Jordan Eberle Oilers Reunion Unlikely with Proposed 3-Team Trade

The Edmonton Oilers season has been filled with highs and lows. They started with a 3-9-1 record before they fired coaches Jay Woodcroft and Dave Manson who were replaced by Kris Knoblauch and Paul Coffey. They also opted to send goaltender Jack Campbell to the American Hockey League (AHL) after a horrendous start and called up Calvin Pickard as his replacement.

After a recent 16-game winning streak helped the Oilers push their way back into a comfortable playoff spot, their next focus will be on the 2024 Trade Deadline on March 8. With plenty of players likely to be made available, it’s likely the Oilers will be more active on the trade front in the next couple of weeks.

Related: Oilers Need to Prepare All-In Trade Package for Jake Guentzel

One proposed deal came from a well-known online hockey pundit, who suggested a massive trade between the Oilers, Seattle Kraken, and Chicago Blackhawks, but it has zero chance of happening. He proposed that the Oilers could acquire Jordan Eberle from the Kraken, in exchange for Raphael Lavoie and a 2024 first-round pick, as well as Mattias Janmark and a fourth-round pick to the Blackhawks – the Kraken would retain 50% of Eberle’s contract, and the Blackhawks would retain 25%. Eberle is a former Oiler, so a reunion between the two makes sense.

Jordan Eberle, Seattle Kraken (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

However, this is an extremely complex deal for the Oilers to pull off. Losing multiple assets for a player like Eberle, who provides a lot but would likely be a bottom-six forward for their postseason run, is not worth a first-round pick. It seems to be a win for the Kraken and Blackhawks, who will add future assets to retain salary. If Eberle decides not to re-sign with the Oilers after the postseason, he would be an expensive rental traded for four assets.

Eberle Trade: Players Involved

Eberle is a 33-year-old right-shot forward from Regina, Saskatchewan who was drafted by the Oilers in the first round of the 2008 NHL Entry Draft at 22nd overall after a strong season in the Western Hockey League (WHL) with the Regina Pats where he scored 42 goals and 75 points through 70 games. He played with the Oilers and New York Islanders before joining the Kraken. In 989 career games, he has 291 goals and 687 points, which comes out to a 0.69 points-per-game average.

Lavoie is a 23-year-old right-shot forward who stands at 6-foot-4 and 216 pounds and is currently playing in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Bakersfield Condors. He was drafted in the second round of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft by the Oilers at 38th overall after a solid season in the Quebec Major (now Maritimes) Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) with the Halifax Mooseheads where he scored 32 goals and 73 points through 62 games. He earned his first taste of NHL action this season, playing seven games, and while he didn’t put up any points, he did well on the fourth line in a physical role. With was also named an AHL All-Star this season and scored 15 goals and 27 points through 36 games with the Condors.

Raphael Lavoie, Bakersfield Condors (Jenae Anderson / The Hockey Writers)

Janmark is a 31-year-old left-shot forward who stands at 6-foot-1 and 205 pounds who was drafted in the third round of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft by the Detroit Red Wings at 79th overall after a solid showing in Sweden’s Elite League with AIK where he scored 14 goals and 31 points through 55 games. He has spent time with the Oilers, Dallas Stars, Blackhawks, and Vegas Golden Knights, and in 524 career games, he has 77 goals and 189 points, which comes out to a 0.36 points-per-game average.

Oilers Must Avoid This Trade

Bringing back Eberle would be great, especially at 75% retention, if he’s only going to be a rental. A player known for his leadership and is a proven playoff performer is someone any team would want in their lineup. But at this cost, it makes no sense. Lavoie is a promising prospect who continues to elevate his game in the AHL and is expected to make the opening-night lineup out of training camp next season. Trading him on top of a first-round pick and a solid depth player like Janmark is an overpay.

There will be plenty of other options as we inch closer to the deadline, and hopefully, the Oilers won’t have to overpay to make some additions to help them win their first Stanley Cup since 1990.