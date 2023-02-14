Penguins’ Consistency Is Key to Making the Playoffs

The Pittsburgh Penguins returned from the all-star break on Tuesday, Feb. 7, to face the Colorado Avalanche. The Penguins defeated the Avalanche in a shocking 2-1 overtime victory, but they had been struggling prior to the break and did not look like a playoff-bound team. However, in the game against Colorado, they proved that they are still in the playoff hunt. They still have some areas of concern, but if they continue to play like this, there is no doubt they will clinch a playoff berth.

Penguins Penalty Kill Steps Up

Pittsburgh was struggling on the penalty kill prior to the all-star break, but after their performance against the Avalanche, it looks like they have worked out the kinks. They killed off all four of the Avalanche power play attempts by continually denying zone entries and staying aggressive.

Forward Josh Archibald particularly stuck out on the Penguins’ PK for his excellent work on the forecheck. He had been missing from the lineup since Dec. 18 with a lower-body injury and was not expected to be much of a contributor his first game back. A huge part of his game is his physicality, which was on full display against the Avalanche. He played about two minutes total on the PK and had a total ice time of 9:53.

Josh Archibald, Pittsburgh Penguins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Archibald was also reunited with forward Ryan Poehling on the second penalty kill unit when Bryan Rust was sent to the box for hooking in the third period. The pair showed early promise at the beginning of the season on the fourth line, but due to injury, they have not been on the ice together in over a month. They seemed to pick up right where they left off and will hopefully continue to build chemistry now that they are both healthy.

DeSmith Bounces Back

Penguins’ backup goalie Casey DeSmith was in the net for the game against the Avalanche, and it was easily his best game of the season. Before the break, DeSmith had been struggling and was in danger of being replaced by third-string goalie Dustin Tokarski. During the first period, the Avalanche were in the Pittsburgh zone more than they were out of it and had seven shots on goal.

If it had not been for DeSmith, the Avalanche could have easily taken control of the game early. He saved 41 of 42 shots and was especially good in overtime when Colorado was on the power play. He stepped up to the plate in a big way, and the Penguins will now be looking for him to remain consistent.

Securing a Playoff Berth

By defeating the reigning Stanley Cup champions, the Penguins proved that they are still a serious playoff contender. However, there are still some areas that need improvement. The Penguins desperately need more production from their bottom-six if they want to extend their season.

Fourth-line center Teddy Blueger has been a bit of a disappointment this season. He finally logged an assist on Feb. 10 in the Penguins’ 6-3 victory over the Anaheim Ducks, his first point in 15 games, but he has not scored a goal since Dec. 6. Forward Brock McGinn, who plays on the third line, has not scored a point in his last 17 games. The majority of the scoring for Pittsburgh is coming from its top two lines, and that can only take the team so far. If they do make the playoffs, they will have to find a way to get production out of the bottom-six, or they will not make it past the first round.

Teddy Blueger, Pittsburgh Penguins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Slow starts have also been an issue for the Penguins, and the game against the Avalanche was no different. In the first two periods, the Penguins looked sluggish and were not playing with any sense of urgency. During the third period, they had 72 percent of the shot attempts at 5-on-5 and 68 percent of the scoring chances. Luckily, DeSmith gave his best performance of the year and made some amazing saves to keep the Penguins in the game, but they have to start playing for a full 60 minutes.

The Penguins will face the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday, Feb. 14, to close out a three-game road trip, and will then face a division rival in the New York Islanders on Feb. 17. With a little over a month left in the regular season, the Penguins need to continue winning games to secure their playoff spot.