Senators’ 3 Best Contracts for the 2023-24 Season

The Ottawa Senators’ struggles in recent seasons might finally be coming to an end following a series of solid trades and signings. To help them accomplish their goal of making the postseason, they’ll have help from good-valued players on the team who are worth every penny if they continue in their past footsteps. In this article, I will focus on what I think are the best-valued contracts for the Senators going into this season.

Normally, I would include Jake Sanderson on this list, as it would be a no-brainer following his terrific rookie season and the good chance he improves. But given he’s still on his entry-level contract and making just under $1 million, he’ll be excluded from the list. There are also a few more solid contracts on the team, which I’ve included in the honorable mentions list at the end.

Jakob Chychrun

Jakob Chychrun was acquired by the Sens at last season’s trade deadline in return for a 2023 first-round pick, a conditional second-round pick in the 2024 Draft and second-round pick in the 2026 Draft. The left-shot defenseman had been on the trading block for months before being acquired and was highly sought after across the league for two main reasons.

The first reason Chychrun was a prominent figure in trade rumors was because of his on-ice play altogether, as he brings a good balance of offense and defense to his team. On top of his professionalism, he’s the top-pairing, minute-munching defenseman teams dream of having. Before making a move to the Senators, Chychrun put up seven goals and 28 points in only 36 games for the Arizona Coyotes.

The second reason he cost so much for general manager Pierre Dorion to acquire is due to his very team-friendly contract. Usually, top-pairing players around the league can command salaries similar to that of Thomas Chabot’s. But the 25-year-old has some good years ahead of him at only $4.6 million for each of the next two seasons. If he manages to stay healthy and play most of the games for the Senators, this could be the best-valued contract on the team and even one of the best in the league.

Dominik Kubalik

The second member on the list was also very recently traded to the Senators. On July 10, the Senators received Dominik Kubalik, as well as a conditional 2024 first-round pick, a 2024 fourth-round pick, prospect Donovan Sebrango in return for Alex DeBrincat. Although Kubalik is the only piece of the trade expected to play this year, he’s a good value player for the Senators.

The Czech winger is a good option for head coach DJ Smith to slot anywhere in his team’s top three forward lines. In the first year of his two-year, $5 million contract that he signed with the Detroit Red Wings, he put up a solid 20 goals and 45 points in 81 games. Before that, he was even a Calder Trophy nominee in the 2019-20 season. At the time, he was playing for the Chicago Blackhawks and put up 30 goals in only 68 games.

Although he’s had the opportunity to play with Patrick Kane in his first three NHL seasons, he’ll now be able to play with what could be the best all-around offensive group he’s ever been a part of. But even if he replicated his performance from last year, 20-goal scorers often cost more than $2.5 million.

Tim Stutzle

It may surprise many that I include the highest-paid player on the Senators as one of the most valuable contracts on the team. This season, Tim Stutzle is set to be paid $8.35 million, which marks the first year of the eight-year, $66.8 million contract extension he signed on Sept. 7, 2022. However, he’s still likely to be worth every penny of that price tag and more.

Last season, Stutzle not only scored 90 points, but also became the first Senator to hit the 39-goal mark since Dany Heatley back in the 2008-09 season. This performance was a significant increase from the 58 points he put up the season before, and he just continues to get better and score electrifying goals. Although it’s early to determine, he’s already making a case as the best player in his draft year.

Perhaps he could put up at least 40 goals in a single season for the Senators for only the ninth time in the team’s history. Could he maybe also become only the third player in franchise history to put up at least 100 points in a single season, alongside Daniel Alfredsson and Heatley? Regardless, the Senators have themselves a unique, franchise-changing player that is worth every penny he gets.

Honorable Mentions

The three aforementioned players aren’t the only that have value to the team with their contracts. Vladimir Tarasenko, a once 40-goal scorer, only cost the team $5 million to acquire via free agency. Other good deals include Claude Giroux, who put up 79 points in 82 games, which is good value with his $6.5 million contract price tag this season. Finally, Brady Tkachuk’s contract is a bit over fair value with the $8.2 million he’ll be making this year. However, he gets extra points for being the captain and leading the team both on and off the ice.

Overall, after years of patience by management and fans, it may finally be time for the Senators to play some hockey in May.