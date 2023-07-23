3ICE: 3 Players Earn AHL Contracts

The second season of 3ICE is well underway. Wednesday, July 26 will be the fifth week of the season as a few teams will be looking to keep their championship hopes alive. Away from 3ICE, some of these players are trying to earn professional contracts around the world. Recently, three of their athletes signed new American Hockey League (AHL) contracts.

Hank Crone, Owen Headrick, and Jeremy Brodeur all earned themselves new contracts during their time with 3ICE. Their play with their teams last season on top of their commitment to improving their game inside of a unique style of hockey with 3ICE made them deserving of new deals.

Hank Crone, Left Wing – Team Murphy

Crone is a 25-year-old left-shot left winger who currently plays for Team Murphy, but most recently played in the ECHL with the Allen Americans. He earned himself a shot at the AHL level with his impressive offensive output after scoring 49 goals and adding 56 assists for 105 points through 69 games which comes out to a 1.52 points per game average. Not only did he lead his team in points, but he led the entire league in scoring as well.

Hank Crone, Team Murphy, 3ICE (Photo by Steven Ryan/3ICE/Getty Images)

Crone was the unanimous choice for the ECHL MVP last season and also won ECHL Rookie of the Year. He signed a one-way deal with the Chicago Wolves of the AHL and will be looking to take the next step in his hockey career with this move. He has helped lead Team Murphy to a 4-0 record heading into their final week of action, scoring six goals and totaling seven points through those four games.

Owen Headrick, Defense – Team Patrick

Headrick is a 25-year-old right-shot defenseman currently playing for Team Patrick with 3ICE, and having most recently played for the Idaho Steelheads of the ECHL. In 61 games with the Steelheads, he scored 15 goals and added 39 assists for 54 points which comes out to a 0.89 points per game average. He was also named ECHL Defenseman of the Year for the 2022-23 season.

Owen Headrick, Team Patrick, 3ICE (Photo by Justin K. Aller/3ICE/Getty Images)

Headrick led all ECHL defensemen in goals and game-winning goals last season and became the third rookie in ECHL history to win Defenseman of the Year. He was named to the ECHL All-Rookie Team and the All-ECHL First Team for his efforts as well. He will be joining Crone as a member of the Wolves. Through two games with Team Patrick in 3ICE this season, he has one goal and one assist for two points and will be looking to help lead his team to victory over the next two weeks.

Jeremy Brodeur, Goaltender – Team Carbonneau

Brodeur is a 26-year-old left-catching goaltender currently playing with Team Carbonneau in 3ICE, and having most recently played with the Manchester Storm of the Elite Ice Hockey League (EIHL) where he posted a 3.34 goals against average (GAA) and a .917 save percentage (SV%) through 36 games played. He has signed a deal with the Utica Comets of the AHL who are affiliated with the New Jersey Devils of the NHL, where his father Martin used to play.

Jeremy Brodeur, Team Carbonneau, 3ICE (Photo by Justin Berl/3ICE/Getty Images)

Brodeur has been the goaltender of a struggling Team Carbonneau this season in 3ICE. They have a 1-3 record going into the final two weeks of play and need some strong performances if they want any chance of making it to championship week. He also appeared in two games in the ECHL last season before joining the Storm, where he played two games with the South Carolina Stingrays, posting a 4.75 GAA and a .821 SV%.

