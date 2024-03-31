Oilers Fans – It Might Be Time to Start Dreaming Big

We’re in the home stretch of the 2023-24 NHL season, and as March turns to April things are getting clearer as the playoffs quickly approach. For fans of the Edmonton Oilers, it might be time to kick start dreams of big things for the Oilers in the spring of 2024. Is it finally time Oilers fans? Have Oilers general manager Ken Holland and president of hockey operations, Jeff Jackson surrounded Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl with the right mix of players to finally make it to the promised land in 2024?

Why There Should Be Reason for Optimism

In the span of one week, the Oilers have gone from the lowest of lows in back-to-back losses to the highest of highs. They were brought low by the Toronto Maple Leafs in a 6-3 loss on Hockey Night in Canada on March 23 and followed that up with a 5-3 loss to the Ottawa Senators the following night. Then on March 26, they dug deep for a gutsy 4-3 OT win against the Winnipeg Jets followed by a dominant performance on home ice in a 4-1 victory over Pacific Division rival Los Angeles Kings on March 28.

Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers (Photo by Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images)

As things sit before their Saturday, March 30 afternoon tilt with the Anaheim Ducks, the Oilers are four points up on the Vegas Golden Knights for second place in the Pacific with two games in hand. They also have two games in hand on the first-place Vancouver Canucks and are currently six points back. Things don’t look too bad for the Oilers as the team closes out the month of March.

McDavid Looked Unstoppable Against the Kings

In the March 28 statement victory over the Kings, Connor McDavid took his game to another level. He was a force out on the ice, and if that’s the game he’ll take into the playoffs, it might be hard to bet against the Oilers in the postseason. The same could be said for Leon Draisaitl who tallied three assists and currently sits four points back of 100, which would mark the fifth 100-point campaign of his career. Add in strong performances by Stuart Skinner, Evan Bouchard, Mattias Ekholm, and Evander Kane and something good might be brewing in Oil Country.

On the insightful Cult of Hockey Podcast following the Oilers’ victory over the Kings, hosts David Staples and Bruce McCurdy shared some excellent observations about how disciplined the Oilers were. Staples said he was starting to wonder if we (fans) would ever see that (Oilers) team again with the level of discipline that the team showed during their 16-game winning streak. He went on to add that the physicality, intensity and discipline the Oilers have shown for winning stretches in the season are hard to maintain for an 82-game season. It’s hard not to agree. With 11 games to go in the regular season, the Oilers might start ratcheting up their game. And if they play like they did against the Kings, it’s going to be hard for teams like the Golden Knights, Canucks, Colorado Avalanche, Dallas Stars and Winnipeg Jets to match them. There’s a lot of hockey still to be played but if that’s a sign of things to come, fans should be optimistic.

Oilers Fans, This Might Be the Spring to Exorcise Old Ghosts

Being an Oilers fan hasn’t been easy over the last few decades. From the Decade of Darkness to the recent early playoff exits, it’s been tough sledding. But the 2023-24 NHL season could be different for Oilers fans. The roster may not be perfect, but it’s the best team that Holland and the Oilers brass have assembled in his five years with the club. There are also overripe prospects such as Dylan Holloway, Philip Broberg and Raphael Lavoie waiting to be called up for the postseason from the American Hockey League’s (AHL) Bakersfield Condors.

There’s the Condors’ goaltending tandem of Jack Campbell and Olivier Rodrigue both with .920 and .915 save percentages, who are on standby if needed. Both with something to prove. Combine that with a mix of solid veterans and young talent on the big club in Edmonton, and things aren’t looking too bad this spring in Oil Country.

For Oilers fans, this spring has the possibility of being something special. It could be the highest of highs, or the lowest of lows if the team doesn’t reach their goals. It’s going to be an interesting ride. Who knows, it might be time for them to start dreaming big again.