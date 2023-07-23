Islanders’ Bo Horvat: What Caused His Struggles?

Since being traded to the New York Islanders in January 2023, the Bo Horvat experience has been somewhat underwhelming. Before his linemate Mathew Barzal got injured, Horvat was playing at an astounding pace of 52 goals. Then once he set foot on the Island, production dwindled and he ended up with 37 goals for the year. It’s still an impressive number, but 90 percent of those goals were as a Vancouver Canuck.

Bo Horvat, New York Islanders (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

So why the dropoff after the Barzal injury? To the naked eye, it seemed like Horvat was doing all the right things. He was playing responsible hockey, generated some chances, and the team was winning, but the only problem was that he wasn’t producing.

Horvat and Lee Should Not Play on the Same Line

For the majority of Horvat’s time on the Island, he was lined up with captain Anders Lee and a mixture of other players.

There’s an argument to be had that Horvat and Lee paired up together is like oil and water. They both play the same exact style of game (although Horvat is more skilled) standing in front of the net, hoping for a deflection. That’s a recipe for disaster when you’re looking to drive play. When Barzal was on the ice, they were able to get away with it for a little bit, but once he returned in the playoffs, Horvat became invisible.

Take a look at this video of every goal Horvat scored last season with the Canucks. It’s rather long, but you’ll get the picture after a few minutes:

These are the same exact type of goals that Lee gets. Similar to his captain, Horvat built an impressive reputation by standing either close to the net, deflecting pucks, or ripping one-timers in the slot. Playing side-by-side with Lee who plays the same way is a spacing nightmare, and makes it easier to defend.

After Barzal went down, the first line essentially became a wash. Horvat registered only two goals, and eight points in the final 19 games, while Lee only notched two goals in the final 15. You can’t have two of your top producers play porous hockey in the biggest stretch of the season.

It’s also a bit irresponsible on coach Lane Lambert’s part not breaking them up. Before the trade, Lee was mostly paired with Brock Nelson, who complements his game better. While Nelson can distribute the puck, he’s a shoot-first forward, that way Lee can cash in on a juicy rebound or deflection. Then once Barzal went down, Lambert needed to find a spark and placed Lee on the top line. It was an understandable move at the time, but once the line showed that it wasn’t a good match, he should’ve made a change after a few games.

Can Horvat Be Relied Upon?

In short, yes he can.

However, Horvat needs to be put in a position to succeed. As good as he is, he’s not a high-end play driver, so Lambert will need to be able to utilize him correctly. He’s also the kind of player that’s never satisfied with his performance and understands the finer details of his game. He has done a ton of work with NHL legend Adam Oates who has blessed his knowledge with a myriad of active players to help improve their game and hockey IQ.

After the season, Horvat explained how this season took a toll on him mentally. He mentioned to Kevin Kurz of The Athletic, that the trade was a massive transition for not only him but his family as well. Prior to the start of last season, he was in a contract dispute with the Canucks, and the trade to a city on the other side of the continent was just another hurdle to jump.

It was a lot this year. I’m not going to lie. Mentally, especially. When everything happened it was a big tidal wave of emotions and everything going on, moving the family, living situations. I’m not trying to make excuses by any means, but it was a lot this year on myself and the family. – Bo Horvat (from ‘Why was the Islanders’ top line so ineffective in the playoffs? Horvat, Barzal and Lee reflect’, The Athletic, May 3, 2023)

Now that he’s settled in on the Island and can start training camp with the Islanders, there’s optimism that Horvat will get back on the right foot.

Who Fits on the Other Wing?

That’s the million-dollar question. Lambert needs to find someone who can complement both Horvat and Barzal’s game. With Josh Bailey gone, it opens the door for a few options:

Oliver Wahlstrom

Oliver Wahlstrom is the type of player that can do so much damage in the league, but his mental breaks can frustrate coaches to no end. Armed with a shot that can rip a hole in the net, he is an ideal candidate to play with a free-flowing Barzal and a ready-to-deflect Horvat.

Oliver Wahlstrom, New York Islanders (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

We never got to see the experiment though, because Wahlstrom tore his ACL in his first shift of a game against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Dec. 27. He had a fairly mediocre season prior to the injury, only nabbing seven goals in 35 games. After signing his qualifying offer this past week, he will need to prove himself to general manager Lou Lamoriello and Lambert, or else there’s a chance he’ll be shipped out of town.

Wahlstrom fell out of favor with former coach Barry Trotz, and with Lambert, it seemed like he was placed on different lines – hardly forming any chemistry with anyone.

Wahlstrom has the perfect skill set to play on the top line. Lambert can place him in the “Ovechkin Spot” and wait for him to jam home a one-timer. The hope is that he’ll be able to gain some traction and build a 20-goal season – which is what the Islanders drafted him for in the first round of 2018.

Simon Holmstrom

For what came unexpected to most, Simon Holmstrom played a big part this past season for the Islanders. The former first-rounder in 2020 found himself on the first line a few times with Horvat and made an impression on Lambert.

Simon Holmstrom, New York Islanders (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

He played 50 games in his first NHL season and registered six goals and nine points. But it wasn’t his offense that made him stick around. His play off the puck, and defensively is what really impressed the Isles brass. But the 22-year-old knows there’s more he can give to the team:

I think I had a lot of focus on (defense) instead (of offense). I still think that was the right play because I think that was one of the things that kept me in the lineup. – Simon Holmstrom

This upcoming training camp and preseason will be crucial to Holmstrom’s development. If he takes that step forward, he may be the guy to be on the other wing. If not, he’ll either find himself on the third line, or even in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Possible Trade?

Are the Islanders up to something? With Wahlstrom signing his qualifying offer, the Islanders are $486,625 above the cap, which means something’s gotta give. Rumors swirled that Jean-Gabriel Pageau was the main piece in an Alex DeBrincat proposed deal, and his $5 million cap hit is something that Lamoriello surely would love to move on from. Kyle Palmieri is another player that could be enticing to other teams with a similar cap hit to Pageau.

Nick Schmaltz from the Arizona Coyotes is a name that has been floated around on the trade market and would be a seamless fit next to Horvat and Barzal. He’s a 27-year-old who can play on the right wing with three more years on his deal at a $5.85 million cap hit. After yet another failed attempt at building a new arena in Arizona, the Coyotes could be sellers before the season starts once again.

William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images)

Another option is William Nylander. This may be more out of range because Nylander is probably searching for a deal more expensive than what DeBrincat got. Elliotte Friedman speculated that contract negotiations with Nylander and the Toronto Maple Leafs are at a standstill. With the Leafs already paying three players over $10 million, their relationship may be coming to an end.

No Reason to Be Concerned

For the bulk of his career, Horvat has consistently built 50-60 point seasons, and become a reliable goal scorer. For the first time, he’s been relied upon to become a first or second option and has a dynamic playmaker on his wing in Barzal.

Since trading for Horvat, the Islanders showed a ton of faith by extending him to an eight-year $68 million contract. Now it’s up to him to prove them right. Based on his past, there isn’t a reason to be concerned. He’s their key faceoff guy and led the team in goals above expected with nearly nine.

There’s no choice but to see this through. Both the Islanders and Horvat have eight years to make this relationship work. He’s expressed how disappointed he was with his poor play, now it’s time for him to step up with a full training camp under his belt.