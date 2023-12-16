Oilers News & Rumors: Pickard, Holloway, Coffey, Raanta

In an Edmonton Oilers news and rumors update, Calvin Pickard gets the start for the team on Saturday as they take on the Florida Panthers. Meanwhile, there is an injury update on Dylan Holloway. Paul Coffey had a message for the Oilers’ blue line and he didn’t pull punches. Finally, should the Oilers consider claiming Antti Raanta on waivers?

Calvin Pickard Gets the Start for the Oilers

Stuart Skinner had a bit of a rough outing on Thursday. Taking responsibility for a loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning, he felt the Oilers should have won the game and that his play cost them the win. It’s not clear if his last start caused the Oilers to switch things up, but Calvin Pickard will be the starting goalie for the Oilers on Saturday night.

"I just want to go in there, do my part & take care of what I can control."



Calvin Pickard on starting in net tonight vs. the Panthers. @Enterprise | #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/azNIJMEekN — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) December 16, 2023

As Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 points out, the Oilers are set for four games before the Christmas break, scheduled for tonight, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday. Pickard is starting today, possibly indicating two starts each for Pickard and Skinner before the break. This presents another opportunity for Pickard to show he’s a reliable backup, while also helping manage the number of starts that Skinner is getting.

Dylan Holloway Out Until After Christmas

According to Ryan Rishaug of TSN, it was confirmed that Dylan Holloway will not be back for the Oilers until after the Christmas break. That’s good news for the Oilers who would like to get the forward back on the ice sooner than later and up to speed, producing in a top-nine role.

Dylan Holloway, Edmonton Oilers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Holloway has dealt with multiple injuries throughout his relatively short NHL career. He was placed on LTIR on November 15, 2023. That will put him a just over a month out of action.

Coffey Made His Expectations Clear

Daniel Nugent-Bowman from The Athletic highlights that Paul Coffey’s directive to the Oilers’ blue line is straightforward, with just one rule. Nugent-Bowman quotes the new assistant coach when he wrote:

“I told our D from Day 1, the only thing I expect is plays. If you can’t make them, we’ll get somebody else. It’s plain and simple. I’m not here to make friends. I’m here to make them better. If you can’t make the plays, just put your hand up and tell me. We’ll get somebody else who can. That’s nice, right?” source – ‘Why Paul Coffey’s surprise Edmonton Oilers coaching opportunity is paying off’ – Daniel Nugent-Bowman – The Athletic – 12/16/2023

The messaging is working and the Oilers goals-against are way down, with some defenseman playing better under Coffey than they have all season. Evan Bouchard is tearing it up right now and Darnell Nurse is playing some of his best hockey.

Antti Raanta On Waivers From Hurricanes

The Carolina Hurricanes have waived Antti Raanta on Saturday. The Edmonton Oilers need a backup goaltender. Is there a realistic fit there? The money potentially works, as Raanta is only a $1.5 million cap hit. At the same time, his numbers don’t jump out as someone who would be an obvious upgrade for the Oilers over Pickard.

Latest News & Highlight

Raanta has a .854 save percentage this season and a 3.61 goals against average. While the Hurricanes are struggling of late, they are a possession team and their style of play typically helps out their goalies. These are not numbers the Oilers probably want to bank on. That said, his previous seasons in Carolina were much better. He had a .910 save percentage and 2.23 goals against average in 2022-23. He played 27 games for the Canes’. He has traditionally been a much stronger goaltender than this season has shown.

This is essentially a free goalie for the Oilers. All they’d have to do is fit him onto their cap. With Campbell in the minors, it’s doable. But, is it the right choice?