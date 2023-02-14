Oilers Stars Have Told Their GM Who They Want at Trade Deadline

There’s a logical reason the Edmonton Oilers are pursuing a trade for a player like Erik Karlsson, even if that trade may be next to impossible to pull off. The math is beyond what most insiders think the San Jose Sharks and Oilers can figure out, but Oilers’ general manager Ken Holland owes it to the players who have, apparently, made it known that they want a player like Karlsson on the roster if Edmonton is going to take a big swing at this season’s NHL Trade Deadline.

Elliotte Friedman reported on his latest episode of 32 Thoughts the podcast, that the Oilers’ players have made it clear if there is a trade they want someone who can bring the puck out of the zone, not someone who just bangs it off the glass. They want a solid blueliner who can move the puck up to the forwards. And, when we say Oilers’ players, we’re likely specifically talking about Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

And, as Friedman points out, when those stars give you their opinion, you owe it to them to look into the possibility. It’s why rumors connecting the Oilers to players like Joel Edmundson and Vladislav Gavrikov have all but disappeared.

Why Do the Oilers Like Erik Karlsson?

Draisaitl and McDavid had a solid opportunity to get to know Karlsson at this season’s All-Star week festivities. Bob Stauffer of Oilers Now said it wasn’t lost on anyone that those three played every shift of their game together and he’s the best option for an offensive and elite defenseman who can do what the Oilers want, which is hit them in stride, improve offensive possession, and bring the puck out of the zone with control. Those two had the chance to talk to Karlsson and it shouldn’t come as a shock if it’s ever learned they talked about a future where, one day, Karlsson might be on the Oilers’ roster.

Erik Karlsson, San Jose Sharks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Karlsson has four more seasons on his current deal and that’s four more years of him playing alongside McDavid and Draisaitl. If he’s on this team, they’re more likely to stick around because he gives them a better chance to win. That’s four seasons of them being Stanley Cup contenders. That’s four seasons where management has said, “We’re all in.”

This Is A Formula That Works

The Oilers also like proven veterans who have shown their elite-level ability. Last season it was Duncan Keith. He wasn’t the same level of player as he’d been during his Norris Trophy years, but he was useful and the stars of the Oilers really took a liking to him. Keith’s value wasn’t just on the ice (he was quite good in that regard) but off the ice, where his leadership and experience played a massive role in getting to the Western Conference Finals. He’s valued so much, he continues to work with the Oilers in an executive capacity.

Fast forward to this season and one can understand why the experience of playing with Keith would make it so that guys like McDavid and Draisaitl don’t want to play just with players who will panic under pressure. They want someone poised, calm, and talented, and a stay-at-home defenseman who exclusively blocks shots and clears the puck (while important) doesn’t cut it. Guys like Karlsson have seen everything and experienced every situation. They know what to do when it matters and to the top-level talent on this Oilers’ roster, that matters too.

Holland Has to Respect His Stars

He doesn’t have to get this deal done, but Holland needs to show that he tried. If he comes back to both McDavid and Draisaitl and says, ‘Look, I tried, but the cost associated with adding him was way more than we can afford and we would have lost some really important pieces. The math just didn’t make sense for us.’ Those players will understand, move on, and appreciate him for giving it a shot.

But, if Holland doesn’t try after asking for their opinion — which Draisaitl confirmed management has done — he needs to show them that their opinions hold value. As Friedman noted, the last thing the Oilers want is to hear one day after a player like Drasaitl has left in free agency that one of the reasons was that he told the GM the type of players he thought they needed and they ignored him.

Essentially, if you’re going to ask for their thoughts, be prepared to take action. Whether that thing gets done or not isn’t what’s most important. It’s that you asked, you listened, and you did what you could to see if it was possible.