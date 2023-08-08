Oilers’ Ken Holland May Be in Last Year After Jeff Jackson Hiring

There was a lot of excitement in Oil Country on Aug. 3 when Jeff Jackson was introduced as the new CEO of hockey operations for the Edmonton Oilers. With Jackson being the former agent for Connor McDavid, many looked at the move as a master stroke by Oilers owner Daryl Katz to increase the odds of keeping McDavid in an Oilers uniform past his current contract.

Ken Holland, Edmonton Oilers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Others have looked at the move as a signal that the times are changing in Edmonton, and this could possibly be Ken Holland’s final season as general manager of the Oilers. He is in the final season of his five-year contract after all.

Holland Has Stabilized the Oilers Franchise

When former Oilers CEO of hockey operations Bob Nicholson (now Special Advisor & Alternate Governor) hired Holland on May 7, 2019, the Oilers franchise was, for lack of a better term, leaking oil. Former general manager Peter Chiarelli was having a tough go, except for drafting and player development, and the Oilers were coming off a 79-point season without a playoff appearance for the second year in a row. Holland stepped in and, slowly but surely, the Oilers began to turn things around to the point where, in 2023-24, they are considered serious contenders for the Stanley Cup.

Bob Nicholson CEO and Vice-Chair of Oilers Entertainment Group Hockey Operations Staff, new GM Ken Holland and Owner Daryl Katz pose for a photo after announcing the hiring of Ken Holland, in Edmonton, Alta., on Tuesday May 7, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson)

It hasn’t been easy for Holland. While players’ salaries have escalated, the NHL salary cap has stayed relatively stagnant. Sure, some teams have found creative ways to make the cap work in their favour over the past few seasons, but it also takes some luck to go far in the Stanley Cup Playoffs — just ask the Florida Panthers. With the Oilers losing to both the eventual Stanley Cup champions in the playoffs (Colorado Avalanche in 2022 and the Golden Knights in 2023), Holland has the team right on the precipice of winning it all.

Holland Has a Desire to Win A Stanley Cup

Holland is already a member of the NHL Hall of Fame, winning four Stanley Cup titles with the Detroit Red Wings (three as general manager). He doesn’t have much to prove, but you have to know that winning a Stanley Cup in his fifth year with the Edmonton Oilers would be the ultimate cherry on top of his career. Holland has already indicated that the Oilers are going to be all-in to win in the 2023-24 NHL season. You can tell from his offseason press conferences that he still has fire in his belly even at the age of 67 years old. However, the recent hiring of Jackson as CEO might be a signal that this will be Holland’s final year as Oilers general manager. If this is the case, I hope he stays with the organization as an advisor.

Despite what the many armchair general managers on Twitter or X might think, Holland has done a good job as general manager of the Oilers. In fact, I would rank him right up there with former Oilers coach and general manager, Glen Sather as one of the best executives the franchise has had.

Is There a Succession Plan in Place if Holland Retires?

With the recent Jackson hiring, there has been some speculation in the media about future changes within the organization. TSN’s Ryan Rishaug reported that one of Jackson’s biggest tasks will be to figure out what the next plan is at the general manager position for the Oilers. If it will be Holland’s final season at the controls of the Oilers, will the organization look inward to possibly promoting current Oilers executives Brad Holland, Steve Staios or Keith Gretzky? Or might Ken Holland sign on for another year?

Related: Oilers Find Cheat Code to Keep McDavid with Jeff Jackson Hire

Latest News & Highlights

I think that depends on whether the Oilers can finish the job and win the Stanley Cup in 2024, and it also depends on what direction CEO Jackson wants to take in regards to the future of the team. There is a lot to watch in the upcoming season with the Oilers, not only on the ice but also from the front office. Needless to say, it’ll be an interesting time in Oil Country.

