Ex-Oiler Feels Vincent Desharnais Could Reach Ekholm’s Level

Edmonton Oilers defenceman Vincent Desharnais revealed his mental preparation for before and after games on the “The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro” recently and noted that he writes daily affirmations as part of his daily journaling routine, jotting down regularly, “I am an NHL player, and I will win the Stanley Cup.”

The towering blueliner has overcome many challenges in his quest to become an everyday NHLer and his teammates and Oilers’ fans do hope his daily affirmations of becoming a Stanley Cup champion come true this season.

In saying that, Desharnais achieved a lifelong goal when he made his NHL debut last season at the age of 26, which he can now proudly cross off his bucket list. Now the question is, does he have what it takes to raise the bar and become a permanent fixture in the Oilers’ top four?

Is Desharnais Capable of Attaining Ekholm’s Current Level?

TSN’s Dustin Nielson and host of the “2 Guys and a Goalie” Podcast, revealed that there’s been chatter lately about the possibility of Desharnais becoming a top-four NHL defenceman. Moreover, former goaltender Joaquin Gage, who suited up for 23 games in an Oilers’ uniform, starting in the ’90s, is one of those who believes there’s a possibility that the former seventh-round draft pick could not only top out as a top-four blueliner but might reach the same level as a current Oiler teammate, saying:

“I think with Desharnais there’s a lot of things there, I would have to say I’m about 60%, there’s a possibility that he could play in that top four, I think he could get to an Ekholm level.” – Joaquin Gage

Gage played over 13 seasons of professional hockey and formerly manned the net in Edmonton and elaborated that he feels that it’s possible Desharnais could reach the level that Mattias Ekholm is at now, and not four years ago, when he was at the peak of his prime.

A Comparison of Desharnais & Ekholm

In comparing Desharnais’ top-end potential, in contrast to Ekholm’s current level of play, it may seem like a stretch at first glance to say Desharnais could match Ekholm’s current level, as the latter has been a consistent top-four blueliner, producing 282 points over the last 12 seasons.

Related: 3 Predictions for Oilers’ Vincent Desharnais in 2023-24

Latest News & Highlights

Even if we take offensive contributions out of the equation, Ekholm at 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds, is a smooth skater for a big man, and even at 33 years of age, he’s capable of keeping pace with the opposition’s best skaters, shutting down top lines night in and night out, and can transition the puck well the other way. Additionally, he stabilized the Oilers’ blue line almost instantly upon his arrival late last season from the Nashville Predators.

Vincent Desharnais, Edmonton Oilers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Alternatively, the 27-year-old Desharnais’ footspeed was exposed at times during last season’s playoffs, especially in Game 4 in the opening round against the Los Angeles Kings. He was the culprit on three first-period goals against, and on one occasion, he could not match the shiftiness of Viktor Arvidsson, who spun by the Oilers’ hulking defenceman en route to scoring a goal.

That said, hopefully, Desharnais worked on his edges and quickness in the offseason as better footspeed could elevate him to one day being a top-four guy. Also, the Oilers’ defenceman alluded to his own ability to elevate his position, saying recently, “So for myself, it’s been the same mentality — be patient, work hard, and it’s going to come. Everywhere I’ve been I’ve climbed up the ladder and ended up being a top pairing D-man.”

In addition, Gage also referenced that at the NHL level, you learn the tendencies of certain players, making a case for Desharnais to continue to get better as he gains more experience.

Oilers Should Be Content if Desharnais’ Peak Is on Third-Pairing

Desharnais’ main goal out of training camp should be first to crack the Oilers’ lineup, even if it’s on the third pairing, as he’ll be in a battle with Philip Broberg for ice time. Yet, the Laval, PQ native has attributes that are highly coveted on the back end. The 6-foot-6 and 215-pound behemoth adds an element of nastiness in front of the Oilers’ net and in the corners. Like we saw last season, especially with his altercation with Toronto Maple Leafs star forward, John Tavares, Desharnais has a knack for getting under the opposition’s skin.

It remains to be seen if Desharnais can develop into a permanent top-four defender, which isn’t out of the equation because by all accounts he appears to be a late bloomer. Yet, one thing that bodes well for him is that he does the necessary things off the ice, like mental preparation and daily journaling — needed for continuous improvement.

“That motivation to wake up every morning & tell yourself I want to win a Stanley Cup.”



Vincent Desharnais recaps his summer & shares his thoughts on #Oilers Training Camp so far. @Enterprise | #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/dUn92DopLO — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) September 23, 2023

That said, even if Desharnais doesn’t become a top-four blueliner, there’s no shame if his ceiling is as a bottom-pairing defenceman. He’s already defied the odds of being a seventh-round draft pick to play in the NHL, he’s overcome off-ice adversity such as battling depression and it seems at this point, everything else that comes his way is an added bonus.

Yet, if his calling card is truly just as a sixth defenceman on an NHL club, there’s a need league-wide for a 6-foot-6 defender with a long reach and an element of nastiness and Desharnais described his own play recently, “It’s not sexy, but I get the job done.”

Do you feel Desharnais can become a top-four defenceman for the Oilers? Have your say in the comments below!