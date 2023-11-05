Oilers on Verge of 2 Big Changes: Have “Turned Page” on Goalie

The Edmonton Oilers, once a powerhouse in the NHL, find themselves in dire straits as the 2023-24 season unfolds. Mark Spector of Sportsnet has highlighted the growing concerns within the organization, where whispers of discontent are transforming into loud conversations. So too, questions about job security have become a real thing.

After a disheartening 5-2 loss to the Nashville Predators, the Oilers’ playoff aspirations are starting to look like anything but a given and drastic measures are imperative to change their course. Whether those changes come from within, or management looks to change things up remains to be seen. But, according to Spector, “…everything is on the table.”

Teamwide Failures and Frustration on Display

The Oilers’ woes extend across the roster, revealing glaring deficiencies. Defensemen are being outmuscled, goaltenders are failing to make critical saves, and star players are struggling to make an impact. Captain Connor McDavid, visibly frustrated, described their predicament as “death by a thousand cuts,” emphasizing the team’s vulnerability to mistakes. The mental errors are piling up, leading to a pattern of chasing games and suffering defeat after defeat.

Everyone in the locker room knows they need to be better. Yet, for some reason, the team can’t find that second gear. They’re prone to repeating the same mistakes, the sense of urgency is inconsistent, and the messaging isn’t sinking in. Spector wonders if that’s on the coach and suggests the team might be on the verge of a change.

He writes:

“A playoff miss is very much in the cards, and as such, everything is on the table in Edmonton. That includes firing head coach Jay Woodcroft, whose non-competitive, lackadaisical team looks exactly like the one that got Dave Tippett fired, and Todd McLellan before him.”

Jack Campbell’s Struggles: Is He Still the Answer?

A significant concern for the Oilers lies in the shaky performance of goaltender Jack Campbell. Despite promising glimpses during training camp, Campbell’s recent outings have raised serious doubts about his suitability for the NHL. Allowing five goals in the latest defeat, Campbell’s struggles have cast a shadow over his reliability.

Spector pointed out that there’s a prevailing sense within the organization that Campbell might no longer be a viable option for any NHL team. He writes, “No player has said it specifically, but this reporter senses that these professional players know what they see, and have turned the page on any hopes that Campbell can help an NHL team anymore.”

The optimism from his training camp days has vanished, leaving the Oilers in a precarious goaltending situation. They’d be down to one goaltender in Stuart Skinner and GM Ken Holland will be pressed to find a way to remove Campbell from the roster. Since no one will want to trade for the player, a demotion to the AHL might be an option to see if he’s claimed on waivers. If not, a buyout might be an option. He would be $1.5 million on the cap for the next six years. It seems unlikely the Oilers would go that route.

Internal Reevaluation: The Path to Redemption

In the face of mounting challenges, the Oilers must contemplate their options carefully. While external changes, such as firing head coach Jay Woodcroft or seeking trades, might seem like immediate solutions, the organization should prioritize internal reevaluation first. Addressing the mental mistakes, strengthening defensive strategies, and working closely with struggling players is where improvement needs to start.

The Oilers’ current predicament demands urgent action, but the solution lies within the locker room. Before considering drastic external moves, the team must focus on rebuilding confidence and chemistry among the players.

I firmly believe the 8-1 loss in the first game of the season shocked this team. It quickly woke them up to the realities that they aren’t as good as they think they are and ever since, they’ve been playing like a shell of the team they can be, waiting for the dam to break in games and watching it happen.

A couple of dominating wins where the team plays up to their standards is the only thing that will turn this ship around. Firing the coach means finding a new one that’s better. I have serious doubts that coach is currently available. Moving on from Campbell means finding another backup. The pickings are slim.