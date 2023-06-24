Woodcroft & Holland Score High In Poll Of Oilers Fans

A recent poll initiated by the Edmonton Sun revealed an overwhelmingly positive response to the jobs that both head coach Jay Woodcroft and general manager Ken Holland are doing for the Edmonton Oilers (from “Robb: ‘Edmonton Oilers fans content with club’s current course, survey shows’, Edmonton Sun, 06/16/23).

Jay Woodcroft, Edmonton Oilers head coach (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Woodcroft came in at a 93% approval rating while Holland was slightly higher at 91%. The poll was based on voting from over 2,000 fans and provides a good snapshot of how the fan base is feeling about the two men who are currently guiding the Oilers’ fortunes.

Woodcroft Trusted By Oilers Fans

Woodcroft’s .633 regular season winning percentage is among the highest for coaches with over 100 games coached in NHL history. He was clearly the right choice at the right time when he took over from former Oilers head coach Dave Tippett on Feb. 10, 2022. In his first season behind the bench, he led the Oilers to the Western Conference Final where they lost in four straight games to the eventual Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche.

In the 2022-23 season, Woodcroft guided them to a second-place finish in the Pacific Division, and to the second round of the Western Conference Playoffs where they gave the Vegas Golden Knights their toughest playoff round en route to their first Stanley Cup championship. In the upcoming 2023-24 season, he has to take them to at least the Stanley Cup Final or questions could start surrounding his future in Oil Country.

Holland Wants A Cup In The Final Year of His Current Contract

At his season-ending press conference, Holland emphasized the importance of winning now and mentioned that he has unfinished business. With his five-year contract up at the end of next season, he talked about how the team needs to be creative in terms of putting trade packages together to bring in reinforcements while still keeping under a tight salary cap. That could take some smart moves and even smarter bookkeeping especially when you consider that he needs to re-sign Evan Bouchard and Ryan McLeod who are both restricted free agents.

Holland and his team head to the NHL Draft in Nashville on June 28 and 29 with only three picks in play for 2023 and a laundry list of needs to address. If there’s a good deal to be had to unload Kailer Yamamoto’s $3.1 million contract, you know he will be working the floor and the phones to make something happen.

Make Or Break Time for Woodcroft and Holland in 2023-24

It’s good to know that both Woodcroft and Holland have the backing of Oilers fans, however, there is a lot riding on the upcoming season. With Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl coming to the end of their contracts in the next two to three seasons, there are no more excuses. The current team has to win now. They know they have to have a greater commitment to team defence from the start of the season. And, they will need to steal a page out of the Vegas playbook by rolling out four lines consistently.

Edmonton Oilers general manager Ken Holland (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson)

On paper, the current roster looks promising for the 2023-24 season, especially with a healthy Evander Kane and a full season of Mattias Ekholm. However, there are still question marks in goal. Can Jack Campbell bounce back and return to the form he showed in his time with the Toronto Maple Leafs, not to mention his time in relief during the Oilers’ recent playoff run? And will Stuart Skinner continue to evolve and build on his Calder Trophy-nominated season? If both goaltenders can step it up a notch in the upcoming season, the Oilers have a real shot at going far.

Woodcroft & Holland Could Cement Strong Legacies

A Stanley Cup Final appearance, or better yet a Stanley Cup victory, would not only bolster Woodcroft’s reputation as one of the sharpest young innovators in hockey today but also look good for his next contract. However, he doesn’t seem like the kind of guy solely focused on the financial part of hockey; you can tell he loves the game and every aspect of it. If he were to win a Stanley Cup with the Oilers, it would be a feel-good story about a guy who went from the video room all the way to the penthouse.

With Holland nearing the end of his contract, he doesn’t necessarily need another Stanley Cup victory to prove his value. His induction to the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2020 has already sealed his legacy. However, if he were to win a Stanley Cup in Edmonton, he would go down as an all-time great GM. How sweet and redemptive that would be for both Holland and Oilers fans.