Oilers Reportedly Looking Into Flyers’ Forward to Solidify Top-Six

Limited cap space could mean a number of rumors surface surrounding the Edmonton Oilers but little is done this off-season. Players’ names will be mentioned, but the reality is, there might not be a whole lot GM Ken Holland can do unless things change with his current roster or bodies are moved. That includes speculation surrounding the Philadelphia Flyers, where the Oilers have already been mentioned in association with a couple of potential trade pieces.

A few insiders have already shot down the buzz of a Carter Hart deal, but there’s another name garnering some attention, Travis Konecny. The top-six forward could be on the move and there’s some talk the Oilers have reached out.

According to Kurt Leavins of The Edmonton Journal, a source of his is reporting that the Oilers and Flyers may have already had a conversation about Konecny. He writes:

“The Philadelphia Flyers are open for business this off-season. And a contact of mine with connections to the player reports that the Oilers are one of the teams that has reached out to ask about Travis Konecny. There is lots to like about the speedy, versatile, competitive forward with lots of finish. Konecny has just one year left on a relatively economical $5.5m cap hit, and the London, Ontario native would probably not be averse to signing long-term North of the border.” source – ‘A list of possible targets for the Edmonton Oilers includes one name that may surprise you: 9 Things’ – Kurt Leavins – Edmonton Journal – 06/11/2023

Travis Konecny, Philadelphia Flyers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

It’s intriguing that the Oilers aren’t wasting time here. It’s not clear how far back those conversations go or if they are a new development with recent hire Daniel Briere, but the Oilers know what their needs are, they can see the Flyers are actively involved in the trade market and things might be moving.

Why Would the Oilers Like Konecny?

A three-time 24-goal scorer, last season, Konecny potted 31 goals in 60 games. He may never reach that level of goal-scoring production again, but Leavins adds that Konecny would be a “true top-6 prize for Edmonton” and if placed on a very deep Oilers forward corps, 30 goals isn’t out of the question over the course of a season.

He’s a right-winger (which the Oilers need) and if the team moves on from Kailer Yamamoto, there’s definitely a hole there that Holland will want to fill. Konecny would be considered a serious upgrade and Holland did note in his media avails that the Oilers are looking exclusively for upgrades. He wants to make the team better than it was last season and Leavins writes, “We shall see if there is any fire from that bit of smoke.”

Can the Oilers Make This Kind of Trade Work?

Konecny is a $5.5 million cap hit for the next two seasons. That likely isn’t affordable for the Oilers without a couple of things happening first. Moving a contract will be imperative, especially because the Oilers want to bring back some of their depth forwards and sign Evan Bouchard. That could mean Yamamoto, for starters, and then possibly someone else. From there, getting the Flyers to eat salary will be key.

The Flyers are open for business and if there’s a sweetener in the deal, it’s probably not too much to ask Briere to retain upwards of $2 million for the next two seasons if the Oilers make it worth his while. Would a deal that included Yamamoto and a second-round pick be enough to get the conversation started? It might not be. Would a prospect need to be included in the trade, thus potentially lowering the value of the draft pick? Perhaps. The framework is there and the Flyers seem to be willing to make deals. They traded Ivan Provorov and got a first and second, plus a conditional second in the three-team deal. They also took on some hefty salary in Cal Petersen and added defenseman Sean Walker.

What’s so intriguing about a deal with the Flyers is that Briere has already shown his willingness to get creative. He got the Kings to retain 30% of Provorov’s salary ($2.025 million) and at some point, he’s going to need players who can be of value, but aren’t tied into long-term deals. Yamamoto is young enough, he’s got one year left, he could be inked to an extension for less than he’s currently making and there might be some growth there with a franchise like Philadelphia. He plays the style of game they really like.

If Briere would be open to getting a third team involved in any deal with Edmonton, this is absolutely something workable.