Oilers: 3 Good Value Free Agents the Team Can Still Sign

The Edmonton Oilers will be a Stanley Cup contender this upcoming season. That said, there are still some holes in their lineup that will need to be filled. They signed Lane Pederson earlier this month and he’s the frontrunner to win the fourth-line centreman position. Unfortunately for him, I don’t think the Oilers are satisfied with him playing that role. The team can do some juggling and make things work, but at the end of the day, they still may have to sign another forward to fill out the bottom six.

There are a few names remaining on the free-agent market that the Oilers could pick up for the right price. It’s fairly likely they will wait until the Evan Bouchard and Ryan McLeod deals are worked out before they bring in anyone new, but there are still a few names out there that could be willing to sign for $775,000 on a one-year deal. In this article, three potential “good value” free agents that could fit the Oilers lineup will be discussed.

Paul Stastny, Center – 37 Years Old

Paul Stastny, who is a left-shot forward listed at 6-foot, 194 pounds, last played for the Carolina Hurricanes during the 2022-23 season. He played 73 games scoring nine goals and adding 13 assists for 22 points. He is searching for a new team after not reaching a new agreement with the Hurricanes, and he has also previously played for the Colorado Avalanche, St. Louis Blues, Winnipeg Jets, and Vegas Golden Knights.

Paul Stastny, Carolina Hurricanes

He is the son of former NHL star Peter Stastny and played his junior career in the NCAA with the University of Denver. He was drafted in the second round of the 2005 NHL Entry Draft by the Avalanche at 44th overall. He didn’t make his NHL debut until the 2006-07 season, but put up 36 goals and 62 assists for 98 points through 81 games with the University of Denver before making the jump to the NHL. In his rookie season with the Avalanche, he scored 28 goals and added 50 assists for 78 points through 82 games, coming in just under a point per game.

Stastny would be the immediate answer to the currently vacant fourth-line centerman position. He still has the skills to provide enough depth scoring to satisfy the coaching staff, while likely being leaned on as a penalty kill specialist throughout the season. I think he’d be willing to sign with the Oilers and make a run for a championship with a one-year, $775,000 contract.

Pius Suter, Center/Left Wing – 27 Years Old

The second name the Oilers could look at is former Detroit Red Wings forward Pius Suter. He is listed at 5-foot-11, 174 pounds, and is from Wallisellen, Switzerland. He played his junior career in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) with the Guelph Storm. He went undrafted but put up 52 goals and added 44 assists for 96 points through 127 games with the Storm which comes out to a 0.76 points per game average.

Pius Suter. Detroit Red Wings

Suter is coming off of an underwhelming offensive season where he scored 14 goals and added 10 assists for 24 points through 79 games. He has spent the majority of his professional career in the National League (NL) in Switzerland and only made his NHL debut with the Chicago Blackhawks during the 2020-21 season where he scored 14 goals and added 13 assists for 27 points through 55 games. He then chose to sign a two-year deal with the Red Wings when the Blackhawks decided not to renew his contract.

Through 216 total NHL games, Suter has scored 43 goals and added 44 assists for 87 points which comes out to a 0.40 points per game average. He isn’t the best option for teams looking to add a ton of scoring, but his faceoff strength and defensive abilities are the strongest parts of his game. If he is looking to revive his career and make a push for a championship, I think he would accept a depth role with the Oilers on a one-year deal worth $775,000.

Eric Staal, Center – 38 Years Old

The third player the Oilers could look into signing is veteran centreman Eric Staal. He is coming off of a Stanley Cup Final run with the Florida Panthers and only earned the contract with them after an impressive showing during training camp after he earned a professional tryout. Listed at 6-foot-4, 194 pounds, he would be an ideal player for the Oilers’ fourth line. He can provide depth scoring as he has with the other six teams he has played for during his career and would be the veteran presence the Oilers have been looking to add.

Eric Staal, Florida Panthers

Staal played his junior career in the Ontario Hockey League with the Peterborough Petes and was drafted in the first round of the 2003 NHL Entry Draft by the Hurricanes at second overall. He put up 81 goals and added 128 assists for 209 points through 185 games with the Petes which comes out to a 1.13 points per game average. During the 2003-04 season, he played 81 games with the Hurricanes and scored 11 goals, and added 20 assists for 31 points for a solid rookie campaign.

Staal has since played 1,365 games at the NHL level. He has scored 455 goals and added 608 assists for 1,063 points during that time which comes out to a 0.78 points per game average. He is exactly what the Oilers need if they’re looking for a fourth-line centreman. He’s a solid two-way player that can put up points and has the veteran leadership teams need in the playoffs. I believe he’d be willing to sign a one-year deal with the Oilers at $775,000 and play the role they need him to play in the bottom six.

When Will the Oilers Pull the Trigger?

The Oilers have to focus on re-signing two key players, Bouchard and McLeod. After they see what they have left under the salary cap, they’ll make their moves from there. I don’t expect them to try and snag any big-name free agents, so these good value depth players who can provide more than most fans and teams would expect is exactly what they’ll be looking for.