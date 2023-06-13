Right now, the St. Louis Blues‘ top-six is fairly set, between Robert Thomas, Jordan Kyrou, Pavel Buchnevich, Brayden Schenn, Brandon Saad, and Jakub Vrana. However, only two of those players are true centers – Thomas and Schenn. Head coach Craig Berube experimented with Buchnevich as a centerman, yielding mixed results. He’s best suited as a winger, meaning the Blues will need to make an addition via a trade or free agency to shore up the middle.

Cap space will be the focus for general manager Doug Armstrong this summer. The team has $7.506 million in available cap space for the 2023-24 season, so to make a splash in the free-agent market, they must move one or more of their big contracts. Doing so is not a guarantee, and if that fails to happen, the Blues might have to scrape by on veterans willing to take a lower average annual value (AAV) to prove their worth. If they’re able to clear some financial hurdles, here are three names they should consider when free agency begins.

Ryan O’Reilly

Having served as the team’s captain before being traded in February, the Blues know Ryan O’Reilly well. Now 32 years old and approaching free agency for the first time in his 14-year career, it’s unlikely he’ll command a lengthy deal. But the trade-off in taking a short contract likely means he would command a higher AAV. He was well-paid in 2022-23, earning $7.5 million in the last year of a seven-year, $52.5 million deal signed with the Buffalo Sabres in 2016.

Ryan O’Reilly, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Kevin Sousa/NHLI via Getty Images)

While this season was arguably the worst of his career, his play with the Toronto Maple Leafs, especially in the playoffs, made him a marquee free agent heading into the summer. He only played 13 regular-season games with the Maple Leafs due to an injury, but he recorded 11 points in that time, won 62% of his face-offs, and had a plus-3 rating. He followed that up by totaling nine points (three goals) in their 11-game playoff run, helping Toronto win their first playoff series since 2004.

In O’Reilly, the Blues would regain a leader who would slot in immediately as the 2C and eventually the 3C as he approaches the twilight of his career. Bringing him back into the fold would require some cap gymnastics, as he’s projected by some to land a contract with an AAV in the neighborhood of $5-6 million over three years. If the Blues go for a four-year offer, that number could come down slightly to around $4-4.5 million.

Max Domi

Approaching his ninth season, 28-year-old Max Domi could join his seventh franchise this summer – and his fifth since 2019-20. Coming off of a 39-point campaign in 2021-22 in 72 games between the Columbus Blue Jackets and Carolina Hurricanes, he reached a one-year, $3 million deal last summer with the Chicago Blackhawks. In the Windy City, he scored 49 points (18 goals) in 60 games before being shipped to the Dallas Stars. He didn’t wow anyone with seven points in his final 20 regular-season games, but he fared well in the playoffs, scoring 13 points (three goals) in 19 games.

Max Domi, Dallas Stars (Photo by Glenn James/NHLI via Getty Images)

Domi’s not highly regarded for his defensive metrics, often playing on the wing rather than at center because of that. But when he was at the dot last season, he won a career-high 53.7% of his face-offs while averaging 17:46 of ice time (another career-high). If Domi joins the Blues, he would make sense as the 3C – possibly alongside Jake Neighbours and Kasperi Kapanen. He should command a better deal than what he got last year, but given how much he’s traveled around the league, I wouldn’t expect him to sign anywhere for more than three years.

Oskar Sundqvist

A fan favorite in St. Louis, his trade to the Detroit Red Wings at the 2022 Trade Deadline (as part of the deal that brought in defenseman Nick Leddy) left a gaping hole on the Blues’ fourth line. Now 29 years old and entering his ninth professional season, a reunion could be in the cards. In 67 games in 2022-23 between the Red Wings and Minnesota Wild, Sundqvist managed 28 points (10 goals), 63 hits, and 28 blocked shots.

Oskar Sundqvist, Minnesota Wild (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Signing him would fill one of the spots on Berube’s fourth line – either as a center or a winger. He only took 63 face-offs last season and 187 in 2021-22, so it’s been a few years since he’s seen a heavy workload as a true center. But a fourth line consisting of Sundqvist and Sammy Blais would become the Blues’ most physical trio. He carried a $2.75 million AAV for each of the last four seasons, and I expect him to get somewhere near that number again, albeit with a shorter term.

One of O’Reilly, Domi, or Sundqvist would help round out the Blues’ forward group for 2023-24. However, money will have to be moved to facilitate almost any free-agent signing. With the 2023 NHL Draft getting closer by the day, it’s possible Armstrong will use that platform, and a pick or two, to open up some cap space. One thing is for sure, help down the middle is needed if the Blues want to be competitive next season.