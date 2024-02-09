Oilers News & Rumors: Desharnais, Campbell, Trade Deadline

In an Edmonton Oilers news and rumors update, the Oilers take on the Anaheim Ducks on Friday and then face the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday. Two California games in short order are just the start of a busier schedule down the stretch for the team. With that being said, how will the team juggle its roster, address their goaltending, and handle their needs at the trade deadline?

Oilers Changing Their Defense Pairings, Desharnais Promotion

There’s a lot of talk about the roster and some line juggling head coach Kris Knoblauch is doing. He didn’t make many changes to the defensive pairings while the Oilers were on their 16-game winning streak, but now that the streak is over, he’s looking to try out some new ideas. Not a bad idea considering the timing and the fact the Oilers have 36 games in 70 days.

Among the changes, the most notable is that the Oilers are giving Vincent Desharnais a look with Darnell Nurse in an elevated role.

Vincent Desharnais, Edmonton Oilers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The new defense pairings going into Friday’s game are Nurse with Desharnais, Brett Kulak with Evan Bouchard, and Mattias Ekholm with Cody Ceci. Desharnais has made substantial progress this season, despite having only participated in 80 NHL games. His development has been remarkable, particularly when it comes to his puckhandling and play-making abilities. Edmonton wants to see how he does in a more substantial role, potentially as a test for the playoffs. The Oilers must know what they’ve got and how much of a load Desharnais can handle.

Related: Oilers and Flyers in Rumored Blockbuster Trade Deadline Talks

The influence of Paul Coffey has played a pivotal role in Desharnais’s growth. Coffey is not afraid to empower his defensemen to make plays. Having the confidence and more NHL experience has been a huge factor for the big defenseman. Jason Gregor believes the Oilers will try to re-sign Desharnais and he could be looking at $2.5 million on his next deal.

McDavid Included Jack Campbell’s Name in the Oilers Goaltending Conversation

As per a report by Elliotte Friedman, Connor McDavid might have indicated the Oilers’ trade deadline plans related to the goaltending. Friedman writes in his latest 32 Thoughts column that McDavid seemed to intentionally include Jack Campbell in the conversation about who the Oilers have available down the stretch.

Latest News & Highlights

He writes:

Small thing, but a big thing from Connor McDavid: during our 32 Thoughts podcast interview, talking about goaltending, he mentioned Stuart Skinner, Calvin Pickard… and Jack Campbell. That did not go unnoticed. Campbell was on a heater at AHL Bakersfield a couple of weeks ago, but, as mentioned, the Oilers were in no rush to mess with what worked… It’s very possible the Oilers will dabble in the goalie market, but you never know if you’re going to need someone again.

If the Oilers like what they are seeing out of Campbell, there’s probably no reason to go hunting for a goalie at the deadline. That is unless a team comes to Edmonton with an offer for the netminder. That seems unlikely.

Oilers Have Identified Trade Deadline Winger Targets

As per Pierre LeBrun of TSN, the Oilers are exploring three or four potential wing options leading up to the March 8 trade deadline. Jake Guentzel from the Pittsburgh Penguins stands out as the primary target, although his availability remains uncertain. Another intriguing possibility is a reunion with Jordan Eberle, with growing interest within the Oilers’ front office if the Seattle Kraken’s playoff hopes diminish, considering Eberle’s pending UFA status. LeBrun also suggests keeping an eye on Vladimir Tarasenko, who, amid changing agents, might be open to waiving his full no-move clause to join a contender like Edmonton. Additionally, the Detroit Red Wings could become a noteworthy trade partner, with Daniel Srong and David Perron potentially available if the Red Wings find themselves out of playoff contention.

PITTSBURGH, PA – APRIL 01: Jake Guentzel #59 of the Pittsburgh Penguins skates against the Washington Capitals at PPG Paints Arena on April 1, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/NHLI via Getty Images)

Darren Dreger notes the Oilers have kicked tires on defensemen too, but this is more just to stay apprised of what the market value is on players so that if a pivot is needed, an injury happens, or there’s an opportunity upgrade, GM Ken Holland knows exactly what the ask is on players like Chris Tanev and Sean Walker.

Oilers Won’t Trade Broberg or Holloway Says Stauffer

In a Tweet on Friday, Oilers Now host Bob Stauffer revealed that he doesn’t think the Oilers will trade two of their key prospects with trade value. He noted, “FWIW. IMO I don’t see the @EdmontonOilers moving either Dylan Holloway or Philip Broberg in a deadline deal for a rental.” He adds, “Holloway is fast, physical, and at minimum a 3rd liner long-term. Broberg is playing huge minutes with the @Condors I see him full-time in EDM next season.”

This likely means if the Oilers are making a big trade, it’s going to include this year’s first-round draft pick.