, including a natural hat trick in the second period, to become the first Canucks player to score hat tricks in consecutive games. Wayne Maki added four assists as Vancouver beat the Buffalo Sabres 8-5.

Harold Snepsts became the third player in Canucks history to appear in 500 games on Nov. 19, 1981, in an 8-3 win over the Detroit Red Wings. Stan Smyl earned his 200th career point in the game, the ninth player in team history to do so.

Mike Keenan became the sixth coach in NHL history to reach 500 victories on Nov. 19, 1998, when the Canucks defeated the Colorado Avalanche 5-0. The victory ended their 15-game winless streak (0-12-3) against the Avs.

On Nov. 19, 1984, Marcel Dionne scored his 28th and final hat trick to lead the Los Angeles Kings over the Calgary Flames 5-4. The three goals gave Dionne exactly 1,400 points in his career.

Dionne racked up his 1,400th point on this date. (Photo by Graig Abel Collection/Getty Images)

Six years later, on Nov. 19, 1990, Gilbert Dionne, Marcel’s younger brother, played in his first NHL game, a 5-2 Montreal Canadiens’ win at the Quebec Nordiques. Gilbert’s career was not as nearly as successful as his older brother’s was. He played in 223 career games with the Canadiens, Philadelphia Flyers, and Florida Panthers. He scored 60 goals and 130 points, 1,631 fewer points than the Hall of Famer Marcel.

Let’s Hear It for the Defensemen

On Nov. 19, 1929, two defensemen scored four goals in the same game for the only time in NHL history. John McKinnon of the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Maple Leafs’ Hap Day each scored four times in a 10-5 win for the Pirates.

Jerry Korab became the first Sabres defenseman to score a hat trick on Nov. 19, 1978, and he added an assist in a 9-2 win over the North Stars. Andre Savard also scored three goals as Buffalo extended their unbeaten streak to eight games (5-0-3).

Defenseman Jay Wells scored the first goal of his NHL career on Nov. 19, 1980, during the Kings’ 7-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets. This was the 400th win in franchise history since joining the league in 1967.

Larry Robinson became the fifth defenseman in NHL history to record 500 career assists on Nov. 19, 1984, in the Canadiens 6-4 loss to the Maple Leafs.

A Busy Night in 1983

A memorable night, on Nov. 19, 1983, began in Toronto, with Bruce Hood becoming the first referee to work 1,000 NHL games. He laid down the law in the Maple Leafs’ 5-4 win over the rival Red Wings. He retired at the end of the season after officiating 1,033 regular-season games and another 157 in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Meanwhile, in Bean Town, Keith Crowder scored the 12,000th goal in Boston Bruins franchise history during a 6-6 tie with the Rangers.

Finally, out west, Wayne Gretzky had an eight-point game with three goals and five assists in the Edmonton Oilers’ 13-4 thrashing of the visiting New Jersey Devils. Jari Kurri scored five goals, and Willy Lindstrom added a hat trick of his own. The Devils jumped out to a 2-0 lead before giving up 13 straight goals.

Highs & Lows for Paiement

Wilf Paiement felt a gambit of emotions on this date in his career. First, on Nov. 19, 1977, he scored his third NHL hat trick to give him 100 career goals. He added two assists as the Colorado Rockies won 7-2 over the Cleveland Barons. His five-point performance set a Colorado team record for most points in a game.

Paiement was the last member of the Kansas City Scouts to be active. (Photo by Steve Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images)

Exactly 10 years later, in his 14th NHL season, Paiement was demoted to the minors for the first time in his career. He was sent down to the Muskegon Lumberjacks of the International Hockey League, by the Penguins, after just two goals and seven points in the first 17 games of the season. On Jan. 1, 1988, he returned to Pittsburgh but was sent back to the IHL after one assist in six games. He retired at the end of the season. At the time of his retirement, he was the last active player who had played for the Kansas City Scouts.

Odds & Ends

Alec Connell became the first NHL goaltender to earn 70 career shutouts on Nov. 19, 1932, by helping the Ottawa Senators defeat the visiting Red Wings 2-0. He finished his career with 81 shutouts and was eventually inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1958.

Gordie Howe scored two goals and added an assist on Nov. 19, 1955, as the Red Wings beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-1. This gave him 600 points in 591 career NHL games.

On Nov. 19, 1981, Wayne Cashman tied an NHL record with four assists in one period during the Bruins’ 6-1 victory over the Hartford Whalers.

Cashman had four helpers in one period. (THW Archives)

Scotty Bowman became the first coach in Sabres history to win 200 games on Nov. 19, 1985. Tom Barrasso earned his ninth career shutout as Buffalo blanked the Whalers 2-0 at the Hartford Civic Center.

Joe Nieuwendyk became the first rookie in Flames’ history to score four goals on Nov. 19, 1987, in a 9-1 win over the visiting Nordiques. This was the second hat trick of his young career. In that same game, Hakan Loob and Perry Berezan combined to set an NHL record by scoring shorthanded goals only eight seconds apart.

On Nov. 19, 1998, Geoff Courtnall became the first player in NHL history to score at least 75 goals for four different teams in the St. Louis Blues’ 3-2 loss at the Nashville Predators. Before scoring his 75th goal with the Blues, he did the same for the Bruins, Washington Capitals, and Canucks.

Connor McDavid scored his first NHL hat trick on Nov. 19, 2016, to lead the Oilers to a 5-2 road win at the Dallas Stars. He scored one goal in each period after going the 10 previous without a single goal.

Happy Birthday to You

A very impressive group of 22 NHL players have been born on this date. The best of the Nov. 19 birthday boys are Dennis Hull (77), Reggie Lemelin (67), Grant Ledyard (60), Dmitry Yushkevich (50), Petr Sykora (45), Patrick Kane (33), John Moore (31) and Cale Fleury (23).