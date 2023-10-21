Panthers’ Spencer Knight to Return to Form Following AHL Stint

The Florida Panthers started their 2023-24 campaign last week. They currently sit at 2-2-0 with four points after wins against the New Jersey Devils and the Toronto Maple Leafs.

As of now, they are without a known face. Despite doing great in the preseason, backup goaltender Spencer Knight was sent down to the American Hockey League (AHL) in the Charlotte Checkers. However, with everything he’s had to overcome this year, this stint will get him back in form.

Knight Will Get Starting Reps

Because of his talent level, and the fact he was a first-round selection, Knight is most likely going to get a ton of chances to start games.

Of course, he’s also projected to be the future starter of the team with the contract of Sergei Bobrovsky expiring in three seasons’ time. With that, he needs to play as if he is the starter on the depth chart.

Gives Knight a Chance to Prove That He’s NHL Worthy

Knight’s time in the NHL was a bit weird. He came into the fray near the end of the shortened season of 2021 where he won every regular season appearance. That postseason, he came in and helped the Cats win Game 5 against the Tampa Bay Lightning, giving them a fighting chance to win the playoff series against them.

Spencer Knight returned to the Florida Panthers this summer after his battle with OCD. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

But after his show of glory, he never really seemed to have that same spark as he started to slump last season. Because of that, his career save percentage (SV%) dropped to .906. Of course, a player has to go through the motions to become great. That being said, he needs to show why he was a first-round selection. He has to show that he can be that guy.

More playing time could be just what the doctor ordered for him.

Knight Is Already Doing Well

Knight’s been featured in only one game so far with the Checkers this season, but he made the absolute most of it. Even though he was credited with a loss, he stopped 25 of 27 shots face and finished with a .926 SV%.

Knight is going to get more starts as the season progresses. That will surely give him the confidence he needs to come back to the NHL.

Will This Put Knight Back on Track?

Goaltender Anthony Stolarz was brought in this offseason just in case Knight was not ready to go, and it looks like he’s going to get the call to be the backup for the time being.

But regardless, Knight is thrilled to be back into the fray in some shape or capacity.

“I think I will become a better person and player from it and hopefully there is someone out there who will hear my story and hopefully it helps them, too.” Spencer Knight on his struggles with OCD that made him enter the NHL Player Assistance Program.

Despite how much time he’s missed, he has full support from his coach Paul Maurice. Additionally, he’s shown great signs of improvement since he stepped away.

“He looks stronger physically and it looks like he is enjoying being on the ice. It takes a tremendous amount of courage for a young man to ask for help and to also know the amount of work he would have put in when almost nobody else knew. There were not a lot of signs around him for us to figure that out, so it was great that he got it defined and he got professional help to manage it. He looks like Spencer Knight, so good for him.” Paul Maurice on goaltender Spencer Knight

This short stint in Charlotte will be key to getting him back into his routine. The front office and the coaching staff have shown they are not giving up on the Boston College star. This is a huge step in the right direction for him, and the Panthers should see him back at Amerant Bank Arena in no time after his time as a Checker.