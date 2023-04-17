Edmonton Oilers: Analyzing the Signing of Cam Dineen

On Sunday afternoon, the Edmonton Oilers announced they signed defenseman Cam Dineen to a one-year, two-way contract extension. The 24-year-old was acquired alongside Nick Bjugstad at this year’s trade deadline in exchange for Michael Kesselring and a 2023 third-round pick. Though he didn’t get talked about much at the time of the deal, his stats prove he is a player to monitor moving forward.

Dineen an Offensive Threat

The Oilers are just the second NHL organization Dineen has been a part of, as he had previously been with the Arizona Coyotes since being selected in the third round (68 overall) of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft. His offensive skill was clear from the get-go, as he had 13 goals and 59 points in 68 games with the North Bay Battalion of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL).

After being drafted, Dineen spent three more seasons in the OHL before turning pro in 2018-19. His professional career has seen him play mainly at the American Hockey League (AHL) level, although he did get in 34 games with the Coyotes during the 2021-22 season, during which time he logged seven assists while averaging over 15 minutes per game in ice time.

Cam Dineen during his time with the Arizona Coyotes (Patrick Brown / The Hockey Writers)

Though his offense didn’t show up during his brief NHL stint last season, he has proven to be very productive from the back end at the AHL level. Before being traded, Dineen had recorded 35 points in 50 games with the Tucson Roadrunners. That production has continued since joining the Bakersfield Condors, as he has quickly impressed the coaching staff with 12 points through 19 outings.

While his defensive play isn’t regarded as a major liability, he does need to develop an edge to his game if he hopes to ever become a regular at the NHL level. This criticism has followed him back all the way to his days as a junior hockey player, so whether he will be able to do that now remains to be seen. Nonetheless, the Oilers have liked what they have seen so far.

Where Does He Fit on Oilers Depth Chart

With this signing, the Oilers now have nine defenseman under contract for the 2023-24 season in Darnell Nurse, Mattias Ekholm, Cody Ceci, Brett Kulak, Philip Broberg, Vincent Desharnais, Markus Niemelainen, Max Wanner, and of course, Dineen. That number will change to 10 at some point, assuming they are able to get a deal in place for pending restricted free agent Evan Bouchard.

Related: Revisiting the Oilers & Kings’ Storied Playoff History

Latest News & Highlights

While this signing shows the organization is happy with Dineen, he is facing a tough road to get in NHL time on the Oilers’ blue line. Things may change if he can continue impressing, but at this point, the only player on this list he may rank ahead of in terms of depth is Wanner, who is still a bit of an unknown given that he is not yet pro. That said, ranking eighth on the list could suggest he is given an opportunity if injuries strike next season, though the Oilers will likely add more pieces on the back end before the 2023-24 campaign rolls around.

For now, Dineen will look to try and help the Condors towards a Calder Cup Championship. He and his teammates will begin their first-round, three-game series versus the Vancouver Canucks affiliate Abbotsford Canucks on Wednesday night. Due to the fact they finished behind them in regular season standings, all three games will take place in Abbotsford, making it a difficult task for the Condors. That said, if Dineen is able to play at a similar level as he did to finish out the regular season, he could very well prove to be a difference-maker.