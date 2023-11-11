Predators Gameday Preview: Arizona Coyotes – 11/11/2023

The Nashville Predators (5-8-0) will host a Central Division foe on Saturday night as they face off against the Arizona Coyotes (6-6-1) at Bridgestone Arena. The Predators are on a two-game losing streak entering tonight’s matchup, dropping their recent matchup against the Winnipeg Jets 6-3 on Nov. 9.

The Coyotes are coming into tonight’s contest after losing 2-1 to the St. Louis Blues in their recent game. The Coyotes have a 2-4-1 record on the road, while the Predators have a 3-2-0 record at home so far this season. Expect Juuse Saros and Connor Ingram to start at either end of the ice as both goalies look for their fifth win of the season.

Two Potential Calder Nominees Square Off

For the first time in their careers, the Coyotes 2022 third-overall pick Logan Cooley will square off against Predators rookie Luke Evangelista. Both freshmen are off to a promising start to their first full NHL seasons. Cooley, one of the Calder Trophy favorites entering the season, has eight points (1-7-8) through 13 games. The dynamic center is helping elevate the Coyotes’ offense, adding a much-needed offensive punch to their forward core.

Luke Evangelista, Nashville Predators (Photo by John Russell/NHLI via Getty Images)

Evangelista, who got a taste of NHL action near the end of last season, is matching Cooley in goals, assists, and points. The dark horse candidate for the Calder Trophy is living up to expectations early with eight points through 13 games, proving to be an integral piece of the Predators’ offense. Both rookies bring offense, skill, and excitement to their respective lineups. Their first matchup against each other could push one over the other early in the rookie of the year race, as the 2023-24 rookie crop is projecting to be one of the best in recent memory.

Predators Primetime: Quick Stories

Predators Come Home After Road Trip

The Predators return home to Bridgestone Arena after a disastrous five-game road trip which saw the team go 1-4 over that span. The mostly Canadian road trip, with a brief stop in Seattle, saw the organization get outscored 21-14, with their most recent loss coming at the hands of the Jets. The poor showing has sunk their placement in the Central Division standings, putting them behind the Chicago Blackhawks for last place in their division.

Latest News & Highlights

Fagemo Placed on Waivers

Yesterday (Nov. 10), the Predators placed Samuel Fagemo on waivers. Fagemo appeared in four games with the team. He recorded one goal in his Predators debut against the San Jose Sharks, looking like a smart depth add. Despite the promising debut, he went without a point in his next three games, playing under 10 minutes in each contest. Fagemo’s limited role and lack of production left head coach Andrew Brunette looking elsewhere for depth, leaving Fagemo without a spot in the Predators NHL lineup.

Predators Penalty Kill Versus Coyotes Power Play

The Predators’ woeful penalty kill will look to contain the Coyotes’ hot power play. The Predators are sporting the 31st-ranked penalty kill in the league, killing off just 69.8% of opponents’ power play opportunities. The Coyotes currently hold the sixth-best power play in the NHL, scoring on 27.5% of their chances with the man advantage. With a top-unit headlined by Cooley, Clayton Keller, and Mattias Maccelli, the Predators may have difficulty improving their penalty kill percentage Saturday night.

The Predators will look to get back in the win column against the Coyotes tonight. Amid a hot start for recent free agent signing Ryan O’Reilly and a boost to their power play percentage compared to last season thanks to Brunette, the Predators sit last in their division. However, they can begin building momentum Saturday night at Bridgestone Arena as they aim to avoid losing their third-straight game.