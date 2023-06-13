Oilers Should Consider Absurd Idea of Reunion w/ Former Cast-Off

It might be unfair, and maybe even a bit cruel to call him a “flop”, but to say Jesse Puljujarvi‘s run with the Edmonton Oilers was anything more than a disappointment would be underselling how poorly things went for a player pegged to be a huge get with the No. 4 overall draft pick in his draft class. And, as the journey of Puljujarvi in the NHL might be classified as one that has been filled with unfulfilled potential and missed opportunities, it’s almost ludicrous to think the Oilers would ever consider bringing him back.

Yet, here I am… thinking that exact thing.

Drafted fourth overall by the Edmonton Oilers in 2016, expectations were high for the Finnish forward. However, contract issues, limited playing time, and a lack of production led to his departure from Edmonton. A short stint with the Carolina Hurricanes didn’t prove to be the resurgence he needed either. Now, as his future in the NHL hangs in the balance, could a return to the Oilers be the fresh start he needs?

Puljujarvi’s Disappointing NHL Journey

Puljujarvi’s time in the NHL has been far from what both he and the Oilers envisioned when he was drafted. Despite showing glimpses of promise, inconsistencies, and challenges hindered his progress. With just 51 goals and 63 assists in 334 career NHL games, it’s evident that Puljujarvi has fallen short of the expectations placed upon him as a top-five draft pick.

Puljujarvi’s thus-far failed career in the NHL must have taught him valuable lessons about humility and the importance of making the most of opportunities. His desire for a trade out of Edmonton and the belief that he deserved more than what the Oilers offered proved to be misguided. Returning with a newfound sense of humility and a willingness to earn his spot could be the catalyst for a successful second chance.

He knows the team well and the skill that is on it. He may never again get a chance to play with Connor McDavid or Leon Draisaitl, but a chance is all he can ask for. Players can do a lot with a chance.

A Potential Reunion in Edmonton?

While it may seem unlikely, the Oilers could consider bringing Puljujarvi back into the fold. As the team seeks affordable options and right-wing help, Puljujarvi’s current value is at its lowest. If he’s not qualified, he becomes a UFA and with a potential “show me” deal, he could have a chance to prove himself once again. The familiarity with the organization and the players, coupled with the team’s need for his position, could create an opportunity for redemption.

And, even if there’s no long-term plan for the player and he’s looked at as a potentially calculated risk, if Puljujarvi can revive his game with the Oilers, he could become a valuable trade asset at the deadline or a cost-effective player who contributes significantly. Having tradeable assets can provide flexibility and strategic advantages, as demonstrated by teams like the Chicago Blackhawks and Anaheim Ducks. The key lies in signing Puljujarvi at a low enough cost to facilitate a potential move if necessary.

What Other Choices Will Puljujarvi Have?

The Carolina Hurricanes took a gamble on Puljujarvi, acquiring him for a minimal cost in the hope that he could find his footing alongside fellow Finnish players. However, his lack of impact during his short stint and the likely decision not to extend a qualifying offer indicates a diminishing faith in his abilities. It might be a stretch to think any team would offer him much in the way of value.

Perhaps Puljujarvi doesn’t want to revisit the past and Edmonton isn’t on his radar. Honestly, he’s probably not on theirs. But, if there’s even the slightest possibility there could be something here between the two sides, it might be worth exploring. The Oilers could leverage this situation, signing Puljujarvi to a one-year deal at a reduced cost and reaping the potential benefits if he regains his confidence and produces on the ice.

Puljujarvi’s NHL career has been marred by unmet expectations and missed opportunities. However, a reunion with the Oilers could provide him with the chance to rewrite his story. By signing a low-cost, one-year deal and demonstrating his determination to succeed, Puljujarvi could resurrect his career and become a valuable asset. If not, he can be used in the AHL and/or traded for future assets. The key lies in his willingness to embrace the opportunity and prove that he has what it takes to thrive in the NHL.

If another team doesn’t see anything in him, his only other option is to go back to Europe. He may do that.