Oilers & Islanders Should Swap Former Top Prospects

From the start of the season, the New York Islanders and Edmonton Oilers have had their fair share of struggles. For the Islanders, a constant battle with losing streaks and blown leads have led them out of a playoff spot. The Oilers had an embarrassing start to the season before hiring Kris Knoblauch to be their head coach. Since then, the team has catapulted up the standings, sitting third in the Pacific Division as one of the hottest teams in hockey. Despite the recent success, some players are still struggling to find their footing.

Broberg Deserves Another Chance

Drafted eighth overall in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft by the Oilers, left-handed defenseman Phillip Broberg was viewed as a reach by some. However, he began developing well, eventually putting up 23 points in 31 games with the Oilers minor league affiliate, the Bakersfield Condors, in the 2021-22 season. Since then he has struggled, bouncing in and out of the NHL lineup and even not playing an NHL game since a Nov. 23 matchup against the Carolina Hurricanes this season. Despite this, he has been a strong defenseman during his time in the NHL who has been mismanaged.

Philip Broberg, Edmonton Oilers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

In the 2022-23 season, he spent 333 even strength minutes alongside Evan Bouchard where the two had a 59.6 expected goals percentage (xG%), according to Moneypuck. This was the second-highest on the team of all pairings with over 250 minutes together, and ninth-highest in the NHL for pairings with over 300 minutes. Individually, he had a 58.9 on-ice expected goals percentage. While his offense struggled, he was a formidable defender that helped the team find success.

Finding His Place

This season Broberg went from playing with Bouchard to Brett Kulak and Vincent Desharnais, a significant demotion. As a result, his play suffered. But on the Islanders, he would find opportunity, and fast. This season the Islanders’ aging defense has been hit with the injury bug, showing once again that depth matters. While the defense is now healthy, acquiring Broberg would add value to the Islanders and be an analytical dream.

Noah Dobson, the team’s elite right-handed defenseman, shares many similarities to Bouchard. He, too, was viewed as being one-dimensional and an offense-oriented defenseman. While he still has his struggles, it is evident that Broberg can contribute alongside elite defensemen and be a steady defensive presence. Dobson’s best pairing in his career was alongside Adam Pelech last season, but the two have just a 49.0 xG% this season.

From there, Alexander Romanov would suit up alongside Ryan Pulock, where the two have a 51.6. xG%. That leaves Pelech and Scott Mayfield who have just 85 minutes together this season. Last season in 295 minutes together, the pair had a 58.8 xG%. There is no doubt that if the Islanders rolled out these pairings, the defense would improve significantly.

Wahlstrom Needs An Oppurtunity

Oliver Wahlstrom was taken three picks later in the same draft as Broberg and has struggled as well. After a strong rookie season with 12 goals and 21 points in 44 games back in 2020-21, he has struggled to stay in the lineup. Whether it has been injuries or poor play, he has gotten benched and reprimanded by three different coaches. While there is zero doubt in his elite shooting ability, his defensive struggles, inconsistency, and footwork have been key contributors to his lack of success. While no Islanders fan wants to see a player who has as much skill as him go, it seems inevitable if he does not right the ship soon.

Oliver Wahlstrom, New York Islanders (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Nonetheless, his incredible skill will be valuable in the right situation, and where better to do it than on a team with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisatl? While there is not as easy of an analytical approach to explaining why Wahlstrom would be a good fit for the Oilers, it is evident that he could uncover his upside there.

Slotting Him In

Connor Brown signed with the Oilers this past summer to be a strong, scoring winger in the team’s middle six. As of Feb. 14, he sits with zero goals and four points in 42 games, a complete disaster. Moving Wahlstrom into a role, even in the bottom six but with powerplay time, could add some serious firepower to the team’s depth. Acquiring Wahlstrom would be one move for general manager Ken Holland, but not the biggest.

Bringing in Wahlstrom would add depth to the team’s middle six, and provide a low-risk, high-reward forward to a roster who can use upside. If he does not work out, his contract is negligible as he makes just $874,125 and is a restricted free agent this summer. As well, the trade deadline is still a few weeks away (March 8), and other, bigger moves are likely in store for the Oilers. While moving on from a first-round pick is always upsetting, bringing in another is a great way to lose the frustration.

One important aspect to note is that these two organizations have some familiarity. While front offices may be changed now, significant trades such as Jordan Eberle for Ryan Strome and Griffin Reinhart for a first and second-round pick have occurred in recent memory. With two former top prospects being involved in a deal, this could be another impactful trade to remember.