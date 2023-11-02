Panthers’ Fourth Line is Creating Havoc

The Florida Panthers have kicked off their 2023-24 campaign and finished October above .500 with a record of 4-3-1. They’re looking to get back to the postseason after falling just short of securing their first Stanley Cup in franchise history.

There are a ton of positives to start the season, such as Sam Reinhart being a top-five player in the NHL in goals. But one that seems to be overlooked is how strong the new fourth line has been for Florida. Despite it only potting two goals so far, the line of Ryan Lomberg, Steven Lorentz and Kevin Stenlund has set the tone in games with their size and speed.

Ryan Lomberg

The only Panther on this line with more than one season there, Ryan Lomberg has been known for setting the tone while creating chances. Currently, he leads all Panthers players in hits with 14 through eight games.

Ryan Lomberg has spent the last four seasons with the Florida Panthers on their fourth line. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

While playing his physical game, he’s also come very close to potting his first of the year a couple of times, as he already has 3.6 expected goals. With the way he plays with a chip on his shoulder, expect him to get one very soon to open the floodgates for many more. After all, there’s still plenty of time left this season.

Steven Lorentz

Acquired via a trade with the San Jose Sharks for forward Anthony Duclair, Steven Lorentz has made himself known in every game he’s played thus far. He has ten hits on the year for the squad and has generated a ton of chances. He currently has 2.7 expected goals and has registered six shots on goal through eight games.

His size, 6-foot-4, 206 pounds, gives the team more grit and opponents a ton to handle, as highlighted by his hit total this season.

Kevin Stenlund

Coming to Florida this past free agency, Kevin Stenlund was meant to be a gritty fourth liner with size at 6-foot-4 and 211 pounds. In his first season as a Panther, he is already having a ball with his new linemates, praising their work ethic.

“They’re both working hard every day. It’s been easy to play with them, you know what to expect. It’s been a good line.” Kevin Stenlund on his line with Ryan Lomberg and Steven Lorentz



As of now, he is the only player on this line that has scored a goal, with two goals coming against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the home opener and an empty net goal against the San Jose Sharks last Tuesday, Oct. 24. Furthermore, he has six hits on the year and will probably have a bunch more by the time the season ends. It’s clear that he’s getting adjusted to the South Florida environment.

“More comfortable every day. A new guy coming in, he’s got a very specific set of skills. He can shoot the puck a ton, but he’s also a smart veteran penalty killer.” Head coach Paul Maurice on Kevin Stenlund

The Fourth Line Is a Problem

This is arguably one of the toughest fourth lines the team has had in a long time. Grit is not everything for a team, but if a team wants to be able to handle the atmosphere of a playoff run, then it is necessary to add some sandpaper to a lineup.

This team’s fourth line is willing to grind it out to make teams uncomfortable in their own zone and force costly turnovers. It may not have your Matthew Tkachuks or Aleksander Barkovs on it, but the amount it gets done can be superstar-worthy for a deep playoff run.