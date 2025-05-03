Projected Lineups for the Avalanche vs Stars – 5/3/25

The Dallas Stars welcome the Colorado Avalanche to American Airlines Center for Game 7 of their Round 1 matchup tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

AVALANCHE (3C) at STARS (2C)

Western Conference First Round, Game 7

8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS

Best-of-7 series tied 3-3

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Martin Necas

Gabriel Landeskog — Brock Nelson — Valeri Nichushkin

Jonathan Drouin — Charlie Coyle — Joel Kiviranta

Parker Kelly — Jack Drury — Logan O’Connor

Devon Toews — Cale Makar

Samuel Girard — Josh Manson

Ryan Lindgren — Sam Malinski

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: Erik Johnson, Keaton Middleton, Jimmy Vesey, Miles Wood

Injured: Ross Colton (lower body)

Status report

Colton was a non-contact participant during the Avalanche morning skate; it was the first time the forward skated with the team since being injured during a 5-1 win in Game 1.

Latest for THW:

Stars projected lineup

Mikael Granlund — Roope Hintz — Mikko Rantanen

Mason Marchment — Matt Duchene — Tyler Seguin

Jamie Benn — Wyatt Johnston — Evgenii Dadonov

Oskar Back — Sam Steel — Colin Blackwell

Thomas Harley — Ilya Lyubushkin

Esa Lindell — Cody Ceci

Lian Bichsel — Alexander Petrovic

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Mavrik Bourque, Mathew Dumba, Brendan Smith

Injured: Miro Heiskanen (knee), Nils Lundkvist (shoulder), Jason Robertson (lower body)

Status report

The Stars held an optional morning skate. … Heiskanen, a defenseman, and Robertson, a forward, remain day to day and will not play. … Robertson skated with Dallas for the first time since being injured in the Stars’ regular-season finale, a 5-1 loss at the Nashville Predators, on April 16.

Latest for THW: