Calgary Flames: 5 CHL Free Agents Worthy of a Closer Look

While many NHL teams are currently gearing up for a hopeful playoff run or desperately vying to get in, the Calgary Flames are doing neither. After going on a five-game winning streak in February and coming close to a wildcard playoff spot, the team has gone a miserable 3-9 in the 12 games since. The 2023-24 season is more than likely in the rearview mirror for rookie general manager Craig Conroy. His focus is on the summer and the next campaign, as well as reconfiguring the team’s current core to be competitive in the future. A shiny new arena is in the works for the franchise, and the on-ice product needs to match its essence.

A short while ago, the organization decided to dip into free-agent waters to sign college free-agent forward, Sam Morton. However, the local Canadian Hockey League (CHL) is brimming with tantalizing prospects, some of whom have gone undrafted and/or unsigned and are dying for a shot to play pro hockey. The CHL of course consists of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) and the Western Hockey League (WHL). As an example, the rival Edmonton Oilers recently snagged free agent forward James Stefan from the Portland Winterhawks (WHL), a 50-goal, 101-point scorer this season, respectively. Many more players aren’t currently the property of an NHL franchise, so without further ado here are five CHL free agents the Flames should pursue.

Dalyn Wakely, Center, North Bay Battalion (OHL)

Up first is the uber-talented Dalyn Wakely of the OHL’s North Bay Battalion. The 20-year-old is seeking to become just the sixth player from Port Hope, Ontario to make it to the NHL. He’s definitely building a solid resume; in 2023-24, he scored 39 times and totalled 104 points in 66 games to finish third in league scoring. This came after collecting 30 tallies the season prior, and 20 in his OHL rookie season. Why he went undrafted is a bit of a mystery, as the young forward exhibits plenty of characteristics of a successful NHLer. He skates well, has a pro-level shot and solid hands but is also relentless on both the forecheck and backcheck. He also has solid size at 6-foot-1, 197 pounds and doesn’t shy away from contact. Perhaps the Flames, who are in desperate need of centre prospects, can take a flier on him and see just how high his potential is.

Samuel Mayer, Defenceman, Ottawa 67’s (OHL)

Next is a familiar name: Ottawa 67’s defender Samuel Mayer. We looked at him in last season’s rendition of this article when he was a member of the Peterborough Petes, that season’s OHL champions and Memorial Cup representatives. Mayer and his squad would unfortunately fall short of being the best team in the CHL, but it wasn’t for a lack of his efforts. That season, he put up nine goals and 48 points in 68 games to lead all Petes blueliners but again went undrafted in June. This season, he began with the Petes but was traded in January. He has really stepped it up a notch for his overage season; between the two teams, he totalled 21 goals and 53 points in 69 matches.

What stands out about Mayer is his size: 6-foot-3 and 202 pounds. However, he makes crisp, accurate first passes out of his zone, has a great shot and uses his genetics to punish the opposition with checks, forcing them to turn the puck over. With much uncertainty on the NHL blue line, opportunities should arise this upcoming season. While the Flames have done well acquiring defensive prospects recently, Mayer may be too tantalizing to overlook.

Jan Špunar, Goaltender, Portland Winterhawks (WHL)

Our first goalie on the list arrives with 19-year-old Czech netminder, Jan Špunar. Being that he is a 2004-born player, he could technically be drafted in the upcoming 2024 NHL Entry Draft and has one more year of junior eligibility regardless. Anyways, all 32 NHL franchises passed on him last year after he went 17-7-2 with a .908 save percentage (SV%) and a 2.61 goals-against average (GAA) as a rookie in the WHL. He became the starter for the Winterhawks this season, and obviously used his prior draft experience as fuel.

Špunar improved to 25-6-2 in 35 appearances to go along with a .913 SV% and a sparkling 2.13 GAA, which ranked second league-wide. His positioning and situational awareness are very advanced, with his 6-foot-3 frame and technical skills seemingly making up for the rest. The Flames are in need of more goalie prospects now that Dustin Wolf will be a full-time NHLer, and we think Špunar is a formidable candidate.

Gabe Klassen, Centre, Portland Winterhawks, (WHL)

Another centre option for the Flames is Špunar’s teammate and captain of the Winterhawks, Gabe Klassen. The overager lit up the ‘dub’ in 2023-24, with 35 goals and a career-high 106 points in 67 games. Now, some might say it’s a one-off due to his age and experience over his peers, but he has been playing terrific hockey for a while now. This season is the third consecutive in which he has had 33 or more goals, and the lowest full-season total in points of his WHL career is 64. He can produce, that much is clear. But the native of Prince Albert, Saskatchewan is also adept without the puck. He is touted for his abilities to support his team in their defensive zone, taking away passing lanes and performing timely stick checks. He is also a leader: this is his second year of captaining the Winterhawks and he was an alternate beforehand. With his team still in the playoffs, he will be preoccupied, but perhaps Conroy should extend an offer to him before someone else does.

William Rousseau, Goaltender, Rouyn-Noranda Huskies (QMJHL)

Last but certainly not least is goaltender William Rousseau of the QMJHL’s Rouyn-Noranda Huskies. He got his start in junior with the Quebec Remparts, playing there from 2020-23 and racking up impressive totals of 61 wins, 16 losses, and two extra time losses. He ultimately backstopped the squad to last year’s QMJHL championship and Memorial Cup, besting Mayer’s Petes, among many others, along the way. He was named Most Outstanding Goaltender of the tournament and was lauded by then-head coach Patrick Roy. Three days later, he was traded to the Huskies.

Rousseau got the last laugh, as he went 34-10-1 this season with a whopping eight shutouts. He led the entire QMJHL in wins, GAA (2.24), shutouts, and placed second in SV% with a .924. Like Špunar, Rousseau would be a fine replacement in the minors for Wolf and has demonstrated most of the facets of what makes a successful NHL goalie. The fact that he has been glossed over in three NHL drafts is mind-boggling, and the Flames should most definitely take advantage.

In the end, the Flames staff will be doing their due diligence in combing through all available prospects in an effort to better their hockey club. These five young men have done fantastic jobs making their names stand out amongst their peers with solid resumes and proven track records of performing at a high level for a number of years. The next step for these gentlemen is the biggest, and we think any one of them is more than ready for it.